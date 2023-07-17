Sialia Yachts joins forces with Vripack to create world's most advanced explorer yacht

by Sialia Yachts 15 Feb 08:55 PST

Developed in collaboration with Designer and Naval Architect Vripack, Sialia Yachts is proud to introduce the Sialia 80 Explorer to its product line.

The Sialia 80 is Sialia's most advanced vessel to date, promising electric cruising with all the autonomy needed to travel the world in ultimate tranquillity and safety.

The Sialia 80 provides superyacht comfort during navigation and features a state-of-the-art AMPROS propulsion system tailored for luxury electric yachts. Vripack, known for his cutting-edge naval architecture, brought his expertise to ensure that the unit embodies both functional innovation and aesthetics.

"We strongly believe that a holistic approach to yacht design leads to a satisfying experience. Proper naval architecture accommodates the exciting exterior aesthetics and playful layout and ensures efficient and safe cruising. Utterly important in the case of electric propulsion. It is this holistic approach to yacht design, that makes it the best investment you can make. An efficient and safe hull carries through the lifetime of the yacht without any maintenance." - Joost Mertens, Fleet & Sales Manager at Vripack.

Sialia 80 Explorer design philosophy

Sialia 80 Explorer stands out in the market with several distinctive features that integrate interior and exterior elements. The master cabin is thoughtfully located, offering direct access to the water and beach club, a characteristic attributed to the proximity of the electric drive. This design ensures calm and quiet operation, providing the owner with a peaceful and undisturbed experience on board.

The boat's design philosophy extends to the multi-level yet open main deck, where connectivity and spaciousness have been considered. Exterior glazing with a unique diamond pattern, along with expansive mullion-less windows, creates an airy atmosphere, connecting passengers to the natural surroundings.

"While eco-friendly yachting is still a niche, progress toward cleaner technologies is inevitable. The speed of this change depends on our daily efforts and commitment to a greener future. Sialia 80 Explorer is designed to redefine exploration and sustainability; to thrive in a variety of environmental conditions, travelling to some of the world's most remote locations in silence and with minimal environmental impact" says Stanislav Szadkowski, Co-founder and CEO of Sialia Yachts.

Sialia 80 Explorer key features

Built entirely in high-grade marine-type aluminium, at almost 26,6 meters in overall length and 8.50 meters in width, Sialia 80 Explorer can accommodate up to 12 passengers in 4 guest cabins and 2 crew berths. Powered by 2 x 400 kW electric motors, she achieves speeds of over 11 knots and a range of 3,000+ nm, facilitated by an 800-kWh battery capacity and 2 variable RPM range extenders, ensuring redundancy and reliability in all critical areas.

Purposefully crafted for serene ocean cruising, as well as within territorial waters and Environmentally Controlled Areas (ECA), the yacht manoeuvres extreme environmental conditions with ease.

The official integration of Sialia 80 Explorer into the company's product lineup signifies a step forward in Sialia's dedication to advancing the future of sustainable boating.