Introducing the all-new Outer Reef 830 Classic Motoryacht

by Outer Reef Yachts 17 Feb 12:37 PST
The new 830 Classic Motoryacht undergoing commissioning in Fort Lauderdale © Outer Reef Yachts

Outer Reef Yachts, a renowned name in the world of luxury and quality long-range cruising, is proud to announce the launch of the Outer Reef 830 Classic Motoryacht, the latest addition to the esteemed X Class fleet. This remarkable motoryacht combines timeless elegance with cutting-edge features, promising an unparalleled cruising experience for owners and guests.

The inaugural Outer Reef 830 Classic Motoryacht, a welcomed addition to the prestigious Classic 800 model series, has been custom commissioned by a dynamic, young couple who previously owned an Outer Reef 700 Classic Motoryacht. Their need for more entertainment space led them back to Outer Reef, demonstrating their unwavering loyalty to a brand that consistently delivers exceptional craftsmanship and innovation through each of their yachting experiences.

Stepping aboard the Outer Reef 830 and entering the salon, you'll be immediately captivated by the stunning walnut veneer interior, meticulously designed with a blend of grain directions. This thoughtfully chosen aesthetic delivers a clean and contemporary atmosphere, exuding sophistication and style. The warm and inviting ambiance creates the perfect backdrop for creating lasting, cherished memories while cruising the open seas.

Additional interior features of this 830 Classic Motoryacht include:

  • U-shaped sofa aft, offering an ideal space for relaxation and social gatherings within the salon
  • Epoxy river-style dining table forward of the sofa, comfortably seating up to six guests, ensuring memorable dining experiences with a view
  • A meticulously designed galley/pilot house layout with full-sized appliances, setting new standards for functionality as well as convenience
  • A galley island with a striking waterfall edge design, complemented by barstools, making it the hub of culinary creativity and entertainment
  • A unique layout in the crew/4th stateroom area, allowing for flexible accommodations to suit an owner's cruising needs
  • A dedicated laundry room with the option to convert it into a bunk room for the 4th stateroom forward, enhancing the vessel's versatility
In presenting impressive power and performance, the new Outer Reef 830 Classic Motoryacht is equipped with powerful 1800 hp Caterpillar engines, ensuring a top speed of 23 knots. This remarkable performance provides a dynamic and safe cruising experience while comfortably encountering various blue water conditions.

As with all yachts within the collection preceding the new 830 Classic Motoryacht, Outer Reef is dedicated to delivering unmatched luxury and innovation to the world of yachting. The quality and craftsmanship of each unique build ensures her owners their itineraries are limitless. The Outer Reef 830 Classic Motoryacht is a testament to Outer Reef's commitment to pushing boundaries, exceeding expectations, and creating innovative solutions for dedicated cruisers, whether they are cruising the Caribbean, Pacific Northwest, or the Mediterranean.

For more information visit www.outerreefyachts.com/yachts/800-830-24M-Motoryacht/12

