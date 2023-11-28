Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S600 LEADERBOARD

Pacific dreaming at its finest aboard a Riviera 72 Sports Motor Yacht

by Riviera Australia 22 Mar 14:19 PDT

When Colleen and Phil Kenny hatched a plan to escape the cold New Zealand winter to spend it in sunny New Caledonia, it was only natural their time cruising the Pacific jewel would be with friends and family as well.

For New Zealand couple, Colleen and Phil Kenny, living the dream aboard their magnificent Riviera 72 Sports Motor Yacht Slainte means sharing the dream too.

So, when the duo hatched a plan to escape the cold New Zealand winter to spend it in sunny New Caledonia, it was only natural their time cruising the Pacific jewel would be with friends and family as well.

"For me, the purpose of having this spectacular Riviera is to share it with other people and have a lot of fun," said Colleen.

Colleen is not one for the high seas, and with husband Phil balancing the commitments of their business, the Kennys opted for a professional skipper, already familiar with Riviera motor yachts, to deliver Slainte to Noumea.

"The crew that brought Slainte to Noumea fell in love with her during the voyage - which isn't hard to do," said Colleen.

"We all enjoyed the Riviera experience and for me, it was so exciting to land in New Caledonia where we booked a marina berth from July through to September [2023].

"One thing about boating, especially with Riviera, is that you meet and see lots of people that you already know. It's a very social way to live.

"On our first day we spotted another Rivera 72 who we'd met previously, and spent the evening catching up with them," said Colleen.

The Kennys travelled back and forth between New Zealand and Noumea twice. On the first trip they spent two weeks on Slainte, and the second trip, three weeks.

"While the weather wasn't great the first time we set off, there's no hardship on a Riviera because even if it's chilly and pouring outside, you're very comfortable inside," said Colleen.

"On those days, we could all - half a dozen of us! - watch a movie inside, do some home cooking, have a glass of wine, and there was room to spare. It's so roomy and spacious on a Riviera, unlike other boats where you feel caged in."

Serene days at anchor - photo © Riviera Australia
Serene days at anchor - photo © Riviera Australia

While the couple are confident handling their luxurious 72 SMY alone, they decided to keep the skipper with them to maximise their experience in New Caledonia.

"We've both completed our Boatmasters course and have owned a Riviera 52 previously, and while we're comfortable managing Slainte - especially as it's got all the mod-cons - for this trip we wanted to enjoy the experience with our friends and family, and simply relax," said Colleen.

They explored the main island's coastline from the sea, marvelling at the mountainous terrain before discovering the scattering of smaller islands nearby, sometimes staying a night, or a week. They then cruised Prony Bay and Saint Vincent Bay among many more beautiful isles and bays.

After their first week, Slainte returned to port for provisions (read: French wine and cheese) and to pick up a new crew of friends who'd just flown in.

For Colleen (right) the joy of having a Riviera increases when sharing it with friends and family - photo © Riviera Australia
For Colleen (right) the joy of having a Riviera increases when sharing it with friends and family - photo © Riviera Australia

"The second week we went out to the Isle of Pines and had a good look around," said Colleen.

"The views are grand from the top of the Riviera!

"I love the flybridge, it's spectacular! We had the daybed set up on the deck of the flybridge the whole time. Between the flybridge, the sporting cockpit, the alfresco deck, the massive foredeck and the roomy interior, there are so many spaces to enjoy on the Riviera 72," said Colleen.

"Even with lots of people aboard it's never crowded. And it's so well designed, even in the galley, which is roomy and with plenty of bench space, everything is still close at hand.

"I love my oven, and the dishwasher of course. And in the galley, you're connected to everyone at the same time."

The crystal clear waters at the Isle of Pines - photo © Riviera Australia
The crystal clear waters at the Isle of Pines - photo © Riviera Australia

So much storage also means provisioning is a breeze. The Kennys stocked the freezer with quality New Zealand meats before Slainte's relocation to the Pacific. So, once in Noumea, it was mostly fresh fruit and vegetables from the markets.

The family's second sojourn to Noumea proved even more memorable.

The capital, Noumea, is home to French-influenced restaurants and luxury boutiques selling Parisian fashions - photo © Riviera Australia
The capital, Noumea, is home to French-influenced restaurants and luxury boutiques selling Parisian fashions - photo © Riviera Australia

"We had beautiful weather, and the island really came to life - it was spectacular," said Colleen.

"The colour of the water and the wildlife - the reef was incredible - there were manta rays, dolphins, whales galore; I mean, so many whales! It was just spectacular.

"The underwater lights on our Riviera draw so much marine life that one night we had three giant manta rays just floating and swirling around us. My cousin was with us for a part of those three weeks, and they said it was the best holiday that they'd ever had," said Colleen.

Of course, such marvellous adventures are made possible only through careful design and engineering.

Holidays are best spent with the people you love - Anse Vata beach, Noumea, New Caledonia - photo © Riviera Australia
Holidays are best spent with the people you love - Anse Vata beach, Noumea, New Caledonia - photo © Riviera Australia

"We've got everything we need to be totally self-sufficient at sea. So long as you've got diesel in the tank, you're away and running. There's the water maker, dishwasher, fridges and freezers galore, so you can really stock up when provisioning. There's so much cupboard and storage space. All we needed was fresh fruit and veg, wine, beer, and cheese when we ran out," said Colleen.

