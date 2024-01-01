Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S-Series LEADERBOARD

Winch Design reveal Project Reverie: 80m Oceanco Simply Custom superyacht

by Winch Design 29 Feb 07:57 PST
Project Reverie: 80m Oceanco Simply Custom superyacht © Winch Design

Inspired by the profound beauty of daydreams and the tranquil elegance of nature, Project Reverie is a concept meticulously crafted by Winch Design for Oceanco's Simply Custom 80m initiative.

The execution of a conventional fully-custom yacht build can be time consuming, hence why Oceanco have launched a new way to build a custom yacht that guarantees Oceanco's outstanding pedigree while streamlining the build process: the Simply Custom range.

Reverie is a testament to the harmonious fusion of smooth, sweeping lines, an arrestingly pure hull, and the delicate sculpting of simplicity itself. This union results in the sheer elegance that defines Reverie.

The concept seamlessly blends interior and exterior living spaces, catering perfectly to the dynamic lifestyle of a discerning owner. A highlight is the innovative 3-deck 'beach and wellness' experience, where an expansive lower deck spa, gym, and waterside access connects with a shaded aft pool and bar. The semi-enclosed main deck 'pool lounge' maximises family enjoyment while reducing the need for air conditioning, harmonising indoor and outdoor areas effortlessly.

Inside, the owner is treated to panoramic views from the forward-facing master suite, complete with a serene pool terrace. Or, in an alternative layout, an aft master suite offers private access to an owner's lounge and the expansive sun deck. Guests can be comfortably accommodated in combination bedroom/sitting room suites, with a dedicated lounge on the forward upper deck.

Project Reverie: 80m Oceanco Simply Custom superyacht - photo © Winch Design
Project Reverie: 80m Oceanco Simply Custom superyacht - photo © Winch Design

Project Reverie draws inspiration from nature, specifically, the organic weathering process of stones and pebbles, evoking the smoothness and fluidity of their forms. The design has a strong emphasis on sustainability, the exterior features decorative timber elements crafted from eco-conscious alternatives like maple or tesumo, instilling the structure with an elegant touch while prioritising environmental responsibility.

Project Reverie: 80m Oceanco Simply Custom superyacht - photo © Winch Design
Project Reverie: 80m Oceanco Simply Custom superyacht - photo © Winch Design

"Our duty as designers is to infuse purpose, inspiration, and innovation into our solutions for our clients' dreams. From our Thames-side studio, we draw inspiration from the serene beauty of a 'slipper' launch and the natural allure of pebbled water's edge, culminating in the creation of Reverie. It's the simple references that leave lasting impressions and form the foundation of strong, pure concepts; this embodies the Winch approach." - Jim Dixon, Yacht and Aviation Director

Project Reverie: 80m Oceanco Simply Custom superyacht - photo © Winch Design
Project Reverie: 80m Oceanco Simply Custom superyacht - photo © Winch Design

Related Articles

The Two Oceans 870 Power Catamaran
In the final year of build at Two Oceans Marine Manufacturing Two Oceans Marine Manufacturing is in the final year of the build the Two Oceans 870 Power Catamaran, a nautical masterpiece that seamlessly marries opulence with functionality. Posted today at 8:56 am Major milestone for Moonen's latest Martinique
The yacht, Martinique YN205, is available for sale and scheduled for completion in April 2025 Dutch luxury yacht builder Moonen Yachts has successfully completed the marriage of its latest 37.4m Moonen 122 Martinique's steel hull and aluminium superstructure. Posted today at 6:52 am Archipelago Yachts announce first US dealership
Oaksmith Yachts, located in the Pacific Northwest, will distribute the British power cats British power catamaran builder Archipelago Yachts has announced Oaksmith Yachts as its first US dealership, located in the Pacific Northwest. Posted on 28 Feb From Maine to Bermuda
Four generations continue their Grady traditions RJ and Andrew Shea's love of the water began at an early age through their parents, Bob and Tracey, who both grew up boating in New England. Later, they traveled the world to different port cities during Bob's 25-year career in the Navy. Posted on 27 Feb Introducing the Legacy 12
A full-fledged compact cruising motor yacht Introducing the all-new Legacy 12, the first edition of the new Legacy Mark II Series. Handsome and robust, the Legacy 12 is not your typical downeast picnic boat. Posted on 27 Feb C-MAP updates cartography for North America
New data includes satellite imagery improvements in over 19 states C-MAP®, a leader in digital marine cartography and cloud-based mapping, today announced a major update to its North America charts, introducing detailed data for hundreds of lakes, improved satellite imagery, enhanced shaded relief and more. Posted on 26 Feb 2024 Offshore Superboat Championships Round One
Brutal and brilliant at Wyndham Harbour Saturday's brutal conditions took their toll on both crew and boats alike. It is a good thing then that the brilliant sunshine on both days of the weekend was able to effectively spotlight their efforts Posted on 26 Feb Enter a new era of superyacht design
Sunseeker unveils the latest on the groundbreaking 120 Yacht Sunseeker reveals the latest development of its new superyacht, the 120 Yacht, with stunning new visuals. Posted on 24 Feb Discover the new Outer Reef 620 Trident EVO
Redefining long-range motoryacht power and performance Introducing the Outer Reef 620 Trident EVO - a fresh take on the cherished long-range Trident Yacht series, now elevated to redefine standards in performance and ease of handling. Posted on 22 Feb Redesigned SV and S Series now shipping
Ideal for new boaters looking for the uncompromising luxury Bennington is known for Bennington, North America's leading manufacturer of pontoon boats, announced today that the fresh, redesigned S and SV Series pontoon models are now shipping. Posted on 22 Feb
Maritimo 2023 S-Series FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy