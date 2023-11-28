Damen Yachting introduces the Xplorer 80

by Damen Yachting 23 Mar 09:39 PDT

Damen Yachting is pleased to announce the introduction of the Xplorer 80. The latest design to join their range of luxury expedition yachts formerly known as SeaXplorer.

The Xplorer 80 is the latest addition to the Xplorer range which includes the Xplorer 60 and Xplorer 105. This latest 80-metre design is the follow up to the original and notable SeaXplorer 77 bringing an updated and next generation Xplorer yacht to Damen Yachting's continuously evolving diverse yachting product portfolio.

"By introducing the Xplorer 80, we have further established our ability to create a perfect crossover superyacht. She combines luxury, expedition, capability, high-spec shipbuilding and everything inbetween." Rose Damen, Managing Director Damen Yachting.

For the exterior design, Damen Yachting has once again chosen to partner with Azure Yacht Design & Naval Architecture to further develop the Xplorer 80's exterior lines. As a highly experienced Dutch studio, their unique and instantly recognisable philosophy builds upon our heritage and character. Whilst the original award-winning SeaXplorer exterior DNA is still recognisable, with for example the signature bow, Observation Lounge, enclosed wheelhouse and Crow's nest, the more modernised and refined styling brings an elegant and luxurious look to this very capable and robust yacht.

For the interior design concepts, Damen Yachting has partnered with London-based design studio Harrison Eidsgaard. The result is a home made for long-term and luxurious living. Known for their quality and personal attention to detail, the Harrison Eidsgaard team has developed a Manhattan loft-inspired space that encompasses how you like to explore and experience your passions. With refined details, smart storage and a warm ambience throughout, every step you take around this yacht has been considered.

"This interior can cover every journey and any lifestyle - all you need to do is immerse yourself." Ben Harrison, co-founder of Harrison Eidsgaard

As Owners expect with an 80-metre yacht, this concept design has been conceived with customisation in mind. Utilising Damen Yachting's expertise in the field of spec builds and proven, standardised technical platforms, the Xplorer 80 offers a number of configuration options to suit any yachting lifestyle.

Xplorer Design Manager Enrique Tintore explains, "The way the Xplorer has been designed allows for a high level of flexibility to suit any extreme environment or refined landscape. If a helicopter isn't essential for you, we've got many other options for that space. Need a conference room or a seventh guest cabin? Or a separate gym and a high-spec laboratory? We can make that happen."

Amongst the configuration options on offer, future Owners can opt, for example between a hidden heli hangar for safe storage below deck plus refuelling and an operational, gym and wellness setup for everything you need to stay in top shape worldwide. Or a twin tender garage setup for those looking to take everything needed for on and in-water action. Dedicated divers can choose a large and fully-equipped dive centre. Those not needing heli operations can even opt for a wall-to-wall lounge club.

The flexibility in the design does not stop at configuration options. For the Xplorer 80, Damen Yachting has also partnered up with a number of exterior and interior designers to provide a unique set of alternatives centered around the same base platform. For the exterior, alternative designs have been created by Espen diameterino, Harrison Eidsgaard and Azure Yacht Design whilst both Winch Design and Reymond Langton have provided alternative interior concepts.

Coinciding with the introduction of the Xplorer 80, Damen Yachting have also introduced their updated and modernised branding for their range of luxury explorers. Damen Yachting's Marketing Manager Sarah Flavell explains more about this development.

"We wanted to make the original SeaXplorer branding more relevant for today's and tomorrow's luxury yet adventurous yachting needs. Whilst the DNA within the Xplorer 80 proudly carries all of the original SeaXplorer key attributes, we wanted to update the way the brand was presented to better reflect the forward thinking nature of this new 80-metre Xplorer. The result is that the Xplorer 80 absolutely embodies the brand values associated with the Xplorer range bringing extensive capability, unrivalled autonomy and above all luxury space and lifestyle to the most extreme corners of the globe."

The Xplorer brand focusses on a world of infinite adventures where superyachts and expedition yachts combine. A unique crossover of unlimited luxury and boundless exploration. A range of yachts aimed specifically at innovators looking to forge their own path, with a clear goal in mind. For those wanting to avoid the ordinary, explore the remote and experience the new.

The Xplorer 80 was introduced to the industry during the 2024 Palm Beach International Boat Show on March 21st

Xplorer 80 at a glance: