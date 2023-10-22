Princess Yachts introduce an exciting addition to the iconic F Class Range: The all-new Princess F58

by Princess Yachts 21 Mar 15:01 PDT

Princess Yachts, the UK's largest luxury yacht manufacturer, announce the all-new Princess F58 at Palm Beach International boat show, running from 21st - 24th March.

The all-new Princess F58 is the latest addition to the acclaimed F-Class series sitting between the F55 and the series flagship the F65. This exceptional range of Flybridge yachts is the epitome of elegance, innovation, and exhilarating performance on the water and the F58 is no exception. Featuring elegant lines, exceptional space and a level of specification and standard of finish normally reserved for much larger craft, she is unmistakably Princess.

This is no truer than with her exterior spaces which have been designed with sociability and relaxation very much in mind. Her vast flybridge has been configured to maximise guest space creating an incredible place to entertain with a large dining area and a fully equipped wet-bar complete with electric barbecue has been situated aft to open up the area. The flybridge helm is situated centrally, providing superb all-round visibility and offers a second companion seat for guests or crew while under way. Sun worshippers are catered for here too with the seating to starboard offering a simple conversion to a sunpad.

The extensive exterior deck space is far from limited to the flybridge. The foredeck 'terrace', an extremely popular feature borrowed from larger Princess models, is also large enough to entertain or simply offer a tranquil place to relax. Featuring twin sunpads with storage locker or optional cool box and adjustable headrests that also transform into backrests for aft facing seating, this is also an extremely flexible space.

The cockpit continues the focus on maximising volume as this seamlessly connects to the saloon and galley to create an incredibly sociable space and also leads down to the bathing platform and mini 'beach club' transom area where owners have various options of storage for water toys or a waterside barbecue complete with sink and a fold down transom seat making this the perfect place to enjoy the water.

Inside, the interior blends meticulous craftsmanship with a contemporary, yet timeless design that flows throughout her spacious accommodation. The saloon is surrounded by panoramic windows filling the space with natural light and connecting effortlessly to the outside. A contemporary U-shaped sofa with convertible coffee/dining table and sofa adjacent, creates the perfect place to spend time with loved ones. The well-equipped galley is situated aft of the saloon and links the cockpit and interior dining spaces making this a highly sociable layout.

On the lower deck are three beautifully detailed cabins including a spacious forward VIP guest cabin, a twin to starboard, which can be converted into a third double, and a full-beam owner's stateroom featuring a breakfast area and 'superyacht' style ensuite bathroom and walk-in wardrobe which also make full use of her generous beam. An optional single aft crew cabin with en-suite and storage completes the accommodation.

Embodying the essence of contemporary yacht design with sleek lines, refined detailing and a distinct sense of luxury, the new Princess F58 truly is a yacht without compromise and is already proving to be a very popular addition to the F-Class family. The first F58 will go into production later this year and make her debut early 2025.

