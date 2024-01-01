From Barcelona to the World - the De Antonio D50 Coupé is here

Please select your home edition
by Alexander Marine Australia 9 Mar 21:31 PDT
De Antonio D50 Coupé © Alexander Marine

Founded in 2012 in Barcelona, Spain, the De Antonio brand has made a name for itself with its distinctive range of outboard-power craft and has quickly risen to one of the leading brands of the day yacht market, incorporating the most advanced technologies in design, engineering and construction.

To complement Alexander Marine's diverse range of inboard powered yachts across the world class brands we represent, and with the continued growth of the outboard powered day yacht market sector, Alexander Marine are pleased to announce our appointment as dealers for the De Antonio Yachts range.

We are excited to debut the De Antonio D50 Coupé to the Australian market and are celebrating this milestone with the arrival of a stock vessel available for immediate delivery!

While visiting the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show late last year, Alexander Marine Dealer Principal / Director Todd Holzapfel was suitably impressed with the diverse De Antonio Yachts model line-up.

De Antonio D50 Coupé - photo © Alexander Marine
De Antonio D50 Coupé - photo © Alexander Marine

"Our Australian buyers will appreciate the distinctive features of the De Antonio range, being practical and spacious vessels offering hassle-free boating including the simplicity and shallow draft capability of outboard engines. Whether you are looking for a sporty & sophisticated day yacht, or a tender for your superyacht, the De Antonio range is a must see." - Alexander Marine Dealer Principal / Director Todd Holzapfel

De Antonio Yachts combine the luxury of a superyacht and the use of a day yacht so it's easy to see why they have become so highly sought after around the world. De Antonio Yachts are practical, spacious and low maintenance. Most notably, the hidden outboard propulsion is simple to own and operate and provides amazing shallow draft capability.

The main objective of the De Antonio yacht range is to maximize space - on deck as well as in the interior. All models in the De Antonio range are powered by hidden outboard engines, which are concealed within the stern profile of the vessel offering outstanding performance, significantly reduced maintenance costs and shoal draft capabilities only outboard powered vessels can enjoy. This feature has led to De Antonio's success and rapid growth, convincing boat owners on four continents.

De Antonio D50 Coupé - photo © Alexander Marine
De Antonio D50 Coupé - photo © Alexander Marine

D50 Coupé - In stock available for immediate delivery

The De Antonio 50 Coupé has just arrived to Australian shores, and will grace Sydney Harbour for her Australian on-water debut.

Receiving the recent Best of Boats 2023 'Best For Family' award, the new D50 Coupé flagship represents an advancement in the 50ft range, including the finest features of its counterpart, the D50 Open.

De Antonio D50 Coupé - photo © Alexander Marine
De Antonio D50 Coupé - photo © Alexander Marine

This model emanates strength and boldness with her stunning gun-metal grey hull, which beautifully compliments her vibrant orange upholstery. She stands out for her stylised superstructure, incorporating a modern, sporty look to reflect her high-performance capability. Offering impressive top speeds, she is the ultimate luxury day yacht! With comfortable overnight accommodations too...

De Antonio Yachts offer the ultimate day yacht experience! The De Antonio range offers those guests lucky enough to receive an invitation onboard a multitude of external and internal zones from which to relax. Our stock D50 Coupé is optioned with the convertible bow sun lounge which transforms into a salt-water filled jacuzzi, complete with built in spa lights to set the mood at any time!

De Antonio D50 Coupé - photo © Alexander Marine
De Antonio D50 Coupé - photo © Alexander Marine

The De Antonio D50 is available in both Coupé and Open model configurations to suit your individual boating needs.

For enquiries or to arrange for an inspection, contact Alexander Marine and get on-board the D50 Coupé today!

View D50 Coupé listing here

De Antonio D50 Coupé - photo © Alexander Marine
De Antonio D50 Coupé - photo © Alexander Marine
De Antonio D50 Coupé - photo © Alexander Marine
De Antonio D50 Coupé - photo © Alexander Marine

