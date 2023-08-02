Conrad Shipyard launches Extra Time

by Conrad Shipyard 14 Mar 23:02 PDT

Conrad Shipyard is proud to announce the launch of EXTRA TIME, the second luxury yacht from the Conrad C144s series, at the Conrad Shipyard facilities in Gdansk. This new vessel follows the success of its predecessor, ACE, and represents the next largest privately-owned yacht to be entirely built in Poland.

Created by Reymond Langton Design, with naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design and interior by M2Atelier, EXTRA TIME offers a supreme level of luxury and comfort. The exceptional interior spaces of ACE have served as profound inspiration for EXTRA TIME, ensuring a seamless blend of elegance and sophistication. The whole in accordance with the philosophy of Italian designers "less is more."

The name EXTRA TIME refers to the wonderful time spent on board with loved ones. She can accommodate up to 10 guests in 5 staterooms, including a master suite, and features cabins for 9 crew members. The yacht is equipped with twin CAT engines, allowing for a top speed of 14 knots and a range of 5,100 nautical miles. She will spend her first season in the South of France.

The Conrad C144s series has set a new standard in yacht production, with the first vessel, ACE, receiving eight international awards. The launch of EXTRA TIME marks another milestone in Conrad Shipyard's legacy of excellence. The yacht is set to be officially christened and delivered to its owner by the end of April 2024.

"For our shipyard, another launch is the next success of the company and all its employees. It is a testament to our over twenty years of tradition and experience in building best-in-class superyachts. EXTRA TIME shines just like her predecessor, ACE. With her timeless silhouette, she will dazzle in every corner of the world," said Mikolaj Król, CEO at Conrad Shipyard.

Notably, hull number #3 from the C144s series is in advanced construction, with delivery planned for Summer 2025, while hull number #4 is currently for sale.

conradshipyard.com