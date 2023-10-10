Please select your home edition
Tankoa Yachts introduce 70mt Milano: Elegance, aesthetic sensibility and intelligent design

by Tankoa Yachts 5 Mar 00:29 PST

Developed together with Nauta Design, the brand new project Milano marks an exciting expansion of the Tankoa range and underscores the boutique shipyard's commitment to fostering innovative partnerships with renowned designers. With long-lasting professional admiration for Mario Pedol and his esteemed team at Nauta, Tankoa is glad to finally embark on this common journey.

"This project means a further step in the growth and consolidation phase that makes Tankoa one of the top players in the construction of luxury megayachts," says Vincenzo Poerio, CEO of Tankoa Yachts. "Fusing cutting-edge technology with meticulous attention to details, the 70mt Milano embodies our vision for excellence. Collaborating with Nauta Design, with whom we share a rich history of mutual respect and friendship spanning three decades, is truly gratifying.

Timeless Design

Tankoa and Nauta named this new project Milano, drawing inspiration from the city itself, which reflects various aspects of the project. As the hometown of Nauta Design and the synonymous of elegance, aesthetic sensibility and intelligent design, Milan serves as a fitting symbol—a place where creative ideas manifest into concrete realities.

70mt Milano - photo © Tankoa Yachts
70mt Milano - photo © Tankoa Yachts

The new project boasts impressive sizes, measuring 70 meters in length overall, with a beam of 11.80 meters and a draft of 3.50 meters. The exteriors feature clean lines that are pure and balanced, modern and refined, reflecting a timeless design inherent to Tankoa and Nauta's DNA.

"The stretched horizontal lines establish a seamless connection with the sea's surface and the horizon, providing an intimate connection with the natural environment," says Mario Pedol, Nauta Co-founder, describing the project's design ethos. "It embodies a reinvention of clean forms and harmonious volumes, resulting in a visual effect of lightness, purity, and serenity. Nauta is excited to work with Tankoa, a shipyard renowned for its professionalism and devotion to excellence, coupled with high sensitivity for elegance, qualities that have allowed it to become one of the main players in the world of superyachts."

Layout and Key Features

At the heart of this project lies the magnificent stern area designed to captivate from the outset. It includes superb beach club including a lounge with a convertible gym, a relaxation area featuring a sauna and massage room, and folding hull platforms that open at sea level.

Adding to the allure, an exquisite swimming pool adorns the exterior, accompanied by an expansive sun lounging area fully customizable to the owner's preferences. Lowering the side bulwark platforms further expands the beach club's space, transforming it into a spectacular private sea lounge, offering additional square meters of luxury and relaxation.

70mt Milano - photo © Tankoa Yachts
70mt Milano - photo © Tankoa Yachts

A real key feature is the single-tier diesel electric engine room located on the under-lower deck, which allows direct passage from the guest accommodation into the beach club on the lower deck.

On the lower deck, adjacent to four guest suites there is a specific garage for water toys and dive gear, the crew mess, laundry facilities, crew gym, and twelve crew cabins.

On the main deck guests encounter an amazing open-air lounge seamlessly connected to the beach area through central stairs, followed by the main saloon and dining area.

Further forward, there are two spacious VIP staterooms featuring fold-out terraces, a galley, and a forward garage capable of accommodating two tenders, measuring 9 meters and 8.5 meters respectively.

70mt Milano - photo © Tankoa Yachts
70mt Milano - photo © Tankoa Yachts

Dedicated entirely to the owner's indulgence, the upper deck boasts a vast master stateroom with breathtaking forward views, complemented by access to a private pool and helipad at the bow. This luxurious suite includes a walk-in closet, His and Hers bathrooms, and a study. Moving aft, there is the sky lounge and an outdoor dining area.

On the bridge deck, in addition to the wheelhouse, there is the captain's cabin and a cinema room for guests' entertainment. The sundeck features another al fresco lounge area with bar, sunbeds and two l-shaped, forward-facing sofas, providing the perfect setting to relish the awe-inspiring panoramas.

New Technology

In line with Tankoa's commitment to sustainable technologies, the Milano project embraces a diesel-electric propulsion system. This innovative setup includes four variable speed generators (CAT C32, with a maximum output power of 940 ekW) tasked with supplying electrical energy to two e-motors, each boasting 1650kW, enabling a top speed of 16.5 knots and powering the yacht's hotel services.

The yacht will be equipped with fuel cells providing up to 200kW of power. Tankoa is partnering with leading suppliers to integrate methanol fuel cells, which currently offer the best combination of sustainability, comfort and safety. This initiative remains open to future advancements in technologies for secure and efficient hydrogen storage.

70mt Milano - photo © Tankoa Yachts
70mt Milano - photo © Tankoa Yachts

