Horizon Power Catamarans presents “Showcase of Silence” during Palm Beach International Boat Show

by Horizon Yachts 15 Mar 12:03 PDT 21-24 March 2024

Horizon Power Catamarans plans an exciting - and quiet - showcase for the 2024 Palm Beach International Boat Show.

The "Showcase of Silence" will see the global debut of the first PC68 with an On-Deck Master configuration alongside a brand new PC60 at its display on Ramp 2, Slips 204-206. Demonstrating generator-free onboard comfort for up to 30 hours at anchor, both of the models on display are equipped with the builder's now-standard advanced power package, which marries a Victron battery package with a Termodinamica variable speed air conditioning system.

Positioned at the head of the multi-hulled PowerCat (PC) range that includes a PC52, PC60 and much larger custom options, the ultra-spacious Horizon PC68 model has been meticulously planned to meet and exceed the cruising needs of discerning boaters. Available in Open Salon or On-Deck Master configurations, the PC68 debuted its first Open Salon layout at the 2023 Palm Beach Show. This year the first On-Deck Master configuration PC68 will be introduced.

Horizon PC60 - photo © Horizon Yachts
The PC68 on display features a four-stateroom layout, with the aforementioned on-deck master commanding a prominent position with panoramic windows forward on the main deck. Two guest cabins comprised of a queen and a twin-to-king convertible are positioned in the starboard hull, while the master ensuite and an additional twin-to-king cabin are situated in the port hull.

From the expansive aft deck, which hints at the interior volume provided by the PC68's 24ft 6in beam, the gracious interior salon features a lounging area facing a spacious galley and long island with bar stool seating. The master suite is furthest forward on this deck. Ease of access is prioritized throughout the design, and walkaround side decks on the main deck lead to an alfresco lounging space forward on the main deck.

Horizon PC68 - Portuguese Deck Seating Area - photo © Horizon Yachts
An enviable defining feature of the PC68 model is the unique Portuguese deck seating area on the upper deck, which features convertible Hi/Lo dinettes to allow for sun beds or dining as desired. The extended flybridge and boat deck comprise plentiful seating and lounging on this space, complete with a dayhead with shower, BBQ station, chest freezer, and a bar with fridge doors and a Scotsman icemaker. A 17ft, 100hp tender is comfortably stowed aft. Forward of the helm, an innovative raised hatch and door accesses the Portuguese deck with three steps down to the foredeck.

Defined by award-winning advanced composites SCRIMP system construction that yields the most durable, lightweight hull marrying a perfect glass-to-resin ratio, with rigorous testing by the Horizon shipyard's pioneering Non-Destructive Methods, the Horizon PC68 is fitted with twin MAN 850hp engines as standard to guarantee quiet, stable and efficient cruise of 20 knots. Silence and comfort are further enhanced through the Victron Lithium battery package paired with a Termodinamica variable speed A/C system. Uniquely, the options for client customization extend well beyond soft goods and interior layout.

Horizon PC60 - Master Stateroom - photo © Horizon Yachts
Also on display, the latest Horizon PC60 features an an on-deck master stateroom configuration, with three additional cabins comprised of an ensuite queen and twin cabin in the starboard hull and the master ensuite with dual wash basins and a convertible twin ensuite cabin in the port hull.

Within the voluminous interior, the inviting main salon features a large L-shaped sofa and spacious galley and bar area. The flybridge above houses a large settee with a dinette just aft of the helm area with bookend passenger seats to either side of the navigation station. This space can be open or enclosed for maximum versatility and includes a dayhead. Coupled with Victron's lithium phosphate battery package, the Termodinamica variable speed, freon-cooled air conditioning system keeps the interior cool and comfortable for nearly 20 hours on battery power alone.

Horizon PC68 - Galley - photo © Horizon Yachts
The deck areas aboard the new PC60 are the most sought-after feature of this "mid-size" model in the PC Series range, and the PC60 on display features an expansive aft deck with a dining table as well as walk around side decks that lead to the foredeck with its dual viewing chairs above each of the hulls. Aft of the flybridge, the boat deck offers additional space for lounging and entertaining when the tender is deployed.

The Powercat Company distinguishes itself from the competition with its build quality, after-sales service and options for customization, and Horizon Powercat clients are offered the choice of an open bridge or enclosed skylounge design upon which they can build their ideal layout.

Horizon PC60 - Salon - photo © Horizon Yachts
"We are delighted to introduce our latest PC68 and PC60 models and demonstrate our commitment to silent, generator-free living during this year's Palm Beach Boat Show," says The Powercat Company Founder and CEO Richard Ford. "Offering an efficient and silent power package is the logical step for our next-generation power catamarans, and this lithium phosphate battery package allows you to run the entire boat, including air conditioning, refrigeration and freezers, for nearly 20 hours on batteries alone. This, coupled with other areas of energy savings, such as propane-fueled cooking, solarpowered systems and large alternators, goes a long way in mitigating energy consumption while making for an extremely comfortable and enjoyable cruising experience overall."

Horizon PC68 - Victron Lithium Battery - photo © Horizon Yachts
Visit the Horizon Power Catamarans showcase during the Palm Beach International Boat Show March 21 - 24, 2024 on Ramp 2, Slips 204-206. For more information or to make an appointment to visit the yachts on display, please call Jason Ford at 954-552-0868 or email .

Horizon PC60 - Sidewalk Deck - photo © Horizon Yachts
