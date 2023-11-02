Major milestone for Moonen's latest Martinique

by Moonen Yachts 2 Mar 01:31 PST

Dutch luxury yacht builder Moonen Yachts is delighted to announce the successful launch of LUMIÈRE, a new 37.8m Martinique (124ft) at the Moonen yard in the Netherlands. The yacht will be delivered to her Australian owners before the summer and is expected to spend her first season in the Mediterranean.

Moonen has customised the Martinique to suit the owners' tastes and use of the yacht with an extended Sun Deck and large jacuzzi pool, an extended Swim Platform and a bespoke interior design created in collaboration with Studio Indigo.

The award-winning Martinique design by Dutch designer René van der Velden allows natural light in, offers spectacular views out, and creates seamless indoor-outdoor connections. An almost continuous band of panoramic windows wraps around both the Main and Bridge Decks.

"We are incredibly proud to see LUMIÈRE successfully launched," says Moonen Yachts Technical Director Nicky van Zon. "We can't wait to see her glimmer in the Mediterranean sunlight. LUMIÈRE will be the most exquisite way to experience all the beautiful worldwide destinations her owners will take her to. She is a stunning example of Moonen design excellence and attention to detail. You can sense the dedication and craftsmanship that our team has put into her construction."

Moonen will complete final outfitting and commissioning of LUMIÈRE with her crew during the coming months. LUMIÈRE is the fifth yacht from Moonen's premium semi-custom Martinique design.