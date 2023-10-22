The new Princess X95 Vista makes her world premiere at Palm Beach International Boat Show 2024

Princess X95 Vista © Princess Yachts Princess X95 Vista © Princess Yachts

by Princess Yachts 17 Mar 05:54 PDT

Princess Yachts, the UK's largest luxury yacht manufacturer, has announced that the new X95 Vista will make her World Premiere at this year's Palm Beach International Boat Show, after the model was announced at Cannes Yachting Festival last year.

The show has become an important event on the marine calendar where visitors have the opportunity to explore an extensive selection of vessels, ranging from elegant sailing boats to luxury superyachts. Revealing an important new Princess model such as the new X95 Vista there for the first time is further testimony to that.

The new X95 vista is one of 6 new Princess models on display at the show along with the show debut of the Y95, the flagship of the Y Class series. Other yachts on display include the Y85 and Princess X80 making this an impressive display of some of the brand's largest models, together with the popular V55 and F50.

As the flagship of Princess Yachts' hugely popular X Class Motor Yacht range, the new X95 Vista brings an enhanced exterior design and a new panoramic bow structure, offering a fresh and contemporary feel to the flagship of the X Class whilst maintaining all of the features, volume and flexibility that made this pioneering yacht so successful.

Characterised by beautifully sculpted surfaces, the X95 Vista enhances the already striking design language of the X Class. A new sculptured, single piece window, that stretches almost the entire length of her hull, accentuates her long flowing lines and complements the vast glazing of the main deck to reaffirm that she is a yacht designed around light and space.

Her elegant profile is further refined by a new bow design language that visually lengthens her profile by opening up her forward structure and provides extensive views from the forward window of the main deck. Both her flybridge and main deck cover almost the full length of the yacht, delivering expansive spaces with flexibility that enables you to define each journey around your guests' preferences. With a fuel capacity of 13,400 litres, the X95 Vista has the range for far-reaching, adventurous voyages.

Discover more about the X95 Vista here

Y95

Flagship of the quintessential Y class series, the Princess Y95's is classically elegant in design and meticulously detailed in her finish. Her interior and exterior layouts have been created to offer a harmonious flow around her expansive decks and offer the space and features of yacht from a much larger class. Design attributes such as the side door access to the flybridge for example, make her feel bigger than a typical 100-foot yacht. The unique flybridge design also improves access to, and serviceable use of, the foredeck area.

With the latest hull form and an efficient wave-piercing bow, she provides classleading seakeeping, reaching speeds up to 24 knots. With a spacious garage and transformer bathing platform and the option of a beach club, maximum enjoyment of time on the water is assured. The Y95's evolved exterior styling features the longest and most expansive hull windows ever installed on a Princess yacht, whilst her numerous interior configurations ensures the yacht can be tailored to meet the individual needs of each owner's lifestyle.

The well-appointed deck saloon features U-shaped seating with a coffee table, a sofa to starboard, and a dining area for 10 with full-height panoramic windows creating a relaxing setting to enjoy meals with loved ones. Below deck, the Y95 features a full 22'3" beam master stateroom, with skylights, that is located forward on the main deck. Four further beautifully appointed en-suite cabins host guests, whilst crew accommodation includes an en-suite captain's cabin and bunk cabin.

Discover more about the Y95 here

Y85

As you step aboard the Princess Y85, guests are greeted by a meticulously designed interior that exudes elegance and sophistication. The yacht's spacious layout allows for comfortable accommodation for up to eight guests across four beautifully appointed cabins, including a luxurious full beam owner's stateroom, a further two aft staterooms, and a twin cabin, each equipped with its own ensuite bathroom.

The expansive main deck features a spacious salon with panoramic windows that flood the interior with natural light and provide breath-taking views of the surrounding seascape. The salon is tastefully furnished with plush seating areas, a state-of-the-art entertainment system, and a formal dining area where guests can enjoy meal times in well-appointed comfort.

Moving outdoors, the Princess Y85 offers multiple alfresco dining areas, sun bathing areas, and a generous aft deck with easy access to the water, making it ideal for swimming, snorkelling, or enjoying water sports activities. Her impressive flybridge is another highlight of the yacht, providing an expansive outdoor space with a bar, grill, and comfortable seating areas, perfect for soaking up the sun during the day or stargazing at night.

Discover more about the Y85 here

X80

With a length of 25.11 metres (approximately 82 feet), the Princess X80 commands attention with its elegant lines and dominant profile. The main deck features a spacious saloon, elegantly furnished with ample seating, fine wood finishes, and contemporary accents. Floor-to-ceiling windows enhance the sense of openness, creating a seamless connection between the interior and exterior spaces. Adjacent to the saloon is a formal dining area, perfect for hosting memorable meals with family and friends.

Below deck, the Princess X80 offers accommodation for up to eight guests in four beautifully appointed cabins. The optional main deck owner's stateroom is complete with a private owner's sundeck, a king-size bed, a spacious en-suite bathroom, and panoramic views of the sea. Additional guest cabins including a forward guest stateroom, a double guest to starboard and a twin cabin to port all feature equally sumptuous amenities, ensuring the utmost comfort for everyone on board. Located aft of the main accommodation is the crew quarters which can accommodate 3 crew with the standard layout. Life on-board the X80 really is unlike that of any other boat of its size.

Discover more about the X80 here

V55

Renowned for its elegance, performance, and luxurious amenities, the Princess V55 boasts a sleek and sporty exterior design characterized by sweeping lines and aggressive profile. The striking hull design, coupled with large windows and a low-profile flybridge, gives the V55 a distinctive and modern appearance. With a length overall of approximately 58 feet (almost 18 meters) this yacht offers ample space for outdoor entertainment and relaxation.

Her main deck has been purposely designed for those who enjoy true openboating. The expansive cockpit features a large L-shaped seating area with additional seating aft around a substantial folding teak table served by a wetbar opposite with electric barbecue. This area connects to the saloon via a drop-down sliding door and opening window aft of the galley, seamlessly integrating the two living areas as required. Her main deck also boasts a large sunpad located aft of the cockpit and a further foredeck seating and sunbathing area. With a top speed of 37 knots, she promises to deliver a powerful V Class sports yacht experience.

Discover more about the V55 here

F50

Equipped with powerful Twin Volvo D8 IPS800 (2 x 600mhp) engines, reaching speeds of up to 34 knots to provide exhilarating performance on the water. Whether cruising at leisurely speeds or pushing towards its top speeds, this yacht offers a smooth and responsive ride, making every journey a pleasure.

The F50's spacious and meticulously designed interior spaces offer a perfect blend of style and functionality. The sociable cockpit leads through to the main saloon, with open galley aft and large U-shaped sofa and dining table for six guests. Whether entertaining guests on the spacious flybridge, enjoying al fresco dining in the cockpit, or simply soaking up the sun on the foredeck sunpads, there's no shortage of ways to enjoy life at sea.

Guests are accommodated on-board across three beautifully appointed cabins, two of which are en-suite. The spacious full-beam master stateroom invites relaxation, with a double bed, sofa and dressing area. The generous en-suite forward stateroom includes a large double bed with the option of scissor berths to provide flexibility for guests.

Discover more about the F50 here