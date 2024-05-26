Please select your home edition
Prestige M48 APAC premiere - TMG Yachts at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

by TMG Yachts 24 Mar 22:48 PDT 23-26 May 2024
Prestige M48 © Prestige Yachts

TMG Yachts will bring a luxury lineup to the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show.

TMG Yachts is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show from May 23 to May 26. The event will feature an impressive display of luxury yachts, including the highly anticipated premiere of the PRESTIGE M48, along with the PRESTIGE 420 and the Lagoon 46.

Prestige M48 APAC - photo © TMG Yachts
The multi-award-winning PRESTIGE M48 power catamaran, recipient of the prestigious "Design Innovation Award" and the "European Powerboat of the Year", offers unparalleled freedom of movement and stability, providing a luxurious floating villa experience at sea. With its optimised interior and exterior layouts, the M48 delivers uncompromised family enjoyment in a spacious 50-foot multihull design.

Prestige 420 - photo © TMG Yachts
Also on display will be the award-winning PRESTIGE 420, known for its spacious, bright luxury interior and her high-performance features. She intelligently incorporates a larger flybridge's amenities into a 42-foot sports yacht. The bold, elegant lines and practical layout make the 420 an ideal choice for those seeking an exceptional cruising experience.

Lagoon 46 - photo © TMG Yachts
Completing the lineup is the Lagoon 46, designed for extended cruising adventures with family and friends. Offering unmatched interior volume combined with versatile outdoor spaces and a refined atmosphere, the Lagoon 46 ensures a journey filled with comfort and reliability. Reinforcing the dominance of the Lagoon brand worldwide, the 46 on display is the 500th 46 manufactured by the French powerhouse.

Prestige 420 - photo © TMG Yachts
To book your inspection time and for more information about TMG Yachts, visit www.tmgyachts.com or contact

Lagoon 46 - photo © TMG Yachts
Prestige 420 - photo © TMG Yachts
