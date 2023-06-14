Rossinavi launches M/Y BEL1

Rossinavi M/Y BEL1 © Rossinavi Rossinavi M/Y BEL1 © Rossinavi

by Rossinavi 23 Mar 08:21 PDT

Rossinavi launches in Pisa, one of their latest projects M/Y BEL1, born from a fruitful collaboration between the Italian shipyard and Fulvio De Simoni Yacht Design, who is responsible for the exterior design of the vessel.

M/Y BEL1 is Rossinavi's latest 50-meters superyacht with shaft lines and diesel propulsion. Established designer Enrico Gobbi, Founder of Venice-based practice Enrico Gobbi - Team for Design is responsible for the interior design.

"The goal was to combine stylistic coherence with extra dimensions. For example, on the 145 square meter flybridge." explains Federico Rossi, Chief Operating Officer of Rossinavi.

Key construction features include:

4 stabilizer fins;

On the upper deck there is an aft area with a veranda, to enjoy the dining area all four seasons;

The Beach Club is enclosed and the mezzanine deck creates a double level to make the areas more intimate.

M/Y BEL1 was developed with the aim of giving it an innovative, original style and a strong personality, maximizing the breadth of closed volumes and the usability of open areas. Thanks to the high and imposing hull, the very well-integrated superstructure, and the overall softness of the surfaces, the boat has a modern and sleek appearance.

The profile is characterized by the shape of the two large hull openings that bring light to the salon and owner's area, contrasting with the linearity of the superstructure. As is our custom, we have given great importance to the design of the bow, which has become an iconic element of the ship.

For the aft area, a rather unusual architecture were designed to create ample outdoor spaces arranged on different levels that meet specific functional needs.

The staggered decks, continuity, and proximity between the outdoor areas allow the aft portion of the ship to be perceived as a single large open area.

The aft mezzanine is positioned midway between the main deck and the upper deck and effectively creates a connection between the two main decks.

The main deck cockpit offers great privacy and is ideal for the protected outdoor living area open to the beach area, which, thanks to the foldable sides and the openable aft hatch, transforms the aft into a large terrace overlooking the sea.

Thanks to the extension of the superstructure, it was possible to create a sun deck of over 145 square meters, a truly unusual size relative to the size of the boat. The deck has been divided into several functional areas: the aft is intended for sunbathing, the shaded central portion hosts sofas and a bar, and the bow area revolves around the mini-pool.

The main deck cockpit includes a dining area that can be protected by sliding glass panels so it can be used even in less favorable weather conditions.

"We are very satisfied and proud of this project, which, due to its originality and architectural complexity, has been quite challenging. However, at the same time, it has allowed us to express our creativity in inventing new forms without compromising functionality and the enjoyment of life on board the ship." said Fulvio De Simoni, Founder of Fulvio De Simoni Yacht Design.

Main Data: