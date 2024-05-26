Latest marine launches set to dazzle crowds at 35th Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) © Ken Roney Photography Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) © Ken Roney Photography

by Sanctuary Cove Boat Show 17 Mar 21:10 PDT

The much-anticipated 2024 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) is shaping up to be one of the most exciting yet, with almost 100 launches from some of Australia and the globe's most popular and luxurious marine lifestyle brands.

The marine industry's premier show, from May 23 to 26, has long been considered the most reputable event of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, drawing huge crowds and the who's who of the industry.

This year will see a host of marine businesses launching their latest and greatest products at SCIBS including Airbeth Boat Lifts, Australian Marine Centre, Blue Diamond Marine, BRP, ePropulsion Australia, E-Yachts, Honda, Horizon Yachts, JSW Powersports, Leigh Smith Yachts, Multihull Central, MW Marine, Nautical Marine Network, Northside Marine, Riviera, Short Marine, Sports Marine, Steber International, Surf Coast Marine, Sydney Marine Brokerage, Outdoor Connection Partners, TMG, The Yacht Sales Co, and Yacht Domain.

"There's no doubt SCIBS is an unrivalled showcase for those in the marine industry, with an economic impact of $400M+ with manufacturers and distributors from around the world keen to secure space," said Mulpha Events General Manager Johan Hasser. "From superyachts and luxury motor yachts, to trailer boats and personal watercrafts (PWC), to marine gear and gadgets, SCIBS 2024 is the place to see everything the marine industry has to offer."

As well as the overwhelming array of luxury products on display, visitors can also expect to be dazzled by the all-new Lagoon Beach Club VIP Experience, a brand-new elevated precinct offering a luxury beach club vibe overlooking the resort's lagoon pool and award-winning marina, added Mr Hasser.

A magnificent showcase for luxury yachts

Lovers of luxury yachts will be spoilt for choice at this year's SCIBS with some of the world's most sought-after boats making their sensational debut here.

Among them is an impressive line-up from The Yacht Sales Co, with the stunning Cora Cat 48 Power Catamaran being seen for the first time globally, the Absolute Yachts Navetta 48 from a leading prestige Italian shipyard enjoying its first Australian release, and the Dufour 41 Sailing Yacht making its Southern Hemisphere debut.

"This is our 28th SCIBS Show and we have always enjoyed high quality attendance in our customer base," said Mr Elkington, Director for The Yacht Sales Co. "Our return on investment has always been excellent and SCIBS is one of our most consistent for performance. People fly from all over the Asia Pacific to see our boats at a wonderful time of year with attendees enjoying the entire lifestyle experience in the surrounds of Sanctuary Cove."

Agreed Simon Wyatt, of Surf Coast Marine: "People love to spend days at SCIBS diving into the boating lifestyle, touring the Marina and heading to one of the great restaurants or bars at Sanctuary Cove. Commercially, we also get to exhibit to people from Cairns to Melbourne, along with local Gold Coasters, driving sales for the event and the remainder of the year."

Making a splash at this year's Show will be the latest addition to the industry-leading Quintex lineup, the groundbreaking Freestyler X, said Mr Wyatt.

Even more exclusive national and global premieres

Attendees should get ready for yet another exclusive, world premiere from luxury motor yacht builder, Riviera, with their Festival of Boating owners' event part of a record 12-model display.

"This will be a magnificent showcase for Riviera and will be our only boat show display in Australia in 2024," said Riviera Australia owner Rodney Longhurst. "Excitingly it will include the world premiere of a yet-to-be-announced, exceptional new luxury motor yacht."

Showgoers will also be able to inspect Riviera's fine fleet, which represents the very latest in world-class design, from the Riviera long-range and luxurious Sports Motor Yacht, sophisticated Sport Yacht, adventurous SUV, the flagship Motor Yacht and the classic elegance of the Belize collections.

Riviera's 900-strong workforce now builds approximately 150 yachts each year, with entry level yachts starting at around $1 million and top of the range models over $6 million.

Another Australian-first at SCIBS will be an innovative eLite electric outboard motor. The eLite created for the tender and smaller boating market, represents a new era in clean, quiet and eco-friendly marine propulsion.

Said David Kentish, of ePropulsion: "SCIBS is an important event as we select Sanctuary Cove to be our annual brand 'hero' event. We will be launching new products across a larger footprint, as well as the eLite, and looking forward to connecting with our industry partners over the show days."

It has to be SCIBS

SCIBS is the one event on the calendar that puts serious buyers in front of boats, both at the show and from customer connection when they are purchase ready, said Des Hughes, marketing manager for Australian Marine Centre.

"It is, without doubt, the premier boat show in Australia for marine exhibitors and marine lifestyle enthusiasts," he said. "The village lifestyle setting also instils an aspirational feel to visitors and lifts the exhibitors to present their products in the best fashion and we love the support from the Mulpha Events crew."

Debuting at SCIBS 2024 will be the Edencraft 255 Formula trailer boat that Mr Hughes said has enjoyed something similar to the prelude to a supercar launch. "There have been a significant number of these boats sold before this first one has even been built or had final pricing for that matter," he said.

Jack Ludemann, of Sports Marine, also praised SCIBS for consistently delivering for Sports Marine and its continued growth of its Nimbus Boats brand in Australia. "Being crowned Nimbus Boats Dealer of the Year for 2023, we believe SCIBS 2024 is the perfect platform to showcase the latest offering from Nimbus, the Weekender 11. The relaxed atmosphere, perfect weather, and wide range of boats on display create an environment like no other."

SCIBS 2024 setting records

New product launches aren't the only area in which the Show is breaking records. SCIBS 2024 - the 35th edition of the annual event - has seen a record number of applications from exhibitors and, as well as the addition of the luxury Lagoon Beach Club VIP Experience, will see significantly increased space within the Sports Leisure Fishing precinct for trailer boats. This includes expanding the footprint of the show to include the Intercontinental Sanctuary Cove Resort grounds, including the new Marina Boulevard Hall overlooking the superyacht arm of the marina.

In addition, some of the world's most prestigious luxury car brands will be on display including Bentley, Maserati, Lamborghini, BMW, Lotus, Aston Martin, and McLaren plus aviation company Jet Aviation choosing to align themselves with SCIBS.

"The Show is an incredible opportunity for exhibitors to get in front of an affluent domestic audience and significant international visitation," said Mr Hasser. "SCIBS is recognised as one of the industry's most significant business generators, yielding millions of dollars in sales each year," said Mr Hasser.

The 35th Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show will be held from May 23-26, 2024. For more visit sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au.

The Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is owned and operated by Mulpha Events and is proudly supported by the Queensland Government, Tourism & Events Queensland, City of Gold Coast, Experience Gold Coast and Major Sponsor Bentley Brisbane & Gold Coast.