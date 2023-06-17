Alex Pratt returns to UIM Class 1 World Championship with dfYOUNG

dfYOUNG - New design boat © Powerboat P1 dfYOUNG - New design boat © Powerboat P1

by Powerboat P1 5 Mar 08:59 PST

The dfYOUNG team competing in this season's UIM Class 1 World Championship will have a new line-up with the news that Alex Pratt is joining owner/throttleman Rich Wyatt as driver.

Pratt to join owner/throttleman Rich Wyatt as driver for upcoming season

New pairing aiming to improve on dfYOUNG's third place championship finish in 2023

Testing in the Sarasota-based 50-foot Mystic sponsored by Good Boy Vodka to start this month

Following his class debut in 2022, when he achieved two podium places alongside teammate Mile Jennings, and racing in the opening rounds last season, Pratt will return to Class 1 action in May and his successful Good Boy Vodka brand will become a team sponsor.

Wyatt and Pratt first met when racing against each other in 2022 and took the decision to race together at the start of this year. Based in Sarasota, the dfYOUNG crew will be unchanged with Herb Stotler as crew chief. "Racing in Class 1 with our 50-foot Mystic catamaran has been great" said Wyatt, who has been racing since 1998. "We have applied what we learned last season and we are looking forward to battling for the championship this year. Alex and the Good Boy Vodka brand are a natural fit for the team and we are excited to have them with us."

Pratt added: "We plan to be a front runner this season and will start testing this month to get some seat time together and make sure the boat is dialled in for the Cocoa Beach season-opener." Having achieved its first Class 1 victory in Sheboygan to finish third in the 2023 Championship, the newly named dfYOUNG/Good Boy Vodka team is regarded as one of the favourites to be crowned world champions in St. Petersburg when the five-venue series climaxes in October.

Away from racing, Wyatt jointly owns dfYOUNG with his brother. Acquired in 2006 and headquartered in Berwyn, PA, it is a world class global logistics company. Four years ago, 29-year-old Pratt founded a purpose-driven beverage company and its premium, lifestyle brand Good Boy Vodka is the official vodka of P1 Offshore and UIM Class 1 racing. Its slogan of 'Every Pour Helps a Pup' means a portion of every bottle purchased is donated to foundations supporting American veterans and the nations warrior dogs. The brand has enjoyed substantial growth and continues to expand its footprint across the United States.

In addition to Good Boy Vodka, Abyss Battery will be a team sponsor. Based in Largo in the Tampa Bay area, the company manufactures and designs innovative, high performance marine lithium batteries for fishing enthusiasts.

P1 CEO Azam Rangoonwala commented: "The new pairing is an attractive mix. Rich's considerable experience and professionalism makes him an ideal ambassador for Class 1, and we are looking forward to welcoming back the Good Boy Vodka crew to our race events this season. Strategic partnerships are a vital part of our business and we will continue to work closely with Alex and his team to help them meet their brand objectives. I expect dfYOUNG to mount a serious challenge for the 2024 world title."