Sessa Marine confirms presence at Auckland Boat Show 2024 through dealer Wynyard Marine

by Sessa Marine 9 Mar 22:49 PDT 14-17 March 2024

Sessa Marine, an Italian luxury boat brand with more than 65 years of history, announces its participation in the Auckland Boat Show 2024, which takes place from March 14th to 17th.

The company will be present with its official dealer, Wynyard Marine, displaying the C47 and C44 models, representing the most modern design, technology, and performance in the nautical segment. This year's show will be held at a new location in Jellicoe Harbor and The Viaduct Events Center in Wynyard Quarter.

Sessa C47 - photo © Sessa Marine
Sessa C47 - photo © Sessa Marine

The participation in the Auckland Boat Show 2024 is part of the company's global plan to expand its presence in strategic markets. New Zealand has the world's highest number of boats per person. With 12 marinas spread across the city, Auckland has around 5,000 berths, including the 1800-slip Westhaven Marina, the largest marina in the southern hemisphere. With many European boats sold in New Zealand over the years, the local market offers substantial opportunities for a luxury brand like Sessa. Sessa Marine believe that unique design and sporting performance, combined with careful choice of materials and high build quality ensure the most outstanding reliability and comfort on board, meet precisely what the New Zealand public wants in a vessel.

Sessa C44 - photo © Sessa Marine
Sessa C44 - photo © Sessa Marine

The Sessa brand is internationally recognized for its innovative, high-quality products and sophisticated design. The company continually invests in research and development to offer its customers the best performance, safety, and comfort solutions. Being present at this event is an essential milestone in the company's history and consolidates its position as one of the leading brands in the global nautical market.

"We are excited to participate in the Auckland Boat Show for the first time through our dealer Wynyard Marine. We know that New Zealanders are passionate about the sea, and we believe our boats will exceed expectations. Sessa Marine is committed to offering its customers high-quality, high-performance products for an unforgettable browsing experience." José A. Galizio Neto, CEO of Sessa Marine.

Sessa C47 - photo © Sessa Marine
Sessa C47 - photo © Sessa Marine

