MARSA departs Damen Yachting Shipyard

Christening Marsa © Damen Yachting Christening Marsa © Damen Yachting

by Damen Yachting 31 Mar 02:16 PDT

The last of the Amels 200 in build has set sail from the Damen Yachting Shipyard in the Netherlands. This 60-metre Amels Limited Editions which was sold in May 2021, will now embark upon her maiden voyage ready for a private itinerary with her Owner.

MARSA is the third superyacht delivered from the iconic Amels 200 design which initially started out as the Amels 188 and includes VOLPINI 2 (Amels 188), STELLA M (Amels 200) and MOONSTONE (Amels 200). Together they form a unique group of 60-metre Amels Limited Editions featuring the iconic Tim Heywood exterior design.

With her Whisper Grey hull, which is subtly echoed in the exterior curves and arches of her Tim Heywood exterior, this Amels 200 stands out for her high volume (Gross Tonnage of 1,015) and outstanding comfort for up to 12 guests. Noteworthy features include a four-deck elevator, an air-conditioned gym on the Sun Deck and full-height windows in the Owners Suite as well as a number of Owner requested customisations. Embracing environmentally conscious practices, MARSA also incorporates hybrid electrical power technology, further reinforcing her commitment to groundbreaking emissions reduction. Winch Design was appointed by the Owner for the custom interiors.

Tom Oomkens, Project Manager at Damen Yachting, notes, "It was so rewarding to see the Owners on board for the christening and blessing ceremony and enjoy that their unique vision became reality. They were very impressed with the magic we did in the time we had. The pride in their eyes made us forget all the hard work and long hours. For me, again I say this is the most beautiful yacht we've made, but I seem to say that with every delivery. These results would never have been achieved if we hadn't had a super well-oiled team and a lot of craftsmanship on board. Proud of the end product, grateful to the team and the team spirit!"

"Having navigated the intricate waters of the commissioning and delivery process, I am honoured to have played a pivotal role as Relief Captain Chief Officer in the creation of MARSA. Over the past five months, I've been deeply involved in ensuring every detail of this magnificent vessel meets the highest standards of excellence. Together with an exceptional Amels team, we've crafted not just a superyacht, but a masterpiece destined to grace the seas with unparalleled beauty and luxury. It's been an incredible journey, and I'm immensely proud to have been a part of it." adds Carlos Miguel Narciso Marques, Chief Officer Project 188-04.

Damen Yachting Commercial Director Rob Luijendijk has been involved throughout the build of MARSA and was recently present at the private Christening of the yacht which took place at the Damen Yachting Shipyard in Vlissingen City. "We are very proud to have handed MARSA over to her Owner. We have very much enjoyed the build journey with this Owner and their team, and it has been an honour to have been entrusted with turning their vision of yachting into reality. The entire team at Damen Yachting wishes MARSA, her Owner and crew fair winds and following seas."

MARSA at a Glance: