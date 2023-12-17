Azimut Fly 72: new images released

New images of the Azimut Fly 72 are now available. This model, presented as a world premiere at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2023, enriches the Fly Series, the iconic Azimut line that combines the revolutionary spirit of the past with the avant-garde of tomorrow.

The new Fly 72 features exteriors lines by Alberto Mancini and interiors by architect and designer Fabio Fantolino, making his debut in the nautical sector.

In his projects, Alberto Mancini develops the sporty DNA that characterizes the history of Azimut yacht design and on the new Fly 72 his stylistic language introduces evident clean lines, which further emphasize the sculptural tension that characterizes the design of the Series. Fabio Fantolino, on the other hand, renders the interiors of the Fly 72 according to his distinctive style aimed at seeking perfect harmony between elegance, design and technique. The interiors are designed with a transversal stylistic approach, also evident in the choice of materials and shapes: wood combined with precious materials such as bronze and glossy lacquers, and shapes balanced between linearity and softness.

The Fly 72 is powered by two 1400 mHP MAN CR V12s which allow the yacht to cruise at a speed of up to 26 knots and reach a top speed of 31 knots.