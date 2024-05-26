Please select your home edition
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show launches new look VIP experience

by Sanctuary Cove Boat Show 4 Mar 21:51 PST 23-26 May 2024
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) © Ken Roney Photography

Attendees will get a taste of the superyacht lifestyle at the 2024 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) with the launch of the Lagoon Beach Club VIP Experience.

"We're incredibly excited to launch our revamped VIP and corporate hospitality offering at this year's Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show from May 23 to 26," said Johan Hasser, General Manager of Mulpha Events. "Located in the grounds of InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort, the all-new Lagoon Beach Club is a brand-new elevated precinct offering a luxury beach club vibe overlooking the resort's lagoon pool and award-winning marina."

Mr Hasser said this multi-zone space will offer guests elevated experiences, from all-day five-star dining to pop-up bars, tasting experiences and live entertainment.

"It will be the ideal place to entertain clients or enjoy a great day out with friends," he said.

Demand for the luxury experience, which includes all areas access to the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, is expected to be high, with showgoers always eager to experience a taste of the superyacht lifestyle.

Matt Rippin, General Manager of InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort, said Lagoon Beach Club VIP Experience guests are in for a real treat this year with a bespoke five-star grazing menu, a raft of beverage partners, and live entertainment all set amongst the grounds of the Resort's newest precinct.

"We are proud to once again be the Hospitality Partner of the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show," Mr Rippin said. "It is a pleasure to display our culinary expertise and continue to elevate our premium food and beverage offering, whilst showcasing the Resort's all-new Lagoon Beach Club," Mr Rippin said.

VIP guests will be treated to some of the finest drinks and tasting experiences from beverage partners. Enjoy a glass of Mumm Marlborough sparkling or a splash from the Hunter Valley region's Bimbadgen, and for guests who enjoy an easy-drinking beer, they can escape to the Italian coast with the new Peroni Nastro Azzurro Stile Capri at the Lagoon Beach Club Bar.

If cocktails take your fancy, Manly Spirits will be shaking up cocktails all-day at their signature pop-up bar, with special tasting experiences planned throughout the day.

Tickets for the Lagoon Beach Club VIP Experience are restricted to guests over 18 with corporate packages also available.

SCIBS is the Southern Hemisphere's largest boating and marine lifestyle event and will feature more than 330 exhibitors, 700-plus boats, and 2,500 products. It is expected to attract upwards of 50,000 visitors.

Mr Hasser said SCIBS 2024 would continue to delight and entertain event goers with show stopping moments, luxury experiences, and exhilarating displays.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming guests and exhibitors back to the beautiful location of Sanctuary Cove for our 35th annual event," Mr Hasser said.

"This year's program of events promises something for everyone. As well as the incredible marine displays, the Marine Village precinct offers some of the Gold Coast's best restaurants, cafes and bars, along with family friendly street entertainment and loads of great atmosphere, which SCIBS is synonymous for.

"The SCIBS team is especially looking forward to showcasing a host of exciting new product launches on water and throughout the Sanctuary Cove precinct."

According to Mr Hasser, SCIBS 2024 will showcase everything from superyachts, personal watercraft and marine technology to fishing vessels, trailerable boats, sailing catamarans and powerboats. "But it is the Lagoon Beach Club VIP Experience that will truly give attendees a taste of the best the boating lifestyle has to offer."

Early bird general admission tickets are available from $30 (kids under 16 enter are free with a paying adult) and Lagoon Beach Club VIP Experience tickets from $299.

Following the success of the streamlined ticketing process, tickets will only be available online via sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au or via Oztix.

Early bird ticket purchaser's also have the opportunity to enter the draw to win a luxury escape to the Hunter Valley's newest accommodation venue, The Lane Retreat valued at $3,000.

Getting to the boat show has never been easier, with a range of options available via land, air and sea. Free Park 'n' Ride services will be operating from Warner Bros. Movie World, using a fleet of air-conditioned coaches. A dedicated public drop off zone where attendees can get dropped off at the gate via taxi, limo or their favourite ride share. For attendees who like to travel in style, Gold Coast Helitours will be offering a regular return service from Marina Mirage throughout the show.

The 35th Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show will be held from May 23-26, 2024. For more visit sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au.

The Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is owned and operated by Mulpha Events and is proudly supported by the Queensland Government, Tourism & Events Queensland, City of Gold Coast, Experience Gold Coast and Major Sponsor Bentley Brisbane & Gold Coast.

