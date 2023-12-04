UIM XCAT World Championship 2024 Day 2

UIM XCAT World Championship 2024 © XCAT UIM XCAT World Championship 2024 © XCAT

by XCAT 3 Mar 12:37 PST

The second day of the XCAT Grand Prix in Fujairah delivered high-octane racing and dramatic twists as teams battled for supremacy on the water.

The morning kicked off with Pole Position 2, where the Sharjah Team showcased a stunning final surge, clinching their first pole position of the season. Team GB secured the second spot, followed by Victory Team in third.

Race 2 treated spectators to a spectacle of overtakes, adrenaline, and unexpected turns, starting with Fazza's unfortunate retirement due to technical issues early on. Victory Team capitalized on the opportunity, swiftly gaining the lead and maintaining it until the checkered flag, securing a commanding victory. HPI Racing claimed second place, with Swecat settling for third, unable to replicate their previous day's success. Team GB finished in fourth place, followed by Pastamato in fifth and Consulbrokers in sixth.

In the overall standings, Victory Team now leads with 65 points, four points ahead of Swecat in second place. HPI Racing sits in third with 48 points, followed by Pastamato and Consulbrokers. It's been a challenging start to the season for defending champions Team GB, currently in seventh place after the first round of races, poised for a crucial comeback to defend their title.

Following the exhilarating races in Fujairah, the XCAT circus is gearing up to return to Europe for the next leg of the championship.

Fujairah GP, Race 2 - Results:

1. VICTORY TEAM(UAE), 35pts

2. HPI RACING TEAM(ITA), 30pts

3. SWECAT(SWE), 26pts

4. TEAM GB(GBR), 22pts

5. PASTAMATO(BEL), 18pts

6. CONSULBROKERS(ITA), 15pts

7. Q8 OILS(KWT), 12pts

8. SHARJAH(UAE), 0pts

9. FAZZA(UAE), 0pts