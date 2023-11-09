Please select your home edition
Absolute Navetta 48, The Absolute Appeal - Made in Italy

by Multihull Solutions & The Yacht Sales Co 17 Feb 14:47 PST
Absolute Navetta 48 © Absolute Yachts

The Yacht Sales Co are proud to be the exclusive dealers for Absolute Yachts in Australia and Thailand.

Top Italian quality is a distinctive characteristic of Absolute Yachts' design, with all products featuring refined beauty, great versatility, and uncompromised functionality.

Pictured is the incredible Absolute Navetta 48, forty-eight feet of pure innovation, featuring unsurpassed comfort and elegance while at harmony with the sea.

We have a rare opportunity to secure this model for immediate delivery ahead of its impending arrival into Australia. Act quickly, contact our team for further details including pricing.

Learn more here...

Absolute Navetta 48 - photo © Absolute Yachts
Absolute Navetta 48 - photo © Absolute Yachts
Absolute Navetta 48 - photo © Absolute Yachts
Absolute Navetta 48 - photo © Absolute Yachts

