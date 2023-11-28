Pacific dreaming at its finest aboard a Riviera 72 Sports Motor Yacht

by Riviera Australia 22 Mar 14:19 PDT

When Colleen and Phil Kenny hatched a plan to escape the cold New Zealand winter to spend it in sunny New Caledonia, it was only natural their time cruising the Pacific jewel would be with friends and family as well.

For New Zealand couple, Colleen and Phil Kenny, living the dream aboard their magnificent Riviera 72 Sports Motor Yacht Slainte means sharing the dream too.

So, when the duo hatched a plan to escape the cold New Zealand winter to spend it in sunny New Caledonia, it was only natural their time cruising the Pacific jewel would be with friends and family as well.

"For me, the purpose of having this spectacular Riviera is to share it with other people and have a lot of fun," said Colleen.

Colleen is not one for the high seas, and with husband Phil balancing the commitments of their business, the Kennys opted for a professional skipper, already familiar with Riviera motor yachts, to deliver Slainte to Noumea.

"The crew that brought Slainte to Noumea fell in love with her during the voyage - which isn't hard to do," said Colleen.

"We all enjoyed the Riviera experience and for me, it was so exciting to land in New Caledonia where we booked a marina berth from July through to September [2023].

"One thing about boating, especially with Riviera, is that you meet and see lots of people that you already know. It's a very social way to live.

"On our first day we spotted another Rivera 72 who we'd met previously, and spent the evening catching up with them," said Colleen.

The Kennys travelled back and forth between New Zealand and Noumea twice. On the first trip they spent two weeks on Slainte, and the second trip, three weeks.

"While the weather wasn't great the first time we set off, there's no hardship on a Riviera because even if it's chilly and pouring outside, you're very comfortable inside," said Colleen.

"On those days, we could all - half a dozen of us! - watch a movie inside, do some home cooking, have a glass of wine, and there was room to spare. It's so roomy and spacious on a Riviera, unlike other boats where you feel caged in."

While the couple are confident handling their luxurious 72 SMY alone, they decided to keep the skipper with them to maximise their experience in New Caledonia.

"We've both completed our Boatmasters course and have owned a Riviera 52 previously, and while we're comfortable managing Slainte - especially as it's got all the mod-cons - for this trip we wanted to enjoy the experience with our friends and family, and simply relax," said Colleen.

They explored the main island's coastline from the sea, marvelling at the mountainous terrain before discovering the scattering of smaller islands nearby, sometimes staying a night, or a week. They then cruised Prony Bay and Saint Vincent Bay among many more beautiful isles and bays.

After their first week, Slainte returned to port for provisions (read: French wine and cheese) and to pick up a new crew of friends who'd just flown in.

"The second week we went out to the Isle of Pines and had a good look around," said Colleen.

"The views are grand from the top of the Riviera!

"I love the flybridge, it's spectacular! We had the daybed set up on the deck of the flybridge the whole time. Between the flybridge, the sporting cockpit, the alfresco deck, the massive foredeck and the roomy interior, there are so many spaces to enjoy on the Riviera 72," said Colleen.

"Even with lots of people aboard it's never crowded. And it's so well designed, even in the galley, which is roomy and with plenty of bench space, everything is still close at hand.

"I love my oven, and the dishwasher of course. And in the galley, you're connected to everyone at the same time."

So much storage also means provisioning is a breeze. The Kennys stocked the freezer with quality New Zealand meats before Slainte's relocation to the Pacific. So, once in Noumea, it was mostly fresh fruit and vegetables from the markets.

The family's second sojourn to Noumea proved even more memorable.

"We had beautiful weather, and the island really came to life - it was spectacular," said Colleen.

"The colour of the water and the wildlife - the reef was incredible - there were manta rays, dolphins, whales galore; I mean, so many whales! It was just spectacular.

"The underwater lights on our Riviera draw so much marine life that one night we had three giant manta rays just floating and swirling around us. My cousin was with us for a part of those three weeks, and they said it was the best holiday that they'd ever had," said Colleen.

Of course, such marvellous adventures are made possible only through careful design and engineering.

"We've got everything we need to be totally self-sufficient at sea. So long as you've got diesel in the tank, you're away and running. There's the water maker, dishwasher, fridges and freezers galore, so you can really stock up when provisioning. There's so much cupboard and storage space. All we needed was fresh fruit and veg, wine, beer, and cheese when we ran out," said Colleen.

After such a pleasurable and trouble-free Noumean experience, the Kennys are already looking forward to their next adventure. Next up, Fiji. Stay tuned!