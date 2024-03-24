Horizon 2024 Open House to unveil four new yachts

by Horizon Yachts 21 Mar 07:27 PDT

Marking another chapter, Horizon Yachts presented "Welcome Home" as the theme of the 2024 Horizon Open House, which was held on March 5-7 at its headquarters in Kaohsiung.

This sophisticated three-day event brought together owners, guests, Global Partners, and the international press to celebrate the world debut of four brand-new yachts. The featured yachts shown were the FD90, a Cor D. Rover co-designed fast displacement motoryacht, two FD80 skyline models, and the versatile V77 cockpit motoryacht.

An Australian-Inspired Design Marvel

The FD90 Hull 30, a fast displacement motoryacht designed specifically for the Australian market, showcases exceptional naval architecture and design details. The FD90 is offered in a five stateroom layout, including a full-beam, on-deck master stateroom with an ensuite head. There are four spacious staterooms on the lower deck and two dedicated crew cabins for five in the aft cabin. The open-plan interior, featuring light gray oak, gold accents, and curved architectural lines, provides a luxurious and inviting ambiance.

Maximizing space and views with unparalleled comfort

The brand-new Horizon FD80 maximizes interior volume through expansive floor-to-ceiling windows. The warm comfort of natural light and spectacular views in the salon, dining area, and on-deck master stateroom offer a serene setting like no other.

Built to meet the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) 2C inspection requirements, the multi-purpose FD80, the twelfth in the series, can operate as either a private yacht or charter vessel. It features a salon, a well-equipped galley, an on-deck master stateroom, and a generous three-stateroom layout on the lower deck. Comfortable accommodations for up to eight guests in four staterooms, as well as four crew members in two cabins aft of the engine room. The boat deck accommodates a 15-foot (4.57 meter) tender, along with a large entertainment area, a seven-seat beer bar, and a large-capacity freezer.

Hull 14 of the FD80, destined for the U.S. market, features a Skyline configuration, a full beam master on-deck and a versatile three-guest-cabin layout on the lower deck. This iteration further solidifies the FD80's position as one of the most successful models in Horizon's popular fast displacement line, which is renowned for its perfect balance of style, space, and superyacht amenities.

For the leisure and outdoor enthusiasts

The all-new V77 CMY (Cockpit Motor Yacht), developed for the U.S. market, builds upon the proven V series platform with new features that meet an owner-operator's desire for outdoor space. At its heart is a versatile cockpit, meticulously designed with input from fishing and yachting experts. This model is outfitted with an array of rod holders, electric reel outlets, live bait wells, and ample storage space. The hydraulic fold-down transom allows for multi-use purposes, including ease of access to water. Breathtaking views from the enclosed bridge and spacious decks are primed for relaxation and entertainment, transforming the boundless ocean into an exclusive playground.

A celebration of community

The 2024 Horizon Open House drew a global audience of Horizon friends, partners, clients, and media to the Horizon City Marina and shipyards in Kaohsiung for three entertainment-packed days. Guests enjoyed VIP factory tours, cultural excursions, yacht hops, lively open-house events, and gala dinners. With four new additions to the Horizon portfolio, the event solidified the spirit of the Horizon community and shared passion for yachting excellence.