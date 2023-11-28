Please select your home edition
Seventh Amels 60 joins her sister yachts at Damen Yachting

by Damen Yachting 17 Feb 05:55 PST
Amels 60 © Damen Yachting

The team at Damen Yachting is pleased to announce the latest milestone in the Amels legacy as we welcomed another Amels 60 to our shipyard in the Netherlands. This recent arrival once again confirms the success of this award-winning Amels Limited Editions series.

The Amels 6007 arrived safely in Vlissingen following her departure from our Damen Yachting build facility in Poland in January. Joining a number of her Amels 60 siblings, as well as other Amels Limited Editions designs including an Amels 200 and the first Amels 80, this seventh 60-metre from our next generation Limited Editions designs will now enter the following stage of her build. Outfitting will take place over the coming year with our teams of craftsmen and women and co-makers expertly completing the build for delivery in Spring 2025.

Amels 60 - photo © Damen Yachting
Amels 60 - photo © Damen Yachting

Her signature Amels 60 looks with stand-out geometric windows and recognisable exterior design by Espen diameterino, are fast becoming a familiar view quay-side at our Dutch shipyard. However, whilst this seventh Amels 60 may look and feel right at home, she is not without her own unique characteristics and features. The most notable of these are the impressive interiors by Harrison Eidsgaard who have created a new interior design for the Amels 60 series.

The arrival of this latest Amels 60 perfectly expands on our yacht-building heritage which dates back long before the introduction of the original Amels Limited Editions Classics. The Amels 6007 exemplifies the success and endurance of our evolution and as she takes her place alongside her siblings, we extend a warm welcome to the newest member of the Damen Yachting family.

Amels 60 - photo © Damen Yachting
Amels 60 - photo © Damen Yachting

The Amels 6007 at a Glance:

  • Amels 60 (60.00 metres / 197 ft)
  • Delivery 2025
  • 853 GT
  • 12 guests, 12 crew plus Captain
  • Interior Design by Harrison Eidsgaard
  • Exterior Design by Espen diameterino
  • Naval Architecture by Damen Yachting

Amels 60 - photo © Damen Yachting
Amels 60 - photo © Damen Yachting

