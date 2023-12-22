Feadship Pilot update - Step into the virtual gallery of Feadship Masterpieces

by Feadship 17 Feb 08:41 PST

Step into the virtual design and art gallery of Feadship Masterpieces! The grand doors swing open, inviting you to an immersive visit like no other.

From the centrepiece Pure to the meticulous designs in the portholes, this is your personal invitation to explore the digital world of Feadship.

"Everybody is out there posting yacht concepts online to a broader audience and the magic has gone, the journey has gone, the storytelling has gone," says Farouk Nefzi, Chief Marketing Officer at Feadship. "So the first thing we're doing is immersing the visitors of Masterpieces in a world of design much like an art gallery. And they are all buildable projects which for one reason or another have never seen the light of day."

In addition to viewing masterful yacht designs, users are also able to access an exhibition of yacht-themed images by Dutch photographer Bastiaan Woudt whose work has been exhibited in museums and international art fairs. Specially commissioned by Feadship, the striking set of black-and-white photographs cannot be seen anywhere else.

Your journey starts now – no queuing needed!

Your VIP access to the gallery