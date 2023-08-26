Celebrating milestones: Technical launch of the first 52m, Bilgin 170

52m Bilgin 170 © Bilgin Yachts 52m Bilgin 170 © Bilgin Yachts

by Bilgin Yachts 16 Feb 03:06 PST

Bilgin Yachts proudly announces the technical launch of the first unit of the 52-meter series Bilgin 170, marking a significant milestone in the company's history. The yacht has been moved to the West Istanbul Marina for the next phase of equipping.

Drawing on the success of the Bilgin 170 model, renowned Unique Yacht Design from Turkiye and esteemed interior designer Hot Lab from Italy have collaborated to create this exceptional vessel. The technical launch represents the culmination of careful planning and craftsmanship, setting the stage for a remarkable journey ahead.

Ismail Sengün, CEO at Bilgin Yachts, shares his enthusiasm: "The technical launch of the first unit of the 52m series Bilgin 170 marks a significant achievement for our team. It reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering excellence in every aspect of yacht construction."

The Commercial Director of Bilgin Yachts, Berkay Yilmaz states, "The first hull of Bilgin 52M features a distinctive exterior design with modern, sleek and sporty look. Following her technical launch, the Bilgin 52 yacht will now enter her final outfitting, commissioning and sea trials. The semi-custom Bilgin 52 offers a generous arrangement with accommodation for up to 12 guests and 9 crew. The owner's suite is situated on the bridge deck. The design of the Bilgin 52 features one of the largest sundecks in this size range. This expansive area contains a jacuzzi for up to 8 guests, dining area and bar. In terms of specification, the superyacht is equipped with the most advanced specification by Bilgin at 499 GT so far."

The Bilgin 170 series epitomizes luxury yachting, seamlessly blending innovative design elements with unparalleled craftsmanship. Emrecan Özgün's visionary exterior design enhances the yacht's spaciousness and functionality, providing ample room for both relaxation and recreation. The addition of an elongated bridge deck aft amplifies the living space, offering guests a serene environment to unwind and enjoy the journey. Emrecan Özgün has utilized the successful platform of the Bilgin 163 to create a larger and more traditional bow shape. This design enhancement provides the yacht with spacious open decks, an expansive storage and parking area for both crew and toys, and a sleeker overall appearance when the bow has traditional style.

According to Özgün, "The layout of the Bilgin 170-I remains identical to its sibling models, ensuring familiarity and ease of use for customers. The primary goal during the design process was to optimize the 50-meter models, achieving a more sporty and masculine look while blending the design seamlessly to offer customers the ability to utilize both open and enclosed spaces under 500 gross tons. This focus on functionality and aesthetics has resulted in a yacht that truly stands out from the crowd."

Harnessing insights gained from previous models, the Bilgin 170 series promises a captivating blend of style, functionality, and craftsmanship. From its elegant exterior lines to its interior spaces, every detail has been crafted to elevate the yachting experience. Hot Lab design team has skillfully designed the interior spaces of the Bilgin 170 to complement her striking exterior. With a focus on luxury, comfort, and elegance, the interior combines functionality with refined aesthetics.

The yacht is scheduled for delivery by the end of 2024, with the second unit following closely behind, ready for the pre-season of 2025. Bilgin Yachts looks forward to sharing more exciting updates as the journey of the Bilgin 170 series unfold.

Brief technical specifications: