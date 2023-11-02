Moonen unveils updated interiors for its latest Moonen 122 Martinique

by Moonen Yachts 15 Feb 09:23 PST

Dutch luxury yacht builder Moonen Yachts has revealed the updated interior design concept of its latest in-build Moonen 122 Martinique (37.4m/345GT), YN205. The yacht is for sale and will be ready for delivery in April 2025.

Moonen Yachts is working with Hollander Yacht Design to create the yacht's interior design concept, which the owner can still customise to suit their personal taste and the way they intend to use the yacht. The shipyard's in-house interior engineering, carpentry, paint shop and outfitting teams in the Netherlands are making great progress as they work to complete the yacht.

When the owner steps on board, the exquisite style and quality of craftsmanship will be unmistakably Moonen. The interior design is refined and modern with a relaxed but sophisticated character.

The designers created a sense of serenity with lightly grained tay and wall panels wrapped in elegant white Jacquard fabrics. Classical elements, such as metal strips, glossy dark walnut accents and onyx stone tops, offer a luxurious feel.

Soft, sculptural furniture pieces add a level of relaxed comfort to the interior, while the elegant light fixtures give a touch of royal luxury to the entire yacht.

En-suite bathrooms are bright and airy. Crema marble and mother of pearl effect mosaics contrast with basins of rich black and gold marble.

The Martinique has an impressive 345GT volume with high ceilings. The yacht offers stunning views, thanks to an almost continuous band of panoramic windows wrapping around both the Main and Bridge Decks.

Natural light fills the forward-facing Owner Stateroom on Main Deck. The yacht accommodation continues on Lower Deck with two spacious VIP Staterooms, plus two Guest Cabins.

This will be the seventh yacht delivered from Moonen's Martinique design family and is available for sale. Moonen's Technical Director Nicky van Zon says the shipyard encourages owner involvement in customising the design.

"The great advantage of having our own in-house experts is that we can respond quickly and flexibly to owner requests throughout the rest of the build," he says. "We are a boutique builder with a personal approach. That is what makes building at Moonen such an enjoyable experience."

The comfort and the refinement of the interior design are matched by the Martinique's exceptionally quiet and still performance. The proven very low noise and vibrations levels ensure the most comfortable journeys under way.

The Martinique is a fast displacement, long-range yacht built from High Tensile Steel and aluminium. She has a top speed of 17 knots and 4000-mile transatlantic range.