Damen Yachting launches second Yacht Support 53

by Damen Yachting 15 Mar 01:32 PDT

Damen Yachting is proud to announce the launch of their latest Yacht Support YS5302. The launch of this 53-metre Yacht Support, the second from the YS53 design series, took place in Antalya, Turkey, in the presence of her delighted Owner who used this build milestone to officially unveil this Yacht Support's name, FIVE OCEANS.

All those present at the Damen Yachting build facility in Antalya were treated to a much anticipated first look at this Yacht Support's unique colour scheme out in the open for the first time. Her striking sky-blue hull visually aligns with the ambitious and bold programme this support yacht will undertake, honouring the connection to the oceans she will serve and inspired by the Owner's passion for motor racing.

YS53 FIVE OCEANS - photo © Damen Yachting
YS53 FIVE OCEANS - photo © Damen Yachting

Rob Dolling, Founder & CEO at VERPEKA DOLLING Superyachts, the Monaco-based yacht sales and charter company, proudly assisted the Owner with the sale, project managed the build on the Owner's side and will manage the vessel's onward operation, commented, "This new, next generation Yacht Support platform is very well thought out and engineered, presenting the perfect platform for the ambitious global plans the Owner has for FIVE OCEANS. All our requests and changes, some admittedly quite elaborate, were always well received and seamlessly integrated with precision into the impressive end result."

Much of the details linked to the build of YS5302 have been surrounded by secrecy with little information being made available. Recently Owner Tommy Allen shared a little insight into the plans he has with YS53 FIVE OCEANS as part of the Damen Yachting YS Insider series. Tommy Allen is the Founder and Director of Five Oceans Global Solutions. His dedication to cutting-edge technology and marine exploration, while actively working towards preserving the marine environment, will form part of the programme Allen has in store for YS53 FIVE OCEANS. "You can sleep on it, fly off of it and move it. For us the Yacht Support is a platform that enables us to do all the incredible things we wanted to do," Tommy Allen, Owner YS53 FIVE OCEANS.

YS53 FIVE OCEANS incorporates two decades of successful Yacht Support experience, showcasing a deep understanding of high-end yacht operations, global adventure lifestyles, and outstanding technical solutions. Jan van Hogerwou, Commercial Executive at Damen Yachting, has worked with the Owner on this project since the outset. "We are proud to be launching this very special 53-metre Yacht Support today. YS53 FIVE OCEANS will be used to research life below the surface of our oceans, a topic and cause central to Mr. Allen's operations and an important vision that we are honoured to be contributing to with this Yacht Support platform. Seeing her out in the open and ready for the final stages of her build before her delivery just a couple of months from now is the start of something truly exciting."

YS53 FIVE OCEANS - photo © Damen Yachting
YS53 FIVE OCEANS - photo © Damen Yachting

YS53 FIVE OCEANS at a Glance:

  • Yacht Support 53 (53.25 metres / 175 ft)
  • Delivery 2024
  • 8 guests, 10 crew plus Captain
  • Interior Design by Damen Yachting with input from the experienced Owner
  • Exterior Design by Damen Yachting
  • Naval Architecture by Damen Yachting

