Enter the Swifties

by Flagstaff Marine 22 Feb 18:22 PST
Beneteau Swift Trawler 35, 41 and 48 © Jean-Baptiste D'Enquin

The worldwide phenomenon that is Taylor Swift has descended upon Sydney for her concerts over the weekend. Flagstaff Marine welcomes them all, and highlights that there is another group of Swifties. This particular fleet of Beneteau Swift Trawlers are out on Sydney Harbour and beyond every weekend enjoying cruising on their Beneteau Swift Trawler 35, 41 and 48 models.

Beneteau Swift Trawler 48 - photo © Beneteau
Beneteau Swift Trawler 48 - photo © Beneteau

Flagstaff Marine have just sold their third Swift Trawler 41 Sedan, to go with the three Swift Trawler 41 Flybridge models they have also sold, and this is just in the last 12 months! These Swifties join the fifth Swift Tawler 35, and the latest Swift Traweler 48 to join the fleet is in commissioning now.

Complete with a huge range of options, we can ‘Taylor’ your Swift Trawler to meet your very own requirements…

See your model in action here, or call 1300 998 662 to make an enquiry.

Beneteau Swift Trawler 48 - photo © Beneteau
Beneteau Swift Trawler 48 - photo © Beneteau

