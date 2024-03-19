A symphony of art and science: Introducing Spear, the 140m trimaran yacht concept

Spear, the 140m trimaran yacht concept © T.Fotiadis Design Spear, the 140m trimaran yacht concept © T.Fotiadis Design

by BMT 24 Mar 08:28 PDT

With its striking streamline design, Spear combines efficiency, comfort, and expansive open spaces to create an unparalleled cruising experience.

From the moment you step aboard, you're greeted by the sleek lines and a streamlined profile that define Spear's aesthetic. Crafted with precision and attention to detail, every aspect of this superyacht is optimized for high-speed cruising, suitable for the adventurous owner.

As there isn't anything else in the market quite like Spear, with a length of 140m, 4650 GT, and a beam overall of 23m, it was difficult to find a suitable baseline to compare to. After consideration, a 110m monohull of 4400 GT provided the closest solution.

At a generous cruise speed of 18 knots, the trimaran's propulsion power needs are 20% lower than the baseline 110m monohull: placing Spear's power demand equivalent to an 80m monohull with twice the usable GT. Leveraging the larger dimensions, Spear offers a medium-speed engine at the core of the energy architecture, often found in large commercial vessels, providing a further 15% fuel saving per kW compared to a typical yacht's high-speed engine.

Sized for an efficient top speed of 21 knots, Spear's engine then has efficient excess capacity at reduced speeds. Integrating a PTO/PTI capable gearbox into the system allows us to harness this excess capacity to power all the domestic loads of the yacht when cruising. Coupled with an electrical DC Grid for load balancing: we arrive at an efficient, flexible system architecture.

With its reduced fuel demands and ample available tank volumes, this concept comfortably achieves a range exceeding 7500 nautical miles, establishing Spear as a genuine vessel for global adventure.

By design, the relatively small sponsons contribute to an inherently comfortable platform that needs little support from active stabilisation. Although the sponsons are not available for internal space, they do provide valuable tank volumes. This helps to facilitating the inclusion of future fuels, particularly methanol, which combined with the medium speed engine already incorporated, will be the first viable future fuel solution to reach the market.

While the technical achievements of Spear are commendable, this stabilized monohull concept introduces additional advantages by offering a spacious luxury platform. It boasts a 40% increase in the highly sought-after luxury external space whilst keeping the internal luxury area similar to a 110m monohull.

Designed to maximize outdoor living space, the yacht boasts expansive sun decks, alfresco dining areas, and luxurious lounging areas where guests can bask in the sun or unwind in the shade. Whether hosting a glamorous cocktail party or simply soaking up the scenery, Spear's open decks provide the perfect setting for every occasion.

Introducing Spear, the all-new 140m Trimaran by T.Fotiadis Design & Lateral Naval Architects from Lateral Naval Architects on Vimeo.

In summary, by taking a first principal approach with a focus on efficiency at sea, this concept achieves a top speed of 21 knots, a cruising range exceeding 7500 nautical miles, and dramatic 1/3rd reduction in fuel usage. This success is underpinned by a proven, flexible system architecture, which can seamlessly accommodate future fuels. All of this is achieved while simultaneously offering a comfortable and indulgent luxury experience for the most discerning world traveller.

Specifications: