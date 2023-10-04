Presenting the brand-new Iguana Bow Rider

by Iguana Yachts 8 Mar 11:53 PST

The Iguana Bow Rider is in progress. The hull will soon be finished at the shipyard, and we can hardly wait to unveil this brand-new model next summer.

The Bow Rider is ideally suited for the American market, particularly the lakes of North America. Every stage of building this model will be shared with you. Stay tuned!

Meanwhile, let's see what makes it special.

"The Iguana Bow Rider is part of the expansion of our range launched in 2022 with the Iguana Sport then the Iguana Fisher, aiming to offer products more suited to the American market. This boat offers a sleek, classic design with a magnificent line while offering many important new features." - Julien Poirier, Managing Director.

A dry and safe experience

With its sleek, modern design and smooth lines, we have designed a new deck that enhances the onboard experience. A beautiful hardtop top overlooks the deck, giving a secure and elegant appearance. The console has been designed to be more ergonomic and more pleasant. A large windshield spans the entire width of the boat from side to side, protecting the pilot and passenger. It can also be enclosed thanks to a completely waterproof enclosure between the windshield and the hardtop. There is also a heater in the cockpit for early mornings or chilly evenings. Use your boat more often, escape from reality, and enjoy every ride.

With this model, we want to open the amphibious market to new potential customers. We have no doubt that the Iguana Bow Rider will appeal to new boaters.

A social and comfortable boat

You can access the front area through a door in the windshield. Deckchair or table, it adapts to your needs.

The front area is spacious and ergonomically designed for comfort, providing passengers with seating to relax and enjoy the ride. A large U-shaped front seat for an incredible experience, especially at high speeds, and in the back with storage underneath for all your belongings. You can set it up as a social space with the table in the middle or a large sun lounger covering the entire front part of the boat. Designed for relaxation and entertainment, the Iguana Bow Rider will make you feel right at home. Cozy and comfortable yet sporty, it is ideal for spending a fantastic day on the water. Try it, you will love it!

One of the particularities of this boat lies in its 8 Bluetooth speakers, which allow you to share a friendly moment while enjoying your favorite music. The speakers are strategically placed around the boat to ensure everyone can hear the music clearly, no matter where they sit. With this boat, you can go on unforgettable adventures and create memories that will last a lifetime.

You will find at the rear U-shape aft seating with backrest and storage. A second table can be arranged for more comfort. Enjoy the view from the back of the boat, comfortably installed. If you want to take the sun, no worries, we thought about that too. Arrange the area with a sunbed in a few minutes and tan in peace.

The new popular boat of the Iguana Range

The Bow Rider is a versatile and family-friendly boat designed for comfort, performance, and enjoyment on the water. Its spacious seating arrangement, amenities, and recreational capabilities make it a popular choice among boating enthusiasts of all ages. We are proud of this model. We are convinced this boat will be soon one of the most famous models in our range. It will exceed expectations in every way. Embark for a watersport day with your friends or a picnic with your family, either way, it will be an unforgettable experience on board our amazing amphibious Bow Rider. Do not wait any longer and pre-order yours now.

Specifications:

Overall Lenght: 9.20m / 30'

Beam: 3.1m / 10'

Weight: 4,300kg / 9,480lbs

Capacity: 10 pax

Maximum Speed: 45 knots

Fuel Tank: 2x250L / 2x66gal

Maximum Power: 600HP

Get yours now - Enquire

More information here