After such a pleasurable and trouble-free Noumean experience, the Kennys are already looking forward to their next adventure. Next up, Fiji. Stay tuned!

Peekaboo! - photo © Riviera Australia
Peekaboo! - photo © Riviera Australia
Did someone mention margaritas? They sure did! - photo © Riviera Australia
Did someone mention margaritas? They sure did! - photo © Riviera Australia
Looks like someone was put to work and had a wahoo time - photo © Riviera Australia
Looks like someone was put to work and had a wahoo time - photo © Riviera Australia
A boat made for luxurious escapes with loved ones - photo © Riviera Australia
A boat made for luxurious escapes with loved ones - photo © Riviera Australia
Discover a living aquarium under the pristine waters of New Caledonia, which has one of the three largest barrier reef systems in the world - photo © Riviera Australia
Discover a living aquarium under the pristine waters of New Caledonia, which has one of the three largest barrier reef systems in the world - photo © Riviera Australia
When visiting the islands, you can't miss its secluded coves, majestic mountain peaks, and lush forests - photo © Riviera Australia
When visiting the islands, you can't miss its secluded coves, majestic mountain peaks, and lush forests - photo © Riviera Australia
Tjibaou Cultural Centre, the Kanak native museum, made mainly of ten ribbed structures made of steel and Iroko wood, inspired by the traditional Kanak huts, in Noumea, New Caledonia - photo © Riviera Australia
Tjibaou Cultural Centre, the Kanak native museum, made mainly of ten ribbed structures made of steel and Iroko wood, inspired by the traditional Kanak huts, in Noumea, New Caledonia - photo © Riviera Australia
Discover a living aquarium under the pristine waters of New Caledonia, which has one of the three largest barrier reef systems in the world - photo © Riviera Australia
Discover a living aquarium under the pristine waters of New Caledonia, which has one of the three largest barrier reef systems in the world - photo © Riviera Australia

Related Articles

Riviera to premiere 58 Sports Motor Yacht in Miami
A spectacular showcase at Miami International Boat Show Australia's premium luxury motor yacht builder, Riviera, will proudly host the Americas Premiere of the magnificent new 58 Sports Motor Yacht in a spectacular showcase at Miami International Boat Show at One Herald Plaza from February 14 to 18, 2024. Posted on 1 Feb Riviera awards international dealership excellence
Announcing its 2023 International Dealer Awards Australia's premier luxury motor yacht builder, Riviera, announced its 2023 International Dealer Awards. Posted on 28 Nov 2023 John and Ellen Bruno's life-changing journey
Riviera gave Ellen a new confidence on the water Riviera gave Ellen a new confidence on the water. Now they spend nearly half the year aboard their 5400 Sport Yacht, Black Tie Affair, and the best is yet to come. Posted on 25 Oct 2023 525 SUV's incredible relocation journey
5,934 miles from California to Florida via the Panama Canal For Lance Merker and his family and friends, relocating their luxury Riviera 525 SUV (now called the 545 SUV) motor yacht, Caroline 2.0, from California to Florida - precisely 5,934 miles over two months - has been an unforgettable adventure. Posted on 28 Jun 2023 Interview with Rodney Longhurst
The Riviera Australia Owner updates us on the 585 SUV and the exceptional new 58 Sports Motor Yacht Mark Jardine spoke to Rodney Longhurst, the Owner of Riviera Australia, in the AIMEX Garden at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2023. Posted on 27 May 2023 Riviera announces new 58 Sports Motor Yacht
The 58 SMY joins an exceptional line-up of Sports Motor Yachts Riviera, Australia's world-class luxury motor yacht builder, has announced at the opening of the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show the exceptional new 58 Sports Motor Yacht that will premiere in late 2023. Posted on 26 May 2023 Riviera 78 motor yacht ticks every box
"We were not prepared for the emotional response," says Rania After a meticulous marketing research project, Chuck and Rania Pipkin settled on a Riviera 78 as their ultimate 'holiday home'. And as it turned out, SandPiper was the very first Riviera 78 to be launched, arriving at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show. Posted on 28 Apr 2023 OneWater Maryland Riviera Rendezvous
It's hard not to be happy in a beautiful place, on a beautiful boat and in beautiful company No matter the weather, you can show up in style in a Riviera. So say Jeff and Meg Taylor aboard their Riviera 5400 Sport Yacht Platinum Edition. Posted on 15 Feb 2023 Riviera to premiere 46 Sports Motor Yacht
At the Miami International Boat Show Riviera, will proudly host the World Boat Show Premiere of the exceptional new 46 Sports Motor Yacht in a four-yacht showcase at the Miami International Boat Show at One Herald Plaza, from February 15 to 19. Posted on 2 Jan 2023 Riviera reveals spectacular new Sports Motor Yacht
The Riviera 46 Sports Motor Yacht world premiere Riviera, Australia's premium luxury motor yacht builder, has proudly launched its outstanding new 46 Sports Motor Yacht at a spectacular event on Australia's Gold Coast. Posted on 12 Dec 2022
Maritimo 2023 S-Series FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy