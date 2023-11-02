Archipelago Yachts announces partnership with Hefring Marine to bolster yacht safety and efficiency

Archipelago 47 © Archipelago Yachts Archipelago 47 © Archipelago Yachts

by Archipelago Yachts 28 Mar 02:04 PDT

Archipelago Yachts has taken further steps in ensuring the safety, comfort and efficiency of all of its vessels by partnering with Hefring Marine.

Hefring Marine is an Icelandic deep-tech company driven by data which harnesses vessel data and AI to enhance fuel efficiency, reduce carbon emissions and improve comfort and safety for boat operations.

The collaboration involves the use of Hefring Marine's Intelligent Marine Assistance System (IMAS™) solution, which gathers real-time data from vessel motions, engines, and instruments to provide safety and efficiency-optimised speed guidance as decision support to boat operators. The technology significantly enhances seakeeping and comfort on board, reducing the risk of accidents.

The IMAS solution, which comprises the onboard IMAS Helm, which seamlessly integrates with the onboard chartplotter, and the shore-based IMAS Console fleet platform, will be rolled out as standard across all Archipelago yachts.

Its hardware-enabled software-as-a-service (SAAS) solution, which focuses on enhancing safety for crew and passengers and improving operating efficiency, has the potential benefits of:

Reducing fuel usage and CO2 emissions by up to 20%

Reducing wave slamming impacts by up to 70%

Reducing insurance premiums by around 20%

The Hefring Marine IMAS Console system also provides an excellent fleet management solution for charter operators, ensuring cloud-based, real-time vessel positioning and efficiency monitoring if chosen.

Dr Stephen Weatherley, Founder of Archipelago Yachts, said: "At Archipelago, we know that safety and comfort on board is a crucial factor to the overall cruising experience. Our vessels are all designed from the outset to be robust, ocean-going vessels - complementing this philosophy, the IMAS Helm on our yachts will provide further comfort-led guidance, as well as reducing fuel-burn and helping with navigation and maintenance through the latest innovative technology."

Karl Birgir Björnsson, CEO and Co-Founder at Hefring Marine commented, "At Hefring Marine, our mission is to empower vessel operators and managers by enhancing safety, efficiency and sustainability through data-driven insights and intuitive decision support. We are ecstatic about the opportunity to extend these advanced capabilities to Archipelago Yachts and their distinguished clientele. Archipelago Yachts shares our commitment to innovation, particularly in a market that is increasingly focused on reducing its environmental impact. Through this partnership, our aligned visions will not only elevate the yachting experience but also contribute significantly to a more sustainable future on our waters."

For more information visit www.archipelago-yachts.co.uk and www.hefringmarine.com.