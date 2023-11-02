CL Yachts announces CLB65 Australian debut

by CL Yachts 13 Mar 15:15 PDT

Having wowed boaters with her Asia-Pacific debut in Hong Kong last year, CLB65 from CL Yachts is now making her way to Australia, where she will be featured at all of the upcoming boat shows starting with the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show in May 2024.

At 19.7 metres length, with one of the most comfortable beams in her class of 6.05 metres, the Howard Apollonio designed hull builds upon the success of the bestselling CLB72- this contemporary cruiser has been tailor-made for Australian adventures, with acres of shaded deck space, a seamless inside/outside experience, proven Volvo Penta performance and construction engineered by Gurit that ensures she can take whatever the Aussie coastlines and seas can throw at her.

"CLB65 is a really interesting addition to the Australian market, and it offers so many features that are key to cruising this region," enthuses Andrew Withers, managing director of Sydney Marine Brokerage, CL Yachts' dealer for Australia. "It encapsulates the essence of waterside living and delivers an incredible onboard experience, but it is equally capable of taking you anywhere you want to go thanks to a carbon-reinforced, resin-infused hull and a 27-knot top end."

That waterside living manifests through carefully considered decks that include a single-level main deck from aft terrace to forward saloon, a lower-deck with full-beam master, luxurious VIP and a further ensuite twin, and a superb flybridge that extends all the way aft which also provides shade and shelter to the cockpit below.

At main deck level, the aft cockpit and alfresco dining area rolls forward into an aft galley - a first for CL Yachts, and a hugely popular feature for Australian boaters - which features a lift-up aft window and opening door to connect outside and in. As with all CL Yachts models, the fit and finish is sublime, with quality components and leading brand appliances - an element that is carried forward to the saloon area with its wraparound lounge to port, and interior helm to starboard. Organic shapes and sinuous curves in the asymmetric tables and other interior elements deliver a delicious nod to sensuous contemporary styling. Large windows that wrap around the main deck confer natural light to the inside, and frame expansive views to the outside.

Being able to enjoy the Australian outdoor lifestyle without falling victim to Australian sun is a paramount consideration, and it's why the huge flybridge is such a draw. Multiple lounges, barbecue and wet bar, and eye-catching tables for sundowners or alfresco dinners offer an extraordinary expanse for guests to enjoy at all hours of the day - or night - while a large carbon hardtop provides that much-needed shade. The fully-featured flybridge helm ensures owner-drivers can remain part of the action, although there is a crew cabin aft of the engine room for those who'd rather let someone else take control - or for those who would like to offer skippered charter, perhaps.

The aft cockpit and upper terrace are not the only options for outside living - there's a generous forward cockpit with lounge and sunpads, and the aft platform, which is designed to carry the tender, also doubles as a spacious beach terrace.

Below, the midships master cabin breathes deep in the expansive 6.05-metre beam, which not only brings the luxury of space (and light, thanks to the large hull windows) but also of storage with generous wardrobe, and an ensuite that offers a walk-in rain shower. Forward in the bows is a five-star VIP ensuite cabin, and there's an additional twin - also with ensuite - to port.

The Howard Apollonio-designed hull has been optimised for fast, rugged cruising, with twin 800hp Volvo Penta IPS 1050s offering a cruise of 21 knots and a sticks-down 27-knot max. The IPS system makes CLB65 not only a dream to cruise, but also a dream to manoeuvre in harbour or in tighter spaces. That performance is also combined with a hull that was expertly engineered by the famous New Zealand structural specialist Gurit, lending confidence that CLB65 will take you anywhere you want to go both in style and in safety.

There's more to CLB65 than meets the eye, though, and it speaks directly to the ethos of the CL Yachts shipyard in applying five generations of boatbuilding experience and know-how not only to every new model, but to every market.

"As well as offering the very best fit and finish and contemporary classic styling in a variety of materials to suit each client's taste, we also consider the cruising areas and cruising style for our key territories," explains Martin Lo, CL Yachts Director.

"This means that for each of our models - including CLB65 - we have the capability to develop different layouts that match the culture, cruising grounds, climate and customer trends of those individual territories. Australia is an exciting market for us, and we think the CLB65 is an exciting model for Australians, offering the perfect platform for the Australian boating lifestyle. We can't wait to see the response to CLB65 at the regional boat shows this year!"