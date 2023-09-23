Please select your home edition
New Otam 90 GTS - The flagship is almost ready to ride

by Otam 19 Mar 04:33 PDT

The first unit in the OTAM 90 GTS version is progressing as the shipyard in Genoa is in preparation for its May launch. The flagship yacht will make its international debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2024 in September in a year that has special significance for OTAM as the shipyard celebrates its 70th anniversary.

Offering customized comfort, space and style in a luxury yacht under 24 metres, the powerful twin MTU engines of 2,600hp have each been installed and thoroughly tested. Once in the water and in combination with the Arneson drives, they will power the yacht at 40-plus knots.

The collaboration between the shipyard and Giuseppe Bagnardi of BG Design Firm means the OTAM 90 GTS is rich in custom design details.

The helm console, for example, is inspired by the world of racing cars with a carbon-fibre structure that resembles the protective 'halo' system used by Formula 1 and other race cars.

The same structure also features an integrated and independent cooling system to keep the console electronics at a constant temperature. The air intakes on the front of the yacht and 'snorkel' on the hardtop further recall the hood and roof scoops on high-performance luxury cars.

The hull has recently been coated in a silver metallic paint with bronze accents that was specially developed by Awlgrip for the owner, who is adding the OTAM 90 GTS to his fleet of yachts.

Outfitting of the interior is proceeding in parallel with the technical works. The layout, naturally full custom, of the new OTAM 90 GTS is able to accommodate the guests in its three ensuite cabins without sacrificing the brand's sporty pedigree. Below deck there is the full-beam owner's cabin, a VIP cabin and a third guest cabin as well as a lounge. On the main deck, in addition to the huge convivial cockpit with opening hard top there is specific access to the kitchen deliberately separated from the VIP area, a large sunbathing area aft and a large bathing platform. Forward, a spacious dinette with relaxation and dining area are always accessible thanks to the generous and comfortable side walkways.

Otam 90 GTS - photo © Otam
Otam 90 GTS - photo © Otam

Prominent among the OTAM 90 GTS's endless customization possibilities are full or half-height side windows, single or double hull window, for the master suite; a larger or smaller garage, in this case capable of accommodating a 4.35 m tender. The new flagship of the Italian shipyard is also available in the hard top version, with a closed salon on the main deck. OTAM is synonymous with pure custom, and the 90 GTS is proof again of the Shipyard's philosophy.

"As with all our yachts, every detail of the OTAM 90 GTS - technical and aesthetic - has been developed with and for the owner, so that his personality would be reflected in every detail in the Project" says Matteo Belardinelli, OTAM Sales & Communication Manager. "Nothing is left to chance, we firmly believe that our handcrafted approach is the ultimate expression of exclusivity and luxury: our mission is to allow our customers to be able to express themselves and enjoy the construction and design process in order to create something truly unique and never similar to others."

Otam 90 GTS - photo © Otam
Otam 90 GTS - photo © Otam

