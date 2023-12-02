Discover the new Outer Reef 620 Trident EVO

Please select your home edition
22 Feb
Outer Reef 620 Trident EVO © Outer Reef Yachts

Introducing the Outer Reef 620 Trident EVO - a fresh take on the cherished long-range Trident Yacht series, now elevated to redefine standards in performance and ease of handling.

The Trident EVO lives up to its name with an evolutionary redesign, seamlessly merging efficiency, performance, and contemporary aesthetics for a revitalized experience on the water. Meticulously designed for passionate cruisers seeking extensive explorations, leisurely day trips, and thrilling adventures, the Trident EVO presents a refreshed and invigorating approach to sea navigation.

Outer Reef 620 Trident EVO
Outer Reef 620 Trident EVO

In 2014, Outer Reef Yachts unveiled the Trident Series, captivating audiences with its sleek contemporary design and exceptional performance. Crafted by Ward Setzer, this model boasts a distinctive plumb bow hull and refined interior features. With a cruising range from 8 to 24 knots, the Trident EVO effortlessly maneuvers through various types of waters. Noteworthy is its optional innovative hard top, which can be hydraulically lowered, allowing smooth passage under low bridge clearances on renowned routes such as the Great Loop or European inland waterways.

Outer Reef 620 Trident EVO
Outer Reef 620 Trident EVO

The new Trident 620 EVO Motoryacht maintains these proven characteristics while offering bright and voluminous living space, including a large working and entertaining galley, salon, spacious boat decks, aft deck, and flybridge, as well as welcoming and comfortable staterooms with ensuite heads. The most notable upgrade from the previous Outer Reef 620 Trident model centers on improved performance and efficiency, achieved through a strategic collaboration with Volvo Penta. The integration of their latest Electronic Vessel Control (EVC) system, coupled with a conventional transmission and SeaTorque™ enclosed shaft drive system, replaces the previous Cummins-Zeus Pod drive system. This transition results in smoother joystick control, significantly superior reactions, enhancing overall handling and increased fuel efficiency. Additionally, the inclusion of cutting-edge Humphree All Speed Fin Stabilizers and Interceptor Trim Tabs further elevates the Trident EVO's performance, setting new standards for Outer Reef Yachts.

