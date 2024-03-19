Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S600 LEADERBOARD

A symphony of art and science: Introducing Spear, the 140m trimaran yacht concept

by BMT 24 Mar 08:28 PDT
Spear, the 140m trimaran yacht concept © T.Fotiadis Design

With its striking streamline design, Spear combines efficiency, comfort, and expansive open spaces to create an unparalleled cruising experience.

From the moment you step aboard, you're greeted by the sleek lines and a streamlined profile that define Spear's aesthetic. Crafted with precision and attention to detail, every aspect of this superyacht is optimized for high-speed cruising, suitable for the adventurous owner.

As there isn't anything else in the market quite like Spear, with a length of 140m, 4650 GT, and a beam overall of 23m, it was difficult to find a suitable baseline to compare to. After consideration, a 110m monohull of 4400 GT provided the closest solution.

Spear, the 140m trimaran yacht concept - photo © T.Fotiadis Design
Spear, the 140m trimaran yacht concept - photo © T.Fotiadis Design

At a generous cruise speed of 18 knots, the trimaran's propulsion power needs are 20% lower than the baseline 110m monohull: placing Spear's power demand equivalent to an 80m monohull with twice the usable GT. Leveraging the larger dimensions, Spear offers a medium-speed engine at the core of the energy architecture, often found in large commercial vessels, providing a further 15% fuel saving per kW compared to a typical yacht's high-speed engine.

Sized for an efficient top speed of 21 knots, Spear's engine then has efficient excess capacity at reduced speeds. Integrating a PTO/PTI capable gearbox into the system allows us to harness this excess capacity to power all the domestic loads of the yacht when cruising. Coupled with an electrical DC Grid for load balancing: we arrive at an efficient, flexible system architecture.

Spear, the 140m trimaran yacht concept - photo © Lateral Naval Architects
Spear, the 140m trimaran yacht concept - photo © Lateral Naval Architects

With its reduced fuel demands and ample available tank volumes, this concept comfortably achieves a range exceeding 7500 nautical miles, establishing Spear as a genuine vessel for global adventure.

By design, the relatively small sponsons contribute to an inherently comfortable platform that needs little support from active stabilisation. Although the sponsons are not available for internal space, they do provide valuable tank volumes. This helps to facilitating the inclusion of future fuels, particularly methanol, which combined with the medium speed engine already incorporated, will be the first viable future fuel solution to reach the market.

Spear, the 140m trimaran yacht concept - photo © T.Fotiadis Design
Spear, the 140m trimaran yacht concept - photo © T.Fotiadis Design

While the technical achievements of Spear are commendable, this stabilized monohull concept introduces additional advantages by offering a spacious luxury platform. It boasts a 40% increase in the highly sought-after luxury external space whilst keeping the internal luxury area similar to a 110m monohull.

Designed to maximize outdoor living space, the yacht boasts expansive sun decks, alfresco dining areas, and luxurious lounging areas where guests can bask in the sun or unwind in the shade. Whether hosting a glamorous cocktail party or simply soaking up the scenery, Spear's open decks provide the perfect setting for every occasion.

Introducing Spear, the all-new 140m Trimaran by T.Fotiadis Design & Lateral Naval Architects from Lateral Naval Architects on Vimeo.

In summary, by taking a first principal approach with a focus on efficiency at sea, this concept achieves a top speed of 21 knots, a cruising range exceeding 7500 nautical miles, and dramatic 1/3rd reduction in fuel usage. This success is underpinned by a proven, flexible system architecture, which can seamlessly accommodate future fuels. All of this is achieved while simultaneously offering a comfortable and indulgent luxury experience for the most discerning world traveller.

Spear, the 140m trimaran yacht concept - photo © Lateral Naval Architects
Spear, the 140m trimaran yacht concept - photo © Lateral Naval Architects

Specifications:

  • Length: 140m
  • Beam: 23m
  • Gross Tonnage: 4650
  • Top Speed: 21 knots
  • Range: 7500nm

Related Articles

Are you ready for summer?
Let Greenline Yachts elevate your adventures Thinking about your summer plans? Let Greenline Yachts elevate your adventures by blending luxury and comfort cruising. Posted on 24 Mar Introducing the new 50 Evolution from Intrepid
Equipped with a beautiful new hardtop and helm station Equipped with a beautiful new hardtop and helm station with three sides of full-height glass, a sunroof & opening side windows, the all-new 50 Evolution also features a new transom-wide swim platform, exquisitely appointed cabin & room for larger engines Posted on 23 Mar Damen Yachting introduces the Xplorer 80
The latest design to join their range of luxury expedition yachts Damen Yachting is pleased to announce the introduction of the Xplorer 80. The latest design to join their range of luxury expedition yachts formerly known as SeaXplorer. Posted on 23 Mar Rossinavi launches M/Y BEL1
A fruitful collaboration between the Italian shipyard and Fulvio De Simoni Yacht Design Rossinavi launches in Pisa, one of their latest projects M/Y BEL1, born from a fruitful collaboration between the Italian shipyard and Fulvio De Simoni Yacht Design, who is responsible for the exterior design of the vessel. Posted on 23 Mar Introducing the new 41 Nomad from Intrepid
The latest addition to the lineup of legendary center consoles The latest addition to the Intrepid lineup of legendary center consoles, this new 41 Nomad sports a sleek, modern design. Posted on 22 Mar Zeelander 8 stylish interior revealed
First Zeelander 8 is already in build and will be launched in summer 2024 Zeelander Yachts has unveiled keenly awaited interior renderings of its new flagship Zeelander 8, which is currently in build. The yacht's voluptuous exterior lines called for an exquisite interior, and the design has more than met the challenge. Posted on 22 Mar Fliteboard announces full 2024 product range
Offering new innovations for every type of rider Fliteboard, a brand of Mercury Marine and a leader in the eFoil industry, today introduced its 2024 product range. Posted on 22 Mar The all-new Princess F58
Princess Yachts introduce an exciting addition to the iconic F Class Range Princess Yachts, the UK's largest luxury yacht manufacturer, announce the all-new Princess F58 at Palm Beach International boat show, running from 21st - 24th March. Posted on 21 Mar Horizon presents “Showcase of Silence” at PBIBS
Global debut of brand new FD90, FD80, and V77 CMY models Marking another chapter, Horizon Yachts presented "Welcome Home" as the theme of the 2024 Horizon Open House, which was held on March 5-7 at its headquarters in Kaohsiung. Posted on 21 Mar Azimut to set for the Palm Beach Boat Show 2024
The Grande 26M and Grande 36M will make their American debuts Alongside the two premieres, some models from the S, Verve, Fly and Magellano Series will complete the brand's line up. Posted on 21 Mar
Maritimo 2023 S600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy