Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S-Series LEADERBOARD

Azimut Fly 72: new images released

by Azimut 8 Mar 07:12 PST

New images of the Azimut Fly 72 are now available. This model, presented as a world premiere at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2023, enriches the Fly Series, the iconic Azimut line that combines the revolutionary spirit of the past with the avant-garde of tomorrow.

The new Fly 72 features exteriors lines by Alberto Mancini and interiors by architect and designer Fabio Fantolino, making his debut in the nautical sector.

Azimut Fly 72 - photo © Azimut Yachts
Azimut Fly 72 - photo © Azimut Yachts

In his projects, Alberto Mancini develops the sporty DNA that characterizes the history of Azimut yacht design and on the new Fly 72 his stylistic language introduces evident clean lines, which further emphasize the sculptural tension that characterizes the design of the Series. Fabio Fantolino, on the other hand, renders the interiors of the Fly 72 according to his distinctive style aimed at seeking perfect harmony between elegance, design and technique. The interiors are designed with a transversal stylistic approach, also evident in the choice of materials and shapes: wood combined with precious materials such as bronze and glossy lacquers, and shapes balanced between linearity and softness.

The Fly 72 is powered by two 1400 mHP MAN CR V12s which allow the yacht to cruise at a speed of up to 26 knots and reach a top speed of 31 knots.

Azimut Fly 72 - photo © Azimut Yachts
Azimut Fly 72 - photo © Azimut Yachts
Azimut Fly 72 - photo © Azimut Yachts
Azimut Fly 72 - photo © Azimut Yachts
Azimut Fly 72 - photo © Azimut Yachts
Azimut Fly 72 - photo © Azimut Yachts
Azimut Fly 72 - photo © Azimut Yachts
Azimut Fly 72 - photo © Azimut Yachts
Azimut Fly 72 - photo © Azimut Yachts
Azimut Fly 72 - photo © Azimut Yachts

Related Articles

Azimut set for the Miami International Boat Show
World premiere for Magellano 30M and American debut for the new Fly 72 Azimut returns to the Miami International Boat Show where the Magellano 30M will be presented to the public for the first time. Posted on 2 Feb Azimut wins 2024 European Powerboat Award
Magellano 60 is the winner of the "up to 20 meters" category The Azimut Magellano 60 was recognized as the winner of the European Powerboat Award for the category of yachts up to 20 meters during boot Düsseldorf 2024. Posted on 23 Jan The Azimut Charter Club is born
Offering tailor-made charter experiences aboard a fleet of the brand's iconic recent yachts Azimut expands its service hub with the Charter Club, offering tailor-made charter experiences aboard a fleet of the brand's iconic recent yachts with a team dedicated to supporting owners at all times. Posted on 18 Jan Azimut unveils two new models
"Design experiences that evoke extraordinary emotions" A mission that has grown from its roots in the Azimut's DNA, now strengthened by an ambitious promise: to introduce, with each new model, an innovation that allows you to experience the yacht or an environment like never before. Posted on 17 Dec 2023 Magellano 60 reduces emissions with HVO biofuel
The tests carried out by Azimut in the summer of 2023 recorded exceptional results Magellano 60 is the model chosen by Azimut for the first voyage powered by HVOlution biofuel, produced by Eni Sustainable Mobility with 100% renewable raw materials.* Posted on 14 Nov 2023 Azimut brings AI onboard with Google Cloud & Reply
The two partners are synonymous with innovation Azimut brings artificial intelligence on board for the first time thanks to the collaboration with Google Cloud and Reply - the company specializing in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Posted on 11 Nov 2023 Azimut unveils Grande 30M and Seadeck 9
Innovation, design, emotion The involved designers play an important role in this achievement: m2atelier, in their first collaboration with the Shipyard, Matteo Thun & Antonio Rodriguez and Alberto Mancini. Posted on 8 Nov 2023 Azimut presents four American premieres
At the 2023 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Azimut will be in the spotlight at the upcoming Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show where the Shipyard will be exhibiting the best of the fleet, including four models being presented for the first time to the U.S. market. Posted on 20 Oct 2023 Azimut presents four Americas Premieres
At the 2023 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Azimut impresses visitors again with four Americas premieres at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. They are the new Verve 48 outboard, the latest model in this Series so popular with thrill-seeking US owners Posted on 13 Oct 2023 Azimut brings artificial intelligence on board
A new onboard home automation system with Google Cloud developed Azimut inaugurates the 2023|2024 nautical season with the announcement of new projects and partnerships, demonstrating the Shipyard's dedication to continuous innovation. Posted on 7 Oct 2023
Maritimo 2023 S-Series FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy