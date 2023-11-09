Absolute Navetta 48, The Absolute Appeal - Made in Italy
by Multihull Solutions & The Yacht Sales Co 17 Feb 14:47 PST
Absolute Navetta 48 © Absolute Yachts
The Yacht Sales Co are proud to be the exclusive dealers for Absolute Yachts in Australia and Thailand.
Top Italian quality is a distinctive characteristic of Absolute Yachts' design, with all products featuring refined beauty, great versatility, and uncompromised functionality.
Pictured is the incredible Absolute Navetta 48, forty-eight feet of pure innovation, featuring unsurpassed comfort and elegance while at harmony with the sea.
We have a rare opportunity to secure this model for immediate delivery ahead of its impending arrival into Australia. Act quickly, contact our team for further details including pricing.
