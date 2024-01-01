Winch Design reveal Project Reverie: 80m Oceanco Simply Custom superyacht

Project Reverie: 80m Oceanco Simply Custom superyacht © Winch Design Project Reverie: 80m Oceanco Simply Custom superyacht © Winch Design

by Winch Design 29 Feb 07:57 PST

Inspired by the profound beauty of daydreams and the tranquil elegance of nature, Project Reverie is a concept meticulously crafted by Winch Design for Oceanco's Simply Custom 80m initiative.

The execution of a conventional fully-custom yacht build can be time consuming, hence why Oceanco have launched a new way to build a custom yacht that guarantees Oceanco's outstanding pedigree while streamlining the build process: the Simply Custom range.

Reverie is a testament to the harmonious fusion of smooth, sweeping lines, an arrestingly pure hull, and the delicate sculpting of simplicity itself. This union results in the sheer elegance that defines Reverie.

The concept seamlessly blends interior and exterior living spaces, catering perfectly to the dynamic lifestyle of a discerning owner. A highlight is the innovative 3-deck 'beach and wellness' experience, where an expansive lower deck spa, gym, and waterside access connects with a shaded aft pool and bar. The semi-enclosed main deck 'pool lounge' maximises family enjoyment while reducing the need for air conditioning, harmonising indoor and outdoor areas effortlessly.

Inside, the owner is treated to panoramic views from the forward-facing master suite, complete with a serene pool terrace. Or, in an alternative layout, an aft master suite offers private access to an owner's lounge and the expansive sun deck. Guests can be comfortably accommodated in combination bedroom/sitting room suites, with a dedicated lounge on the forward upper deck.

Project Reverie draws inspiration from nature, specifically, the organic weathering process of stones and pebbles, evoking the smoothness and fluidity of their forms. The design has a strong emphasis on sustainability, the exterior features decorative timber elements crafted from eco-conscious alternatives like maple or tesumo, instilling the structure with an elegant touch while prioritising environmental responsibility.

"Our duty as designers is to infuse purpose, inspiration, and innovation into our solutions for our clients' dreams. From our Thames-side studio, we draw inspiration from the serene beauty of a 'slipper' launch and the natural allure of pebbled water's edge, culminating in the creation of Reverie. It's the simple references that leave lasting impressions and form the foundation of strong, pure concepts; this embodies the Winch approach." - Jim Dixon, Yacht and Aviation Director