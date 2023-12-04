Please select your home edition
UIM XCAT World Championship 2024 Day 2

by XCAT 3 Mar 12:37 PST
UIM XCAT World Championship 2024 © XCAT

The second day of the XCAT Grand Prix in Fujairah delivered high-octane racing and dramatic twists as teams battled for supremacy on the water.

The morning kicked off with Pole Position 2, where the Sharjah Team showcased a stunning final surge, clinching their first pole position of the season. Team GB secured the second spot, followed by Victory Team in third.

Race 2 treated spectators to a spectacle of overtakes, adrenaline, and unexpected turns, starting with Fazza's unfortunate retirement due to technical issues early on. Victory Team capitalized on the opportunity, swiftly gaining the lead and maintaining it until the checkered flag, securing a commanding victory. HPI Racing claimed second place, with Swecat settling for third, unable to replicate their previous day's success. Team GB finished in fourth place, followed by Pastamato in fifth and Consulbrokers in sixth.

UIM XCAT World Championship 2024 - photo © XCAT
UIM XCAT World Championship 2024 - photo © XCAT

In the overall standings, Victory Team now leads with 65 points, four points ahead of Swecat in second place. HPI Racing sits in third with 48 points, followed by Pastamato and Consulbrokers. It's been a challenging start to the season for defending champions Team GB, currently in seventh place after the first round of races, poised for a crucial comeback to defend their title.

Following the exhilarating races in Fujairah, the XCAT circus is gearing up to return to Europe for the next leg of the championship.

Fujairah GP, Race 2 - Results:

1. VICTORY TEAM(UAE), 35pts
2. HPI RACING TEAM(ITA), 30pts
3. SWECAT(SWE), 26pts
4. TEAM GB(GBR), 22pts
5. PASTAMATO(BEL), 18pts
6. CONSULBROKERS(ITA), 15pts
7. Q8 OILS(KWT), 12pts
8. SHARJAH(UAE), 0pts
9. FAZZA(UAE), 0pts

UIM XCAT World Championship 2024 Day 1
Spectacular start at the Fujairah International Marine Club The excitement kicked off today at the Fujairah International Marine Club as the XCAT World Championship commenced its first race day amidst the celebratory atmosphere of the club's 25th anniversary. Posted on 2 Mar UIM XCAT Worlds Fujairah overall
Team GB Triumphs in XCAT Powerboat Racing World Championship Finale The XCAT Powerboat Racing Championship reached its pinnacle at the exhilarating finale held in Fujairah, where the fate of the World Championship title hung in the balance. Posted on 4 Dec 2023 UIM XCAT Worlds Fujairah Day 2
Thrilling victory for Team GB The inaugural race of the XCAT World Championship Finals kicked off in spectacular fashion today at Fujairah, with Team GB securing a dominant victory that puts them on the brink of clinching the coveted championship title. Posted on 3 Dec 2023 UIM XCAT Worlds Fujairah Day 1
Excitement peaks as XCAT World Championship reaches climax at Fujairah GP The thrilling spectacle of the XCAT World Championship has descended upon Fujairah, marking the culmination of an exhilarating season. Posted on 1 Dec 2023 XCAT World Championship in Constanta day 3
Team GB triumphs after an exciting race full of twists and turns Race 2 of the Romanian XCAT Grand Prix, the most important powerboat competition in the world, has ended. Posted on 19 Jun 2023 XCAT World Championship in Constanta
Race 1 goes to Team Fazza In the waters of Lake Siutghiol in Constanta, Romania, yesterday we had the first of two races on Romanian soil of the XCAT World Championship, the most important powerboat competition in the world. Posted on 18 Jun 2023 XCAT Worlds : Grand Prix of Romania day 1
The first time the world's premier powerboat competition has come to the Constanta lake The third leg of the XCAT World Championship 2023 kicked off this afternoon in Constanta, Romania: it's the first time the world's premier powerboat competition has come to the Constanta lake, one of the top locations of Romania. Posted on 16 Jun 2023 UIM XCAT World Championship 2023 day 2
Fazza dominates the second race in Porto Degli Argonauti The second day of racing at the Porto degli Argonauti for the UIM XCAT World Championship and the Basilicata GP, organized by OPTA, with the support of the Region of Basilicata, ended triumphantly in front of large audience. Posted on 8 May 2023 UIM XCAT World Championship 2023 day 1
Emirati Team Fazza shines on the first day The first day of the second leg of the UIM XCAT World Championship 2023, the World Powerboating Championship organized by OPTA, certainly did not disappoint. Posted on 7 May 2023 UIM XCAT World Championship 2023 Fiumicino Day 2
Lots of spectators cheering for the Italian boats, while drivers were putting on a show In Fiumicino, Race 2 goes to the Emirates Team Fazza. Team GB crossed the finishing line in second and third place went to the Italian Boat HPI Racing Team led by Rosario and Giuseppe Schiano Di Cola. Posted on 2 May 2023
