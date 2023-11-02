Please select your home edition
Major milestone for Moonen's latest Martinique

by Moonen Yachts 28 Feb 22:51 PST

Dutch luxury yacht builder Moonen Yachts has successfully completed the marriage of its latest 37.4m Moonen 122 Martinique's steel hull and aluminium superstructure.

The yacht, Martinique YN205, is available for sale and scheduled for completion in April 2025.

The major construction milestone took place at the Dutch yacht builder's busy shipyard. Martinique YN205 will be the seventh yacht of the premium semi-custom Martinique design.

Moonen 122 Martinique YN205 - photo © Moonen Yachts
Moonen 122 Martinique YN205 - photo © Moonen Yachts

The Martinique stands out with long-range steel-hull capability combined with refined design, Dutch quality and a custom interior design.

She has an impressive 345GT volume with high ceilings. The yacht offers stunning views, thanks to an almost continuous band of panoramic windows wrapping around both the Main and Bridge Decks.

Moonen 122 Martinique YN205 - photo © Moonen Yachts
Moonen 122 Martinique YN205 - photo © Moonen Yachts

The comfort and refinement of the interior design are matched by the Martinique's exceptionally quiet and still performance. The proven very low noise and vibrations levels ensure comfortable journeys and restful nights at anchor.

The Martinique is a fast displacement, long-range ship built from High Tensile Steel and aluminium. She has a top speed of 17 knots and 4000-mile transatlantic range.

Moonen Yachts also recently revealed Martinique YN205's interior design concepts. See the Moonen website for details.

Moonen 122 Martinique YN205 - photo © Moonen Yachts
Moonen 122 Martinique YN205 - photo © Moonen Yachts

Moonen 122 Martinique: build number YN205

  • Delivery April 2025
  • Length overall 37.4m (122.8ft)
  • Beam overall 8m (26ft)
  • Draft 2.15m (7ft)
  • Gross Tonnage 345
  • Max speed 17 knots
  • Steel hull, aluminium superstructure
  • 10 + 2 guests (1 Owner Stateroom, 2 VIP Staterooms & 2 Guest Cabins), 7 crew (1 Captain's Cabin and 3 Crew Cabins)
  • Exterior design: René van der Velden
  • Naval architect: Diana Yacht Design
  • Interior design: Hollander Yacht Design

