Marine Auctions: March Online Auctions and Boats

by Marine Auctions 18 Mar 00:01 PDT 21-27 March 2024
March 2024 Online Auctions © Marine Auctions

March 2024 Online Auction Bidding to Close Wednesday 27th March at 2pm AEST
MARINE AUCTIONS
March Online Auction

Vessels and Marina Berth

Bidding to Start Thursday 21st March will end on Wednesday 27th March 2024 at 2pm AEST

Some Vessels Unreserved.

Please note, the Online Auctions have Extended Bidding.

For further details and numerous photos of or Marine Online Auction go to our website,

www.marineauctions.com.au
then click on
View or Register for the Online Auction now

We are now accepting Boats and Marina Berths for our April Online Auctions
For further information contact, Adrian on 0418 783 358, or

Need a Vessel Valuation? 

Contact Marine Valuations a division of Marine Auctions Pty Ltd.
Contact Adrian at

AVAA Certified Practising Valuer No 390
Lloyd's Maritime Academy- Cerificiate in Vessel Valuation.


For Further Details Contact

Adrian Seiffert

Director
Marine Auctions, Marine, Marine Valuations
and AGS Auctioneers & Valuers.

Phone: + 61 (0) 418 783 358

Email:
 
View brochure

Marine Auctions & Valuations

PO Box 687
Hamilton QLD 4007

www.marineauctions.com.au
 
 

