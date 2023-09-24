Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S600 LEADERBOARD

ISA launches project UNICA 40m - The epitome of contemporary trends

by ISA Yachts 29 Mar 07:43 PDT

ISA Yachts announces the launch of the new 40-metre project UNICA, a semi-displacement and full-aluminum superyacht with a draft of just 2.2mt.

This vessel, fruit of the collaboration between the talented Designer Enrico Gobbi of TEAM for Design and the famed technical department of Palumbo Superyachts, redefines the standards of excellence for its sector.

ISA Unica 40 stands out right from its name that means unique specimen, without any equal in the international yachting industry.

Project UNICA 40m - photo © ISA Yachts
Project UNICA 40m - photo © ISA Yachts

Based on the analysis of what the current market has to offer in terms of innovation, design, functional solutions and volume optimization, the project was developed creating its own unique trends.

Among its main competitive advantages this model can boast highly functional spaces or more generous volumes compared to other marketed models. The length of the exterior decks and the large windows are just an example.

Project UNICA 40m - photo © ISA Yachts
Project UNICA 40m - photo © ISA Yachts

The exterior design is fluid, with empty and full spaces chasing each other, creating a bonding and harmonious balance with the water. The lines flow towards both the bow and the stern, giving the profile a natural dynamism even in the presence of expansive superstructures.

One of the objectives was to provide guests on board with a clear view of the surroundings, making the whole project look just as visually connected.

The design is emphasized by a careful study of the lighting, which highlights the profiles and generates a glossy and welcoming atmosphere.

Project UNICA 40m - photo © ISA Yachts
Project UNICA 40m - photo © ISA Yachts

The stern is a true haven of pleasure, it is distributed over 3 levels sloping towards the sea and has an attractive sunbathing area, a swimming pool and an infinity cockpit where the glass balustrade allows for an uninterrupted view.

The interiors have been designed to guarantee maximum on-board comfort but above all to optimize every need.

Project UNICA 40m - photo © ISA Yachts
Project UNICA 40m - photo © ISA Yachts

The owner's area, located forward of the main deck, includes an office and a lounge with vanity, a double walk-in wardrobe and a bathroom with two sinks. In addition, there is a sliding door to separate the bed from the rest of the area so as to ensure maximum privacy. The large side windows are impressive and allow natural light to flood the cabin.

Two are the lunch/dinner zones, a more formal one on the main deck and a second one with a round table on the upper deck cockpit. Both decks are also equipped with living and relaxation spaces.

Project UNICA 40m - photo © ISA Yachts
Project UNICA 40m - photo © ISA Yachts

Another distinctive feature of the project is certainly the large bow surface on the upper deck which boasts a sunbathing area and a space for entertainment.

The fly deck is incredibly spacious thanks to its almost 16-metre length and it includes two sunbathing areas, one at stern and the other one at bow, a lounge with sofa and armchairs, a dining table, a bar with stools and a round Jacuzzi.

Project UNICA 40m - photo © ISA Yachts
Project UNICA 40m - photo © ISA Yachts

Below deck there are 4 double cabins, three of which are VIP with double beds and one guest with twin beds, all with private bathroom.

Crew accommodation caters for seven members and the captain's cabin is positioned next to the bridge.

The propulsion system includes 2 MTU engines with 1432kW each, capable of propelling the vessel up to a maximum speed of 20 knots and enabling a cruising speed of 15 knots. The range is set at 3300 nautical miles at a speed of 14.5 knots.

Project UNICA 40m - photo © ISA Yachts
Project UNICA 40m - photo © ISA Yachts
Project UNICA 40m - photo © ISA Yachts
Project UNICA 40m - photo © ISA Yachts

Related Articles

ISA Gran Turismo 45m M/U UV II
Harmony of shapes and triumph of light A superyacht with marked characteristics and stylistic features true to the DNA of the historic Ancona shipyard. A combination of sophisticated naval engineering and elegant shapes that marries detailed interiors with warm tones and a contemporary flair. Posted on 24 Sep 2023 New ISA Sportivo line
Coupé profile and sophisticated details The design aims at a dominating combination of sporty lines typical of the coupé automotive world and interiors characterized by large volumes and an extremely contemporary imprint. Posted on 10 Sep 2023 New ISA Gran Turismo 50m
Streamlined profile and fully balanced volumes ISA Yachts, a Palumbo Superyachts brand, continuing with the restyling of its distinctive Gran Turismo line, presents the new ISA GT 50 metres. Posted on 24 Aug 2023 GT45 M/Y UV II christened at Ancona shipyard
A superyacht with marked characteristics and stylistic features proper to the ISA DNA ISA Yachts, a Palumbo Superyachts brand, announces that the next model to be christened at the Ancona shipyard is the new ISA GT 45 M/Y UV II. Posted on 7 Jun 2023 ISA Gran Turismo 70m: rewriting history
The first model to take shape from the expert hands of Team for Design - Enrico Gobbi ISA Yachts, a Palumbo Superyachts brand, presents the new generation of Gran Turismo, the shipyard's traditional line that has contributed to its international success. Posted on 27 May 2023 New ISA GT 33m: sophisticated coupé
The exterior and interior design is by Architect Enrico Gobbi - Team for Design ISA Yachts, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts, announces the launch of a new model of the Granturismo line: the compact 33 metres with sinuous lines and a sophisticated soul. Posted on 22 Sep 2022 Introducing the new Extra X76 Loft
Exploiting advanced technical experience and world-class Italian craftsmanship Exterior design and naval architecture are the work of the technical team of Palumbo Superyachts in collaboration with Guida Design. The Milan based studio Hot Lab took care of the interior. Posted on 26 Jul 2022 ISA GT 45m M/Y Aria SF
Speed away in full luxury and comfort A 45-metre with sharp and sporty exterior lines, marked by a plumb bow, with side arches connecting the three decks (a hallmark of the shipyard for over 20 years) and a fin-shaped hard top ascribing a light and slim look to the profile. Posted on 22 Jul 2022 ISA GT 45m M/Y Aria SF launching ceremony
ISA Gran Turismo 45 is a superyacht with sharp and sporty exterior lines. ISA Yachts, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts, is pleased to announce the launch of the new ISA Granturismo 45 metre M/Y ARIA SF. Posted on 15 Apr 2022 Extra X96 Triplex M/Y Anvilugi sold
And new Extra X96 Triplex contract signed for 2023 delivery Extra Yachts, brand of ISA Yachts, announces that the shipyard has directly sold Extra X96 Triplex M/Y Anvilugi to a European customer. Posted on 15 Feb 2022
Maritimo 2023 S-Series FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy