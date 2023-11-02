Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 M600 LEADERBOARD

Moonen unveils updated interiors for its latest Moonen 122 Martinique

by Moonen Yachts 15 Feb 09:23 PST

Dutch luxury yacht builder Moonen Yachts has revealed the updated interior design concept of its latest in-build Moonen 122 Martinique (37.4m/345GT), YN205. The yacht is for sale and will be ready for delivery in April 2025.

Moonen Yachts is working with Hollander Yacht Design to create the yacht's interior design concept, which the owner can still customise to suit their personal taste and the way they intend to use the yacht. The shipyard's in-house interior engineering, carpentry, paint shop and outfitting teams in the Netherlands are making great progress as they work to complete the yacht.

Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205 - photo © Hollander Yacht Design / Moonen Yachts
Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205 - photo © Hollander Yacht Design / Moonen Yachts

When the owner steps on board, the exquisite style and quality of craftsmanship will be unmistakably Moonen. The interior design is refined and modern with a relaxed but sophisticated character.

The designers created a sense of serenity with lightly grained tay and wall panels wrapped in elegant white Jacquard fabrics. Classical elements, such as metal strips, glossy dark walnut accents and onyx stone tops, offer a luxurious feel.

Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205 - photo © Hollander Yacht Design / Moonen Yachts
Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205 - photo © Hollander Yacht Design / Moonen Yachts

Soft, sculptural furniture pieces add a level of relaxed comfort to the interior, while the elegant light fixtures give a touch of royal luxury to the entire yacht.

En-suite bathrooms are bright and airy. Crema marble and mother of pearl effect mosaics contrast with basins of rich black and gold marble.

Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205 - photo © Hollander Yacht Design / Moonen Yachts
Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205 - photo © Hollander Yacht Design / Moonen Yachts

The Martinique has an impressive 345GT volume with high ceilings. The yacht offers stunning views, thanks to an almost continuous band of panoramic windows wrapping around both the Main and Bridge Decks.

Natural light fills the forward-facing Owner Stateroom on Main Deck. The yacht accommodation continues on Lower Deck with two spacious VIP Staterooms, plus two Guest Cabins.

Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205 - photo © Hollander Yacht Design / Moonen Yachts
Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205 - photo © Hollander Yacht Design / Moonen Yachts

This will be the seventh yacht delivered from Moonen's Martinique design family and is available for sale. Moonen's Technical Director Nicky van Zon says the shipyard encourages owner involvement in customising the design.

"The great advantage of having our own in-house experts is that we can respond quickly and flexibly to owner requests throughout the rest of the build," he says. "We are a boutique builder with a personal approach. That is what makes building at Moonen such an enjoyable experience."

Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205 - photo © Hollander Yacht Design / Moonen Yachts
Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205 - photo © Hollander Yacht Design / Moonen Yachts

The comfort and the refinement of the interior design are matched by the Martinique's exceptionally quiet and still performance. The proven very low noise and vibrations levels ensure the most comfortable journeys under way.

The Martinique is a fast displacement, long-range yacht built from High Tensile Steel and aluminium. She has a top speed of 17 knots and 4000-mile transatlantic range.

Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205 - photo © Hollander Yacht Design / Moonen Yachts
Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205 - photo © Hollander Yacht Design / Moonen Yachts
Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205 - photo © Hollander Yacht Design / Moonen Yachts
Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205 - photo © Hollander Yacht Design / Moonen Yachts
Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205 - photo © Hollander Yacht Design / Moonen Yachts
Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205 - photo © Hollander Yacht Design / Moonen Yachts
Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205 - photo © Hollander Yacht Design / Moonen Yachts
Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205 - photo © Hollander Yacht Design / Moonen Yachts
Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205 - photo © Hollander Yacht Design / Moonen Yachts
Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205 - photo © Hollander Yacht Design / Moonen Yachts
Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205 - photo © Hollander Yacht Design / Moonen Yachts
Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205 - photo © Hollander Yacht Design / Moonen Yachts
Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205 - photo © Hollander Yacht Design / Moonen Yachts
Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205 - photo © Hollander Yacht Design / Moonen Yachts
Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205 - photo © Hollander Yacht Design / Moonen Yachts
Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205 - photo © Hollander Yacht Design / Moonen Yachts

Related Articles

Latest Martinique hull arrives for outfitting
The 37.4m Moonen Yacht is available for sale and scheduled for completion in April 2025 The latest Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205, completed her first journey this week. Following the launch at her Dutch hull builder, the Martinique hull was transported to the Moonen Yachts outfitting yard in Den Bosch, Netherlands. Posted on 21 Jan Moonen Yachts turns latest Martinique's steel hull
The Martinique's hull flip marks another successful construction milestone Moonen Yachts has turned its latest Martinique's steel hull at the shipyard in the Netherlands. The in-build 37.4m Moonen 122 Martinique (345GT) is available for sale and scheduled for completion on April 25, 2025. Posted on 2 Nov 2023 Moonen reveal pricing for its latest Martinique
The next available Moonen 122 Martinique will be delivered on April 25, 2025 Imagine stepping on board your brand new 37.4m Moonen 122 Martinique in time for summer 2025, fully customised to your personal lifestyle and tastes. Posted on 13 Sep 2023 Meet the new 34m Mustique by Moonen Yachts
Mustique YN202, the first build, is currently available for sale and immediate delivery With its new design family name 'Mustique', the new long-range steel yacht joins the Dutch yacht builder's line-up of premium semi-custom yachts alongside the 37.4m 'Martinique' family. Posted on 2 Aug 2023 Start your weekend on board the Moonen 110!
The first Moonen 110 (34m / 279GT) is now available for sale The first Moonen 110 (34m / 279GT) is now available for sale and immediate delivery. We're excited to bring you an exclusive online tour. Posted on 23 Jul 2023 Moonen 110 completes sea trials in the Netherlands
Including a successful endurance test off the Dutch coast on the North Sea The first 34m Moonen 110 has completed a week of sea trials including a successful endurance test off the Dutch coast on the North Sea. Posted on 13 May 2023 Moonen Martinique available for 2025 delivery
YN205 will be the seventh Moonen Martinique delivered Dutch shipyard Moonen Yachts is proud to announce the start of a 37m (123ft) new build yacht based on its successful Moonen Martinique design. Posted on 19 Apr 2023 First Moonen 110 hits the water
Celebrating the launch at its shipyard in the Netherlands Moonen Yachts has celebrated the launch of the first Moonen 110 at its shipyard in the Netherlands. The long-range steel 34m (112ft) yacht is for sale at €17 million*. Posted on 4 Apr 2023 New Moonen 110 superyacht walkthrough
With Studio Indigo's Mike Fisher shortly before the yacht's March 31 launch We enjoyed welcoming Mike Fisher, Creative Director and Founder of Studio Indigo, on board the first Moonen 110 shortly before the yacht's March 31 launch. Posted on 29 Mar 2023 Hull turning of 36m Moonen yacht
YN204 will be delivered to her owner in 2024 Watch our recent milestone hull turning of YN204, a 36m (119ft) Moonen Martinique that will be delivered to her owner in 2024. Posted on 25 Mar 2023
Maritimo 2023 S-Series FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy