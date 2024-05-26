Please select your home edition
Eyachts showcases the future of boating at Sanctuary Cove Boat Show

by eyachts 21 Feb 14:57 PST 23-26 May 2024
Axopar 29 Sun Top © eyachts.com.au

Leading European yacht distributor in Australia, Eyachts, is thrilled to announce its impressive line-up for the upcoming Sanctuary Cove Boat Show.

Set to take place from May 23 to 26 this highly anticipated event will see Eyachts premiering some of the most cutting-edge vessels in the industry, including the much-anticipated Axopar 29 Sun Top, Axopar 45 Sun Top, and the ground-breaking RAND Supreme 27 Electric - the first electric vessel in it's category to grace Australian waters.

Axopar 29 Sun Top - photo © eyachts.com.au
Axopar 29 Sun Top - photo © eyachts.com.au

Axopar 29 Sun Top

Renowned for its sleek design and exceptional performance, the Axopar 29 Sun Top is a beacon of innovation and versatility in the world of adventure boating. Redesigned to perfection, the 29 Sun Top sets a new standard for sub-30-foot boats, offering the new opening Sun Top roof, a forward cabin with ample storage and convertible sleeping area, and a social bow area with seating for up to 8 guests. The driver-focused helm and customizable aft deck layouts further enhance the Axopar 29 Sun Top's appeal, promising an unforgettable boating experience tailored to your every need.

Axopar 45 Sun Top - photo © eyachts.com.au
Axopar 45 Sun Top - photo © eyachts.com.au

Axopar 45 Sun Top

With space and light on a scale never before seen on an Axopar, the Axopar 45 Sun Top features comfortable and social bow and cockpit seating areas and versatile aft layout options. Stepping into the luxurious cabin reveals seating for up to seven people, with multifunctional design allowing for quick conversion into a spacious bed.

Axopar 45 Sun Top - photo © eyachts.com.au
Axopar 45 Sun Top - photo © eyachts.com.au

The stand-up head and shower offer convenience, while the aft cabin provides ample space for relaxation or sleeping quarters for two. Equipped with three roof racks, the 45 perfect for transporting outdoor gear for any adventure.

Axopar 45 Sun Top - photo © eyachts.com.au
Axopar 45 Sun Top - photo © eyachts.com.au

Ranked among the most versatile boats in the market, with triple 300hp outboards and Axopars renowned fuel efficient and performance enhanced hull design, you can be confident to venture anywhere, making it an ideal choice for extended explorations. Revel in the exhilarating feeling of taking the helm, then unwind in the generous social areas onboard the all-new Axopar 45 Sun Top.

RAND Supreme 27 Electric - photo © eyachts.com.au
RAND Supreme 27 Electric - photo © eyachts.com.au

RAND Supreme 27 Electric

Making its debut as the first electric in Australia from this category, the RAND Supreme 27 Electric represents a significant milestone in sustainable boating. With zero emissions and whisper-quiet operation, this eco-friendly vessel offers a glimpse into the future of yachting. Like nothing else in its category, RAND Supreme 27 is a spacious, comfortable, and sporty bowrider with graceful, modern yet timeless lines that redefine what luxury at the sea is really about. The aft sun lounge offers comfort and panoramic views, complemented by a spacious locker for wakeboards, water skis, and other essentials for your day on the water. Meanwhile, the cockpit chaise lounge provides an ideal spot to unwind, while the optional kitchen and bar serve as the hub for entertainment and socializing. Additionally, the onboard enclosed and private toilet adds convenience to your boating experience.

RAND Supreme 27 Electric - photo © eyachts.com.au
RAND Supreme 27 Electric - photo © eyachts.com.au
RAND Supreme 27 Electric - photo © eyachts.com.au
RAND Supreme 27 Electric - photo © eyachts.com.au

In addition to these premiering boats, Eyachts will also be showcasing a selection of other impressive models, including the Axopar 37 Sun Top and 37 Cross Cabin, the RAND Spirit 25, and the Greenline 39. Each of these vessels embodies Eyachts' commitment to excellence in design, craftsmanship, and performance.

"From the sleek and sporty Axopar models to the ground-breaking electric propulsion of the RAND Supreme 27, we are excited to unveil our line-up at Sanctuary Cove Boat Show and showcase the latest innovations in luxury boating," said Peter Hrones, Eyachts Director.

RAND Supreme 27 Electric - photo © eyachts.com.au
RAND Supreme 27 Electric - photo © eyachts.com.au

Visitors to the Eyachts display at Sanctuary Cove Boat Show will have the opportunity to explore these extraordinary vessels up close and speak with knowledgeable representatives about their features and capabilities.

For more information, visit www.eyachts.com.au or contact to book your one-on-one viewing.

RAND Supreme 27 Electric - photo © eyachts.com.au
RAND Supreme 27 Electric - photo © eyachts.com.au
RAND Supreme 27 Electric - photo © eyachts.com.au
RAND Supreme 27 Electric - photo © eyachts.com.au

