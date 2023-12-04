Please select your home edition
First Nordhavn 51 delivered to owners in Greece

by Nordhavn Yachts 26 Mar 02:22 PDT

The first Nordhavn 51 was delivered to her owners this week in Greece. Hull number one embarked on a 600 nautical mile shakedown from Istanbul to Rhodes, Greece, where she was delivered to her owners who hail from New Zealand.

During the two-and-a-half day journey, the boat performed nearly flawlessly, according to Nordhavn salesman James Leishman. She cruised comfortably at around 9 knots and was occasionally pushed by her crew to speeds near 11 knots. “I’d argue this is the quietest, slipperiest Nordhavn hull I’ve been on,” Leishman said.

The N51 is the second in a series of production-forward yachts being produced by Nordhavn built at the Telgeren and Partners factory in Turkey. Her layout includes two large staterooms with equally large ensuite heads, an off-watch captain’s berth in the pilothouse and a day head off the saloon. Each N51 is constructed with walnut wood with horizontal grain paneling and white Corian with grey veining on countertops. Included in the spec is a full cache of equipment including stabilizers, bow thruster, davit, and a Garmin suite of electronics. Buyers need only to purchase a tender and watermaker; even the sheets, towels, flatware and stemware are included.

The owners of 5101 previously owned boats, but have no long distance cruising experience. They chose to go with the N51 because they wanted to confidently explore while being able to comfortably host each of their children’s families.

They will be spending the next few years cruising around the Mediterranean, other parts of Europe and the UK before finally bringing the boat back to their home in New Zealand.

