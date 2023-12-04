UIM XCAT World Championship 2024 Day 1

UIM XCAT World Championship 2024 Day 1 © XCAT UIM XCAT World Championship 2024 Day 1 © XCAT

by XCAT 1 Mar 22:05 PST

The excitement kicked off today at the Fujairah International Marine Club as the XCAT World Championship commenced its first race day amidst the celebratory atmosphere of the club's 25th anniversary.

The day began with thrilling qualifying rounds setting the stage for tomorrow's race 1. The reigning world champions, Team GB, clinched the coveted pole position, showcasing their prowess on the water. However, their triumph was marred by a spectacular incident that caused significant damage to their vessel.

Taking the second position on the grid is the Italian powerhouse, HPI, demonstrating their competitive edge in the championship. Meanwhile, the Emirati team Victory marked their return to XCAT with a triumphant third-place qualification, setting the stage for an intense race day.

In addition to the on-water action, the afternoon saw a mesmerizing parade, featuring boats and crews parading through the city streets, captivating spectators and fans alike.

As anticipation mounts for tomorrow's race, fans can expect fierce competition and adrenaline-pumping moments as the world's top XCAT teams vie for supremacy on the waves.