Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S600 LEADERBOARD

Major milestone for Moonen's latest Martinique

by Moonen Yachts 2 Mar 01:31 PST

Dutch luxury yacht builder Moonen Yachts is delighted to announce the successful launch of LUMIÈRE, a new 37.8m Martinique (124ft) at the Moonen yard in the Netherlands. The yacht will be delivered to her Australian owners before the summer and is expected to spend her first season in the Mediterranean.

Moonen has customised the Martinique to suit the owners' tastes and use of the yacht with an extended Sun Deck and large jacuzzi pool, an extended Swim Platform and a bespoke interior design created in collaboration with Studio Indigo.

37.8m Martinique Lumière - photo © Charl van Rooy
37.8m Martinique Lumière - photo © Charl van Rooy

The award-winning Martinique design by Dutch designer René van der Velden allows natural light in, offers spectacular views out, and creates seamless indoor-outdoor connections. An almost continuous band of panoramic windows wraps around both the Main and Bridge Decks.

37.8m Martinique Lumière - photo © Charl van Rooy
37.8m Martinique Lumière - photo © Charl van Rooy

"We are incredibly proud to see LUMIÈRE successfully launched," says Moonen Yachts Technical Director Nicky van Zon. "We can't wait to see her glimmer in the Mediterranean sunlight. LUMIÈRE will be the most exquisite way to experience all the beautiful worldwide destinations her owners will take her to. She is a stunning example of Moonen design excellence and attention to detail. You can sense the dedication and craftsmanship that our team has put into her construction."

37.8m Martinique Lumière - photo © Charl van Rooy
37.8m Martinique Lumière - photo © Charl van Rooy

Moonen will complete final outfitting and commissioning of LUMIÈRE with her crew during the coming months. LUMIÈRE is the fifth yacht from Moonen's premium semi-custom Martinique design.

37.8m Martinique Lumière - photo © Charl van Rooy
37.8m Martinique Lumière - photo © Charl van Rooy

Related Articles

Major milestone for Moonen's latest Martinique
The yacht, Martinique YN205, is available for sale and scheduled for completion in April 2025 Dutch luxury yacht builder Moonen Yachts has successfully completed the marriage of its latest 37.4m Moonen 122 Martinique's steel hull and aluminium superstructure. Posted on 29 Feb Moonen 122 Martinique updated interiors revealed
Working with Hollander Yacht Design to create the yacht's interior design concept Dutch luxury yacht builder Moonen Yachts has revealed the updated interior design concept of its latest in-build Moonen 122 Martinique (37.4m/345GT), YN205. The yacht is for sale and will be ready for delivery in April 2025. Posted on 15 Feb Latest Martinique hull arrives for outfitting
The 37.4m Moonen Yacht is available for sale and scheduled for completion in April 2025 The latest Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205, completed her first journey this week. Following the launch at her Dutch hull builder, the Martinique hull was transported to the Moonen Yachts outfitting yard in Den Bosch, Netherlands. Posted on 21 Jan Moonen Yachts turns latest Martinique's steel hull
The Martinique's hull flip marks another successful construction milestone Moonen Yachts has turned its latest Martinique's steel hull at the shipyard in the Netherlands. The in-build 37.4m Moonen 122 Martinique (345GT) is available for sale and scheduled for completion on April 25, 2025. Posted on 2 Nov 2023 Moonen reveal pricing for its latest Martinique
The next available Moonen 122 Martinique will be delivered on April 25, 2025 Imagine stepping on board your brand new 37.4m Moonen 122 Martinique in time for summer 2025, fully customised to your personal lifestyle and tastes. Posted on 13 Sep 2023 Meet the new 34m Mustique by Moonen Yachts
Mustique YN202, the first build, is currently available for sale and immediate delivery With its new design family name 'Mustique', the new long-range steel yacht joins the Dutch yacht builder's line-up of premium semi-custom yachts alongside the 37.4m 'Martinique' family. Posted on 2 Aug 2023 Start your weekend on board the Moonen 110!
The first Moonen 110 (34m / 279GT) is now available for sale The first Moonen 110 (34m / 279GT) is now available for sale and immediate delivery. We're excited to bring you an exclusive online tour. Posted on 23 Jul 2023 Moonen 110 completes sea trials in the Netherlands
Including a successful endurance test off the Dutch coast on the North Sea The first 34m Moonen 110 has completed a week of sea trials including a successful endurance test off the Dutch coast on the North Sea. Posted on 13 May 2023 Moonen Martinique available for 2025 delivery
YN205 will be the seventh Moonen Martinique delivered Dutch shipyard Moonen Yachts is proud to announce the start of a 37m (123ft) new build yacht based on its successful Moonen Martinique design. Posted on 19 Apr 2023 First Moonen 110 hits the water
Celebrating the launch at its shipyard in the Netherlands Moonen Yachts has celebrated the launch of the first Moonen 110 at its shipyard in the Netherlands. The long-range steel 34m (112ft) yacht is for sale at €17 million*. Posted on 4 Apr 2023
Maritimo 2023 S600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy