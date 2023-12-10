Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S600 LEADERBOARD

Team Abu Dhabi duo target Indonesia bonus points after Andersson clinches pole position

by Narayana Marar 1 Mar 06:45 PST
Team Abu Dhabi manager Guido Cappellini with Thani Al Qemzi and Alberto Comparato © Team Abu Dhabi

The new Team Abu Dhabi pairing of Thani Al Qemzi and Alberto Comparato will look to shrug off a difficult start to the 2024 UIM F1H2O World Championship after Jonas Andersson claimed poled position today for the Grand Prix of Indonesia.

Young Italian driver Comparato looked to be enjoying a superb debut for the multiple world team title winners when he edged out reigning champion Andersson to set the fastest time in the morning's free practice session on volcanic Lake Toba in Sumatra.

His day was brought to a premature end however when he hit a buoy at the end of the first of the three qualifying sessions, forcing his retirement with a broken engine.

Thani Al Qemzi looks to form a winning combination with Alberto Comparato - photo © Team Abu Dhabi
Thani Al Qemzi looks to form a winning combination with Alberto Comparato - photo © Team Abu Dhabi

Team-mate Al Qemzi was unable to claim a place in the top six shoot out, eventually qualifying in ninth place, meaning both he and Comparato will face a battle to climb through the field in Sunday's Grand Prix.

The Abu Dhabi duo will first aim to grab an early chance to bounce back in tomorrow morning's back-to-back sprint races, which for the first time offer the bonus of championship points.

Andersson began his title defence by marginally edging out Victory Team's Erik Stark to clinch pole position, while Canadian rookie Rusty Wyatt clocked the third quickest lap on his first appearance for the new Sharjah team.

Team Abu Dhabi veteran Al Qemzi, twice a runner up in the drivers' title race after making his debut back in 2000, will be starting his 154th Grand Prix on Sunday as he looks to add to a career haul of 45 podium finishes, including ten race wins.

The tenacious Emirati still has the belief that he can capture a first world drivers' crown, and he is determined to play his part in returning the team championship to Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, after a run of six titles in seven seasons came to an end last year.

Alberto Comparato - fastest in free practice in Indonesia - photo © Team Abu Dhabi
Alberto Comparato - fastest in free practice in Indonesia - photo © Team Abu Dhabi

Team Abu Dhabi manager Guido Cappellini believes his vast experience can help him form a winning combination with new boy Comparato, who is at the other end of his career after following in the footsteps of father Fabio to make his F1H2O debut in 2019.

Taking the place of three-time world champion Shaun Torrente following his decision to stand down, the talented young Italian claimed a first pole position in San Nazzaro in 2021 and a first podium finish in Sharjah the following year, and is one of the sport's rising stars.

After his disappointment in today's qualifying series, the Team Abu Dhabi technicians were fitting a new engine to his boat, and as a result he will start at the back of the field on the 2,218m circuit on Sunday.

Related Articles

Dramatic finish to Grand Prix of Sharjah
Swede Jonas Andersson rounds off a triumphant season Swede Jonas Andersson rounded off a triumphant season in the UIM F1H2O World Championship today with victory in the Grand Prix of Sharjah, as Team Abu Dhabi's Thani Al Qemzi grabbed a podium place in a dramatic finish. Posted on 10 Dec 2023 Team Abu Dhabi update from Grand Prix of Sharjah
Shaun Torrente was taken to hospital for medical checks following a crash Team Abu Dhabi will decide overnight whether Shaun Torrente can start tomorrow afternoon's Grand Prix of Sharjah after the triple UIM F1H2O world champion was involved in a crash during today's second sprint race on Khalid Lagoon. Posted on 9 Dec 2023 UIM F1H2O World Championship update
Torrente ready for Sharjah battle after Andersson edges to pole position Team Abu Dhabi's Shaun Torrente and Sweden's Jonas Andersson have set the stage for another classic battle to round of the UIM F1H2O World Championship in tomorrow's Grand Prix of Sharjah. Posted on 9 Dec 2023 Fazza claim victory in Khor Fakkan Class 3 Opener
Team Abu Dhabi focus switches to Sharjah as Torrente aims for big finish to F1H2O season Arif Al Zaffain and Nadir Bin Hendi in Fazza secured victory in the opening round of the new UAE Class-3 Offshore Powerboat Championship in Khor Fakkan today. Posted on 9 Dec 2023 UAE Class-3 Offshore Powerboat Championship update
Fazza edge out Team Abu Dhabi to grab Pole Position Team Abu Dhabi were denied pole position today for the opening round of the new UAE Class-3 Offshore Powerboat Championship as Arif Al Zaffain and Nadir Bin Hendi in Fazza produced a late show in Khor Fakkan. Posted on 7 Dec 2023 Team Abu Dhabi face familiar rivals
As new series launches in Khor Fakkan Team Abu Dhabi will be up against familiar rivals when they look to start the new UAE Class-3 Offshore Powerboat Championship with a victory in Khor Fakkan on Thursday. Posted on 3 Dec 2023 Team Abu Dhabi face familiar rivals
Al Zaffain, Bin Hendi aim for another Class 3 victory in Fazza Team Abu Dhabi will be up against familiar rivals when they look to start the new UAE Class-3 Offshore Powerboat Championship with a victory in Khor Fakkan on Thursday. Posted on 3 Dec 2023 Team Abu Dhabi primed for double UAE challenge
As F1H2O season reaches climax in Sharjah, new Class 3 series gets under way in Khor Fakkan Team Abu Dhabi are primed for a big challenge on two powerboat racing stages as one season begins and another reaches its conclusion in the UAE next week. Posted on 28 Nov 2023 Jonas Andersson wins UIM F1H2O World Championship
Team Abu Dhabi take the fight to Sharjah as Swedes close in on their team crown Sweden's Jonas Andersson clinched the UIM F1H2O World Championship for the second time today with a convincing victory in the Regione Sardegna Grand Prix of Italy. Posted on 1 Oct 2023 Team Abu Dhabi battle to keep title hopes alive
Emirati duo ready for big fight in Sardinia to keep team crown within reach Team Abu Dhabi's Thani Al Qemzi and Rashed Al Qemzi are prepared for a big fight in Sardinia tomorrow to keep alive their team title hopes in the 2023 UIM F1H2O World Championship. Posted on 30 Sep 2023
Maritimo 2023 S600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy