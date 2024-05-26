Please select your home edition
Edition




Latest marine launches set to dazzle crowds at 35th Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

by Sanctuary Cove Boat Show 17 Mar 21:10 PDT 23-26 May 2024
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) © Ken Roney Photography

The much-anticipated 2024 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) is shaping up to be one of the most exciting yet, with almost 100 launches from some of Australia and the globe's most popular and luxurious marine lifestyle brands.

The marine industry's premier show, from May 23 to 26, has long been considered the most reputable event of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, drawing huge crowds and the who's who of the industry.

This year will see a host of marine businesses launching their latest and greatest products at SCIBS including Airbeth Boat Lifts, Australian Marine Centre, Blue Diamond Marine, BRP, ePropulsion Australia, E-Yachts, Honda, Horizon Yachts, JSW Powersports, Leigh Smith Yachts, Multihull Central, MW Marine, Nautical Marine Network, Northside Marine, Riviera, Short Marine, Sports Marine, Steber International, Surf Coast Marine, Sydney Marine Brokerage, Outdoor Connection Partners, TMG, The Yacht Sales Co, and Yacht Domain.

"There's no doubt SCIBS is an unrivalled showcase for those in the marine industry, with an economic impact of $400M+ with manufacturers and distributors from around the world keen to secure space," said Mulpha Events General Manager Johan Hasser. "From superyachts and luxury motor yachts, to trailer boats and personal watercrafts (PWC), to marine gear and gadgets, SCIBS 2024 is the place to see everything the marine industry has to offer."

As well as the overwhelming array of luxury products on display, visitors can also expect to be dazzled by the all-new Lagoon Beach Club VIP Experience, a brand-new elevated precinct offering a luxury beach club vibe overlooking the resort's lagoon pool and award-winning marina, added Mr Hasser.

A magnificent showcase for luxury yachts

Lovers of luxury yachts will be spoilt for choice at this year's SCIBS with some of the world's most sought-after boats making their sensational debut here.

Among them is an impressive line-up from The Yacht Sales Co, with the stunning Cora Cat 48 Power Catamaran being seen for the first time globally, the Absolute Yachts Navetta 48 from a leading prestige Italian shipyard enjoying its first Australian release, and the Dufour 41 Sailing Yacht making its Southern Hemisphere debut.

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) - photo © Ken Roney Photography
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) - photo © Ken Roney Photography

"This is our 28th SCIBS Show and we have always enjoyed high quality attendance in our customer base," said Mr Elkington, Director for The Yacht Sales Co. "Our return on investment has always been excellent and SCIBS is one of our most consistent for performance. People fly from all over the Asia Pacific to see our boats at a wonderful time of year with attendees enjoying the entire lifestyle experience in the surrounds of Sanctuary Cove."

Agreed Simon Wyatt, of Surf Coast Marine: "People love to spend days at SCIBS diving into the boating lifestyle, touring the Marina and heading to one of the great restaurants or bars at Sanctuary Cove. Commercially, we also get to exhibit to people from Cairns to Melbourne, along with local Gold Coasters, driving sales for the event and the remainder of the year."

Making a splash at this year's Show will be the latest addition to the industry-leading Quintex lineup, the groundbreaking Freestyler X, said Mr Wyatt.

Even more exclusive national and global premieres

Attendees should get ready for yet another exclusive, world premiere from luxury motor yacht builder, Riviera, with their Festival of Boating owners' event part of a record 12-model display.

"This will be a magnificent showcase for Riviera and will be our only boat show display in Australia in 2024," said Riviera Australia owner Rodney Longhurst. "Excitingly it will include the world premiere of a yet-to-be-announced, exceptional new luxury motor yacht."

Showgoers will also be able to inspect Riviera's fine fleet, which represents the very latest in world-class design, from the Riviera long-range and luxurious Sports Motor Yacht, sophisticated Sport Yacht, adventurous SUV, the flagship Motor Yacht and the classic elegance of the Belize collections.

May – The Riviera 585 SUV had her world premiere at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show - photo © Riviera Australia
May – The Riviera 585 SUV had her world premiere at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show - photo © Riviera Australia

Riviera's 900-strong workforce now builds approximately 150 yachts each year, with entry level yachts starting at around $1 million and top of the range models over $6 million.

Another Australian-first at SCIBS will be an innovative eLite electric outboard motor. The eLite created for the tender and smaller boating market, represents a new era in clean, quiet and eco-friendly marine propulsion.

Said David Kentish, of ePropulsion: "SCIBS is an important event as we select Sanctuary Cove to be our annual brand 'hero' event. We will be launching new products across a larger footprint, as well as the eLite, and looking forward to connecting with our industry partners over the show days."

