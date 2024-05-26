ILIAD Catamarans set to impress at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

by ILIAD Catamarans 3 Apr 00:26 PDT

ILIAD Catamarans is expected to be a major drawcard for visitors to the 2024 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show from 23 - 26 May.

Exhibiting in conjunction with its Asia Pacific dealer The Yacht Sales Co, ILIAD Catamarans will showcase the ILIAD 53F, which is nominated for the prestigious 2024 Multihull of the Year award.

The remarkable ILIAD 62 power catamaran will also be at the show and available for inspection by appointment.

ILIAD Catamarans continues to make waves across the international power catamaran industry, breaking into the US market this year with its successful launch at the 2024 Miami and Palm Beach boat shows where its ILIAD 53F display model was quickly sold.

The brand has been enthusiastically embraced by the North American market where motor yacht enthusiasts are acknowledging the models' outstanding range, finish quality and living space.

The ILIAD 53F features one of the highest bridgedeck clearances in her market segment, with a high freeboard to deliver comfortable cruising in challenging offshore conditions.

The model has outstanding interior living space, including a generous forward lounge, internal helm station and dining for 6-8 people. Panoramic windows deliver beautiful natural light and superb views from every angle. Equipped with the finest European appliances, the galley is designed for stylish entertaining, and her expansive benches, full-size refrigerator and freezer, and remarkable storage make her ideal for extended cruising adventures.

Accommodation onboard is spacious and beautifully designed with the master suite encompassing an entire hull and featuring an oversized island queen bed, panoramic windows, generous headroom and large ensuite.

The motor yacht boasts exceptional outdoor space for entertaining and relaxing, and the cockpit features a bar area and dining setting for up to ten guests.

The flybridge sets a new reference in use of space, features and comfort. The tender platform is ideal for safe sea access when swimming or diving and makes a superb sunbathing spot when the tender is deployed.

The ILIAD 53F is powered by 440hp Volvo or Yanmar engines delivering a top speed of 21 knots (lightship), and cruising long range at low speeds will afford more than 2,500 nautical miles. Upgraded Cummins 550hp engines are also available as an option.

The ILIAD 53 Series is enjoying strong popularity in the Asia Pacific region with numerous models sold, including the ILIAD 53S sedan version. The ILIAD 53E Hybrid Electric version was also announced in late 2023, offering buyers a superb solution for sustainable cruising.

In addition to the ILIAD 53 Series, the shipyard's range also comprises the ILIAD 62 and the recently unveiled ILIAD 75 flagship model.

Appointments to inspect the ILIAD 53F or ILIAD 62 at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show can be made by visiting here.