Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority - Reef health update

by GBRMPA 9 Mar 18:45 PST

Aerial surveys conducted by the Reef Authority in collaboration with scientists from the Australian Institute of Marine Science spanning two-thirds of the Marine Park have now been completed.

These surveys confirm a widespread, often called mass, coral bleaching event is unfolding across the Great Barrier Reef.

Aerial surveys have been completed on over 300 inshore, midshelf and offshore reefs, from Cape Melville north of Cooktown to just north of Bundaberg (southern boundary of the Marine Park). Further surveys will be undertaken pending favourable weather conditions.

Aerial surveys of the Reef have revealed prevalent shallow water coral bleaching on most surveyed reefs and results are consistent with patterns of heat stress that has built up over summer.

Heat stress has not been even across the Reef, and coral bleaching observed is variable.

This unfolding coral bleaching event follows similar reports from reefs around the world during the past 12 months. These Northern Hemisphere reefs have suffered coral bleaching as a result of climate change-driven elevated ocean temperatures, amplified by El Niño conditions in the Pacific Ocean.

While aerial surveys show that this coral bleaching event is widespread, the severity and depth of coral bleaching can only be assessed through in-water surveys. We are continuing to conduct in-water observations with research partners and extended observer network.

This information is critical to informing Reef management, providing a greater understanding of what is happening so we can target management actions to protect the Reef and strengthen its resilience.

Importantly, the Reef has demonstrated its capacity to recover from previous coral bleaching events, severe tropical cyclones, and crown-of-thorns starfish outbreaks.

Bleaching of corals does not always result in coral mortality, with some corals being able to recover if conditions cool.

Reef management

Actions to protect the Reef are now more important than ever. You can help by making sure you follow Marine Park rules; avoid corals when anchoring and voluntarily reduce your catch if fishing. All animals on the Reef play important roles in supporting Reef recovery.

In addition, we can all play our part in tackling climate change. These actions all contribute to supporting the Reef's capacity to recover from these events.

Our world-leading management actions remain focused on helping to build the Reef's resilience by reducing outbreaks of coral-eating crown-of-thorns starfish, enforcing compliance with our zoning plan, working with Traditional Owners to co-manage Sea Country, and protecting vulnerable species.

We will continue working with our partners and extensive observer network to gain a more comprehensive understanding of what is happening across this vast area.

While under pressure, the Great Barrier Reef remains a vast and beautiful ecosystem, its outstanding biodiversity is one of a kind. We all have a role to play in its protection.

