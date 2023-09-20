Riva welcome to the new Riva Privée at the Jeddah Yacht Club

Riva Privee Jeddah © Riva Yacht Riva Privee Jeddah © Riva Yacht

by Riva Yacht 8 Mar 23:43 PST

A spectacular view out over crystal clear waters, in the background a dream location that attracts the international jet set and, all around, unmistakable design elements in mahogany and mirror-polished steel with aquamarine detailing. Is it a Riva? It's a Riva Destination: the new Riva Privée at the exclusive Jeddah Yacht Club.

After Venice, Monte Carlo, Paris, Mykonos, Opatija and Palm Beach, the vibrant city of Jeddah too now has an exclusive venue where guests can soak up the atmosphere of Riva's timeless elegance. Officially opened today, the Riva Privée in Jeddah offers a unique experience that combines the appeal of Riva's boatbuilding heritage with the breathtaking beauty of the Saudi coastline.

With a surface area of 100 m2, the exclusive Riva Privée is an oasis of style and sophistication in the heart of the city, a stone's throw from the rich history and appeal of Historic Jeddah, inscribed in the World Heritage List in 2014. Situated on the top floor of the Jeddah Yacht Club, this Riva Privée offers guests a breathtaking view of the magical Jeddah marina through spectacular glazing around the perimeter of the venue. The interior design echoes the elegant and refined style of Riva's boats, making use of fine materials such as mahogany, striped maple, steel and aluminium, embellished with details including the iconic Aquariva lamp and chairs inspired by the seating in the Aquarama, to conjure up the unmistakable atmosphere of the brand's iconic yachts. The Riva Privée in Jeddah also features a Riva Brand Experience corner, where guests can buy an exclusive selection of products inspired by Riva's signature style, including collectibles, clothing and home accessories, giving them their own authentic piece of the brand that has given millions of fans something to dream about for over 180 years.

The Jeddah Riva Privée also offers an exclusive private boat service, giving owners the chance to hire a magnificent Rivamare 38 to explore the coastline.