It has to be SCIBS

SCIBS is the one event on the calendar that puts serious buyers in front of boats, both at the show and from customer connection when they are purchase ready, said Des Hughes, marketing manager for Australian Marine Centre.

"It is, without doubt, the premier boat show in Australia for marine exhibitors and marine lifestyle enthusiasts," he said. "The village lifestyle setting also instils an aspirational feel to visitors and lifts the exhibitors to present their products in the best fashion and we love the support from the Mulpha Events crew."

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) - photo © Ken Roney Photography
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) - photo © Ken Roney Photography

Debuting at SCIBS 2024 will be the Edencraft 255 Formula trailer boat that Mr Hughes said has enjoyed something similar to the prelude to a supercar launch. "There have been a significant number of these boats sold before this first one has even been built or had final pricing for that matter," he said.

Jack Ludemann, of Sports Marine, also praised SCIBS for consistently delivering for Sports Marine and its continued growth of its Nimbus Boats brand in Australia. "Being crowned Nimbus Boats Dealer of the Year for 2023, we believe SCIBS 2024 is the perfect platform to showcase the latest offering from Nimbus, the Weekender 11. The relaxed atmosphere, perfect weather, and wide range of boats on display create an environment like no other."

SCIBS 2024 setting records

New product launches aren't the only area in which the Show is breaking records. SCIBS 2024 - the 35th edition of the annual event - has seen a record number of applications from exhibitors and, as well as the addition of the luxury Lagoon Beach Club VIP Experience, will see significantly increased space within the Sports Leisure Fishing precinct for trailer boats. This includes expanding the footprint of the show to include the Intercontinental Sanctuary Cove Resort grounds, including the new Marina Boulevard Hall overlooking the superyacht arm of the marina.

In addition, some of the world's most prestigious luxury car brands will be on display including Bentley, Maserati, Lamborghini, BMW, Lotus, Aston Martin, and McLaren plus aviation company Jet Aviation choosing to align themselves with SCIBS.

"The Show is an incredible opportunity for exhibitors to get in front of an affluent domestic audience and significant international visitation," said Mr Hasser. "SCIBS is recognised as one of the industry's most significant business generators, yielding millions of dollars in sales each year," said Mr Hasser.

The 35th Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show will be held from May 23-26, 2024. For more visit sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au.

The Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is owned and operated by Mulpha Events and is proudly supported by the Queensland Government, Tourism & Events Queensland, City of Gold Coast, Experience Gold Coast and Major Sponsor Bentley Brisbane & Gold Coast.

Related Articles

SCIBS launches new look VIP experience
Get a taste of the superyacht lifestyle at the 2024 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show Attendees will get a taste of the superyacht lifestyle at the 2024 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) with the launch of the Lagoon Beach Club VIP Experience. Posted on 5 Mar Big names to take centre stage at SCIBS 2024
SCIBS has always been our most successful Australian show Australia's largest marine lifestyle event, the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS), being staged from May 23 to 26, 2024, is close to full capacity and attracting many of the biggest and best marine brands. Posted on 23 Jan Record exhibitor applications received
Ahead of the 2024 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show A record number of exhibitor applications for the 2024 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) will see the event sold out early in the New Year. Posted on 28 Nov 2023 Secure your 2024 SCIBS exhibitor space
Interest is high in the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2024 Exhibitor interest in next year's Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2024 (SCIBS), to be held from May 23 to 26, 2024, is expected to be buoyant following this year's record-breaking, sold-out show. Posted on 19 Oct 2023 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show success
Living up to its reputation as the ultimate boating & marine lifestyle showcase The 34th edition of the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) has cemented its position as the Southern Hemisphere's leading boating and marine showcase, boasting impressive attendance, exceptional sales and a vibrant, festival atmosphere. Posted on 1 Jun 2023 Out and about at SCIBS
The Gold Coast turns on the sunshine for the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show Sample the atmosphere of the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, with the Gold Coast turning on the sunshine it's famed for. The pontoons were buzzing with thousands of visitors from around Australia and beyond. Posted on 27 May 2023 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show opens today
With over 300 exhibitors, 100-plus new product launches, over 700 boats and 1000 marine products It is finally here, the day the marine world has been waiting for: Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2023 (SCIBS) officially opens today and it promises to be bigger and better than ever. Posted on 24 May 2023 Get hooked at the 2023 Sanctuary Cove Boat Show
SCIBS has something for every angler Fishing enthusiasts will be hooked at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show from May 25 to 28, with the launch of a host of new fishing products, and a huge line up of fishing-focused events and entertainment. Posted on 21 Apr 2023 SCIBS 2023 tickets and VIP experiences on sale now
Clear the decks and prepare yourself for all the boating action you can handle Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) from May 25 to 28 at the stunning waterfront location of Sanctuary Cove on the Gold Coast. Posted on 21 Mar 2023
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy