Making waves with King Benji - the 47m superyacht designed for adventures

by Design Unlimited 8 Mar 07:53 PST

King Benji, built by Dunya Yachts to a design by Gregory C Marshall Naval Architect LTD and featuring a Design Unlimited interior, has now been delivered to her owner.

The colourful and creative interior is reminiscent of lush tropics and ocean-side landscapes. It's a vibrant yet relaxing space, which champions comfort with a playful character.

The onboard vibe is one of relaxed indulgence, inviting a change in tempo from the hustle of the city and pace of modern life. Whilst this sense of calm is retained throughout the yacht, her lower deck takes you on an adventure to the depths of the ocean. Descending her feature staircase, you find four guest cabins each with its own ocean-themed feature wall adorned with the most incredible wallpapers.

"King Benji is all about life. She is joyful and uplifting, vibrant and carefree. Her extraordinary design stems from the Owner's spirit and passion for adventure and we have worked closely together to bring to life her unique story which unfurls as you step aboard." - Mark Tucker, Creative Director, Design Unlimited.

The upper deck is dedicated to the owner, with a private saloon and distinctive stateroom. Here, shades of green, botanical prints and tropical wallpapers mimic the biodiversity of the jungle.

Reclaimed and textured timbers feature through the yacht. Beautifully crafted bamboo details, natural materials and organic woven fibres offer up tactile surfaces that are intended to gracefully age with time, to be celebrated and enjoyed and ultimately create a welcoming interior for adventures of all kinds.

Ascending to the sky deck, a moodier ambience gives the impression of being nestled amongst the shadows of the rainforest.

Flexibility of space was key to the design brief. There are a multitude of different areas onboard, each carefully curated to bring a change of scenery on longer expeditions and to effortlessly lend themselves to parties and socialising.

Cooking is very important to the owner and so the galley, breakfast counter and outdoor Teppanyaki bar were all designed to allow for interaction and enjoyment where culinary experiences can be shared.

A 10-tonne crane allows the deployment of water toys from their stowage positions on the lower aft deck and with these removed the area becomes an expansive beach club. A Jacuzzi with dual temperature zones is hidden beneath sun pads on the bow and the yacht's crowning jewel is a crow's nest for magnificent 360-degree views.

Equipped with all the amenities for extended cruising and adventurous travel, King Benji will be available for charter in the Mediterranean this summer. We are delighted to advise that King Benji has been nominated for a World Superyacht Award, and the yacht will make her debut at the MYBA Charter Show in April.