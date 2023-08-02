Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S600 LEADERBOARD

Conrad Shipyard launches Extra Time

by Conrad Shipyard 14 Mar 23:02 PDT

Conrad Shipyard is proud to announce the launch of EXTRA TIME, the second luxury yacht from the Conrad C144s series, at the Conrad Shipyard facilities in Gdansk. This new vessel follows the success of its predecessor, ACE, and represents the next largest privately-owned yacht to be entirely built in Poland.

Created by Reymond Langton Design, with naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design and interior by M2Atelier, EXTRA TIME offers a supreme level of luxury and comfort. The exceptional interior spaces of ACE have served as profound inspiration for EXTRA TIME, ensuring a seamless blend of elegance and sophistication. The whole in accordance with the philosophy of Italian designers "less is more."

The name EXTRA TIME refers to the wonderful time spent on board with loved ones. She can accommodate up to 10 guests in 5 staterooms, including a master suite, and features cabins for 9 crew members. The yacht is equipped with twin CAT engines, allowing for a top speed of 14 knots and a range of 5,100 nautical miles. She will spend her first season in the South of France.

The Conrad C144s series has set a new standard in yacht production, with the first vessel, ACE, receiving eight international awards. The launch of EXTRA TIME marks another milestone in Conrad Shipyard's legacy of excellence. The yacht is set to be officially christened and delivered to its owner by the end of April 2024.

Extra Time - photo © Maciej Starkowski Photo
Extra Time - photo © Maciej Starkowski Photo

"For our shipyard, another launch is the next success of the company and all its employees. It is a testament to our over twenty years of tradition and experience in building best-in-class superyachts. EXTRA TIME shines just like her predecessor, ACE. With her timeless silhouette, she will dazzle in every corner of the world," said Mikolaj Król, CEO at Conrad Shipyard.

Notably, hull number #3 from the C144s series is in advanced construction, with delivery planned for Summer 2025, while hull number #4 is currently for sale.

conradshipyard.com

Extra Time - photo © Maciej Starkowski Photo
Extra Time - photo © Maciej Starkowski Photo

Related Articles

20 Years of Conrad Shipyard: Episode 1 & 2
The videos have been prepared for the 20th anniversary of Conrad Shipyard's activity on the market We are proud to share two episodes of 20 Years of Conrad Shipyard series. The videos have been prepared for the 20th anniversary of our activity on the market, which we celebrate this year. Posted on 2 Aug 2023 Introducing Project Moonlight
Conrad Shipyard begins construction of third hull of C144s Series Following the spectacular launch of the first unit in the C144s line, ACE, and with the second hull in build, the shipyard is proud to announce the start of construction of hull number 3. Posted on 28 May 2023 Inside C144s ACE by Conrad Shipyard
This 44.5-meter superb craft sets new standards in every sphere Any new superyacht project should prioritize allowing owners to embrace unrivaled comfort and ravishing surroundings, while still being able to enjoy privacy and tranquility without compromise. Posted on 4 Mar 2023 Hull Number Two from Conrad's C144S line
The second hull has been moved to the outfitting hall for the next stage of production After the spectacular launch of hull number one named ACE, the second superyacht from the C144S line, which is currently in build at Conrad Shipyard in Poland, moves further towards its 2023 completion date. Posted on 6 Nov 2022 Conrad Shipyard launches C144s ACE
The 44.5 metre superyacht hits the water for the first time in Gdansk, Poland We are delighted to announce the launch of the luxury superyacht ACE, the nation's new flagship derived from the C144S line. Posted on 4 Nov 2022
Maritimo 2023 S600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy