Absolute Navetta 48, The Absolute Appeal - Made in Italy

Absolute Navetta 48 © Absolute Yachts Absolute Navetta 48 © Absolute Yachts

by Multihull Solutions & The Yacht Sales Co 17 Feb 14:47 PST

The Yacht Sales Co are proud to be the exclusive dealers for Absolute Yachts in Australia and Thailand.

Top Italian quality is a distinctive characteristic of Absolute Yachts' design, with all products featuring refined beauty, great versatility, and uncompromised functionality.

Pictured is the incredible Absolute Navetta 48, forty-eight feet of pure innovation, featuring unsurpassed comfort and elegance while at harmony with the sea.

We have a rare opportunity to secure this model for immediate delivery ahead of its impending arrival into Australia. Act quickly, contact our team for further details including pricing.

