Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S-Series LEADERBOARD

Feadship Pilot update - Step into the virtual gallery of Feadship Masterpieces

by Feadship 17 Feb 08:41 PST
Step into the virtual gallery of Feadship Masterpieces © Feadship

Step into the virtual design and art gallery of Feadship Masterpieces! The grand doors swing open, inviting you to an immersive visit like no other.

From the centrepiece Pure to the meticulous designs in the portholes, this is your personal invitation to explore the digital world of Feadship.

"Everybody is out there posting yacht concepts online to a broader audience and the magic has gone, the journey has gone, the storytelling has gone," says Farouk Nefzi, Chief Marketing Officer at Feadship. "So the first thing we're doing is immersing the visitors of Masterpieces in a world of design much like an art gallery. And they are all buildable projects which for one reason or another have never seen the light of day."

In addition to viewing masterful yacht designs, users are also able to access an exhibition of yacht-themed images by Dutch photographer Bastiaan Woudt whose work has been exhibited in museums and international art fairs. Specially commissioned by Feadship, the striking set of black-and-white photographs cannot be seen anywhere else.

Your journey starts now – no queuing needed!

Your VIP access to the gallery

Related Articles

Feadship sets sail on Diamond Jubilee Celebration
75 years of innovation, anchored in a legacy of 404 years While it may be 75 years for Feadship, the combined experience of De Vries (1906), De Voogt (1913) and Van Lent (celebrating its 175th anniversary this year) amounts to a maritime legacy of an astonishing 404 years, a number unmatched in the industry. Posted on 1 Feb Ulysses: a pure custom creation on her sea trials
Built for a client with a very clear idea Curious about our latest addition to the fleet, Ulysses, known as Project 1011? Built for a client with a very clear idea, 102.60-metre Ulysses is pushing the boundaries in terms of design and engineering. Posted on 22 Dec 2023 More details on 73m Feadship superyacht Predator
Alex Banning and Greg Drewes provide further details on the yacht Alex Banning of SuperYachtsMonaco and Predator captain, Greg Drewes provide further details on the yacht that broke records upon her launch, known as one of the quietest Feadships ever built, with an impressive top speed of 25 knots. Posted on 5 Nov 2023 Project 1011 leaves her shed
Fitting out will continue as she readies for sea trials Project 1011 has exited the construction shed at the Feadship facility in Makkum. Fitting out will continue as she readies for sea trials in the North Sea prior to delivery. Posted on 9 Oct 2023 Feadship Concept inspired by nature
A breath-taking 83-metre yacht with significantly reduced energy needs When they're not meeting challenges presented by the world's most discerning clients, Feadship challenges itself. Posted on 30 Sep 2023 Feadship concept design inspired by nature
The flowing lines from Studio De Voogt reflect the concept's namesake... Dunes The 2023 Monaco Yacht Show features the debut of Feadship's latest breath-taking Concept Design. Posted on 22 Sep 2023 First look at Feadship Project 822
The latest Feadship to enter its completion stages The latest Feadship to enter its completion stages, Project 822, eased out of her Kaag Island drydock today and into public view for the first time since her bare hull arrived in 2021. Posted on 29 Aug 2023 Obsidian raises the bar on carbon reduction
Feadship is another step closer to the goal of producing carbon-neutral superyachts by 2030 The recently built 84.20-metre Obsidian is the first of Feadship's new generation of large yachts furthering carbon reduction through hulls optimised at cruising speed instead of top speed, weight control, advancements in electric propulsion. Posted on 1 Aug 2023 Feadship unprecedented peak behind the scenes
Seven-part podcast series explores the future of superyachts The seven-part podcast series explores the elusive and largely hidden world of pure custom creation and the future of superyachts. Posted on 22 Jul 2023 Feadship Project 825 on the move
A noble sight as she was towed along the Dutch waterways Although far from finished, Project 825 presented a noble sight as she was towed along the Dutch waterways to the Feadship facility in Kaag to continue her fitting out. Posted on 22 Jul 2023
Maritimo 2023 M600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy