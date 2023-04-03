Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S-Series LEADERBOARD

Are you ready for summer?

by Greenline Yachts 24 Mar 04:26 PDT
Greenline Yachts Hybrid System; Greenline 45 Coupe's Efficient Journey © Greenline Yachts

Thinking about your summer plans? Let Greenline Yachts elevate your adventures by blending luxury and comfort cruising.

This video invites you to a breathtaking journey from Palma to Andratx and onto the stunning Ibiza, showcasing the seamless power of hybrid technology. Experience the quiet elegance of electric mode as you depart, then marvel at the efficiency of diesel power, all while supporting onboard comfort for a week at sea. Dive into a new era of yachting with us and make this summer a collection of cherished moments.

Exploring Hybrid Yachts: Your guide to Eco-Friendly Sailing with Greenline Yachts

Embark on a journey with Greenline Yachts, where innovation sails alongside sustainability in the ultimate guide to hybrid yachting. Dive deep into the intricacies of the hybrid propulsion system with our simple and easy Q&A, shedding light on the revolutionary H-Drive system, the serene benefits of silent, emission-free cruising, and how easy it is to use a hybrid system at sea.

From understanding the pivotal role of Lithium Polymer batteries in enhancing your yachting experience to exploring the charging techniques that promise efficiency and autonomy, Greenline Yachts leads the charge in eco-luxury sailing. Delve into the safety features that make hybrid yachts a reliable choice for the modern sailor and unravel the mystery between serial and parallel hybrid systems.

Whether you're a seasoned mariner or a curious newcomer, our guide offers a treasure trove of insights into making sustainable sailing a luxurious reality. Click to explore how Greenline Yachts is charting new waters in the future of yachting, answering every question you might have about the balance between innovation, safety, and environmental stewardship.

www.greenlinehybrid.com

Related Articles

Greenline optimises capacity for larger yachts
As it ceases production of its Greenline 33 Greenline Yachts, the worldwide leader in alternative propulsion motorboats and pioneer of hybrid yachts, has announced it will cease production of the Greenline 33. Posted on 3 Apr 2023 Greenline 58 Fly
The latest addition to Greenline Yachts revolutionary range of flybridge cruisers In light of the success of the 45 Fly, Greenline Yachts is delighted to reveal the latest addition to its revolutionary range of flybridge cruisers, the 58 Fly. Posted on 19 Oct 2021 Greenline Yachts looks forward to a bright future
The Covid-19 pandemic presented a huge challenge to the shipyard In common with shipyards around the world, the Covid-19 pandemic presented a huge challenge to Greenline Yachts. Though this period has been very difficult, production was slowed, not stopped, and every order has been honoured despite the disruption. Posted on 25 Jul 2020 Greenline 45 Fly world premiere
The responsible revolution charges onwards at the 2019 Cannes Yachting Festival Greenline Yachts will expand their range of eco-conscious motor yachts at the 2019 Cannes Yachting Festival with the introduction of the ground-breaking Greenline 45 Fly. Posted on 22 Aug 2019 Greenline 45 Fly: New member to Greenline Yachts
Greenline Yachts are expanding their fleet by a new member Lead by their recently appointed product development manager Luka Modrijan, her exterior design features and naval architecture was penned by the world-renowned, multi-award winning design studio J&J Design. Posted on 22 Oct 2018 Greenline Yachts to launch Coupe style yacht
Equipped with staggering 2,4 kW of solar panels on the roof The 48 Coupe is equipped with staggering 2,4 kW of solar panels on the roof in standard, which is equal to a small generator running all the time. Posted on 9 Oct 2018 Greenline NEO at Monaco Yacht Show
Testing by His Serene Highness Prince Albert of Monaco The most prestigious exhibition of yachts in the World - Monaco Yacht Show closed its doors on Sunday and Greenline Yachts marked it as their debuting presentation with their recently launched revolutionary new boat, NEO EDrive Posted on 4 Oct 2018 Greenline NEO - A milestone
Brand best known for being a pioneer with hybrid / electric propulsion The name NEO originates from the Greek word "neos" meaning "new", doubling as the acronym New, Entertainment/ Electric, Outboards. Posted on 17 Sep 2018 Greenline NEO
The Greenline brand is best known worldwide for being a pioneer with Hybrid propulsion The name NEO originates from the Greek word "neos" meaning "new", doubling as the acronym New, Entertainment/ Electric, Outboards. Posted on 6 Sep 2018 Greenline 45 Fly: New member to Greenline Yachts
Penned by the world-renowned, multi-award winning design studio J&J Design Lead by their recently appointed Head of Product Development Luka Modrijan, her exterior design features and naval architecture was penned by the world-renowned, multi-award winning design studio J&J Design. Posted on 13 Aug 2018
Maritimo 2023 S600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy