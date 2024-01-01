Please select your home edition
The Shannon Amphfoil officially launches at the Miami International Boat Show

by Shannon Boat Company 5 Mar 14:08 PST
The 8.5M/28 ft Tender © Shannon Amphfoil

Shannon Boat Company, Inc. renowned for its 40+ years of marine innovation, unveiled the future of marine travel at the Miami International Boat Show with the Amphfoil Offshore Foil Boat.

The 12M/39 ft Patrol - photo © Shannon Amphfoil
Amphfoils are hydrofoils reinvented

  • Custom models from 8.5M/28ft to 18M/60ft for leisure or commercial use
  • 8 Years of R&D: The Amphfoil is the result of eight years of dedicated research and development.
  • Internationally Patented: The groundbreaking vessel is internationally patented in over 40 countries, a testament to its unique design and technological advancements.
  • 40+ Years of Marine Experience: With over 40 years of marine experience, Shannon Boat Company brings a wealth of knowledge to the development of the Amphfoil.

The 18M/59 ft Ferry - photo © Shannon Amphfoil
Revolutionizing maritime transport:

The Amphfoil represents a paradigm shift in maritime travel, seamlessly integrating hydrodynamic and aerodynamic technologies to redefine the hydrofoil experience. This innovative vessel delivers speeds of up to 70mph/112kph and an impressive range of 350nm/650km, offering a transformative yachting experience.

Overcoming historical challenges:

While traditional hydrofoils have grappled with challenges such as inadequate lift in waves and limited adaptability, the Amphfoil effortlessly surmounts these hurdles. Leveraging surface effect/ground effect lift, the vessel requires 75% less energy, resulting in unprecedented speed, range, and efficiency.

Innovation and elegance combined:

The Amphfoil introduces tilting air propellers for dual-purpose propulsion and lift, complemented by uniquely designed quad hydrofoils for enhanced maneuverability and comfort. This innovation eliminates the common sea travel nuisances like bouncing, fatigue, and seasickness.

Sustainability and environmentally considerate design:

The quadfoil design not only enhances maneuverability without complex electronics, but also incorporates retractable foils. This thoughtful feature safeguards marine life and prevents hazardous groundings in shallow waters. Patented in 42 developed countries without size and utilization restrictions, the Amphfoil represents a leap into the future of marine travel.

