Enter a new era of superyacht design: Sunseeker unveils the latest on the groundbreaking 120 Yacht

by Sunseeker International 24 Feb 02:18 PST

Sunseeker reveals the latest development of its new superyacht, the 120 Yacht, with stunning new visuals. Since the project's concept announcement at the 2023 Monaco Yacht Show, the British shipyard share the design evolution of this spectacular new yacht.

The Sunseeker 120 Yacht is a symphony of heritage, innovation and performance. With over 20 years of superyacht expertise, Sunseeker elevates its Superyacht range with the new 120 Yacht. Set to deliver three cascading decks of luxurious entertainment, this new superyacht design will captivate with its elegant profile and luxurious interior. Sunseeker's signature styling shines through, setting it apart from other superyachts in its class with a large aft cockpit, impressive flybridge and breathtaking main deck owners' stateroom.

Exterior

Bold geometric shapes form the exterior design, immaculate style and effortless functionalities converge to offer tailored ownership of the phenomenal 120 Yacht. A fixed sun lounger with a parasol is integrated into the tender garage door, offering unique waterside relaxation on the rise-and-fall bathing platform. A six metre tender and two jet skis occupy the vacuous tender garage. Glazed safety gates open into what can only be described as a penthouse terrace. Guests are immediately met with a phenomenal outside space. Loose furniture provides a comfortable seating area serviced by a fixed wet bar. Stunning curved glazing separates the cockpit from the interior, offering an ultra-private space for socialising.

The flybridge offers a sensational retreat for owners and their guests. The aft deck is thoughtfully conceptualised with loose furniture from recommended suppliers, including three sun loungers, a large sofa and four comfortable lounging chairs. At the centre of this incredible entertainment space lies a dining table for twelve guests, serviced by a large wet bar and four bar stools. There is no shortage of space on board the revolutionary flybridge, with over 71 metres squared of living space.

Forward of the raised pilot house lies an elevated foredeck. A huge C-shaped seating group with twin tables complements the spa tub and a four-person sunpad. Thoughtful design ensures seamless movement and ample space for both guests and crew. Convenience is paramount, with strategic access points facilitating ease of service and navigation. The main deck galley, conveniently located on the port side, offers direct access to the flybridge for efficient servicing. Guests can ascend to the flybridge via the aft cockpit staircase, seamlessly transitioning into the living space. For uninterrupted access from stern to bow, a starboard side entrance from the raised pilot house ensures seamless connection from flybridge to forepeak. The exterior zones, seating arrangements and features provide an outdoor sanctuary.

Interior

The 120 Yacht offers interior features designed to elevate the on-board experience. This spacious yacht offers sleeping accommodation for ten guests in a four-guest cabin configuration, each with an en suite, below deck and a private owners stateroom on the main deck. A sophisticated and rich interior has been realised with strategic design partners, Design Unlimited. The elective materials assist in maximising the natural light on board. The 120 Yacht introduces reflective surfaces to bounce the light around the space. Uninterrupted views from dining to lounging in the expansive open-plan main deck. Luxurious stone finishes, detailed centrepiece bulkheads and statement lighting pieces create an elegant space for owners to truly immerse themselves in sumptuous surroundings. Recessed lighting in shelving and ceiling coves envelope owners in rich comfort.

The main deck offers over 122 metres squared of interior volume and is subtly zoned with framing screens on the port and starboard side to offer a sense of separation between the formal dining and comfortable saloon without restricting the space on board. In-set marble flooring in the dining room complemented by matching geometric design in the ceiling defines this space, while the saloon benefits from more angular furniture selections. The generous galley on the port side provides all servicing requirements for the crew.

The main deck saloon is furnished with comfortable freestanding furniture. A large sofa to the port side, with integrated tabletop and shelving units, and beautiful feature coffee table provides a convenient space for lounging. On the opposing side, comfortable armchairs with a side table provide enough seating for large groups. Forward of the saloon is an exceptional dining space with an intimate round table design choice for up to ten guests.

Further forward on the starboard side lies the entrance to a phenomenal main deck owners suite. Re-engineered to improve accessibility, the owners stateroom benefits from a completely flush floor to the en suite which allows ease of movement between spaces. Furnished to an exceptionally high standard, this private oasis features loose furniture, stunning cabinetry with integrated mirror TV, marble bulkheads and floor-to-ceiling windows. A soft upholstered bed is complemented by feature bedside tables. Freestanding companion seating on the starboard side comprises a chaise longue with an armchair and small coffee table. The beautiful dressing room with a vanity desk, shelving and drawers, leads to the en suite with dual wash basins, finished with elegant brassware and a rich mix of marble, metallic finishes and rustic timber. A walk-in rain shower with a bench seat and dedicated water closet completes this stunning masterpiece. With scope for customisation, owners can truly create a space that reflects their personal style and preferences.

Principal Characteristics: