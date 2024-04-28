Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S-Series LEADERBOARD

Sail and power showcase at Singapore Yachting Festival with The Yacht Sales Co

by The Yacht Sales Co. & Multihull Solutions 3 Apr 13:33 PDT 25 - 28 April 2024
The Yacht Sales Co incorporating Multihull Solutions team are set to showcase a sail and power display at the Singapore Yachting Festival © Gilles Martin-Raget / www.martin-raget.com

Discover an ocean of world-leading brands at the Singapore Yachting Festival from 25 - 28 April 2024 with The Yacht Sales Co incorporating Multihull Solutions.

Representing the world's finest sail and power yacht brands including Fountaine Pajot, Dufour Yachts, Maritimo, ILIAD Catamarans, Tesoro Yachts, NEEL and LEEN Trimarans, and Cora Cat, yachting enthusiasts can visit the companies' Southeast Asia team at EB-12-13-14 in Sentosa Cove's ONE degrees15 Marina to discuss buying, selling and how to enjoy the yachting lifestyle in the region.

Visitors can pre-register to explore the MY6 from Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts, along with the Dufour 41 and Dufour 61 sailing yachts from Dufour Yachts. Secure an appointment with a brand specialist via The Yacht Sales Co website: yachtsalesco.com/events/2024-singapore-yachting-festival.

For those interested in Maritimo luxury motor yachts, there will be a dedicated team of Maritimo specialists available to assist with queries at The Yacht Sales Co booth during the show.

Those in the market to buy or sell a quality pre-owned yacht will also have the opportunity to speak with a team of brokerage specialists at the show.

Further information on the Singapore Yachting Festival display can be obtained by contacting The Yacht Sales Co incorporating Multihull Solutions team by emailing .

Related Articles

Cool it. Cool it. Cool it!
It's what my father used to say to my siblings and I whenever the energy got too much It's what my father used to say to my three other siblings and I whenever the energy got a little, shall we say, animated, and the volume went up to raucous, on its way to unbearable. Posted on 2 Apr Maritimo announces new Black Edition
Borne of Maritimo's objective to constantly perfect and improve even its best-selling models Leading Australian luxury motor yacht builder Maritimo introduces a series of updates to its revered line of cruisers. These enhancements add yet another level of refinement and style to every Maritimo, and are aptly labeled the Black Edition. Posted on 2 Apr MARSA departs Damen Yachting Shipyard
The last of the Amels 200 in build has set sail The last of the Amels 200 in build has set sail from the Damen Yachting Shipyard in the Netherlands. Posted on 31 Mar Al Qemzi reaches new milestone as Stark wins
Team Abu Dhabi veteran passes 1,000-points mark with battling display Team Abu Dhabi's Thani Al Qemzi reached a new milestone in his illustrious career today as Victory Team's Erik Stark won the Grand Prix of Bình Ð?nh-Vietnam to take the lead in the 2024 UIM F1H2O World Championship. Posted on 31 Mar A boater's guide to safely viewing Solar Eclipse
Information and tips from the Sea Tow Foundation Large parts of the United States will be treated to one of the greatest astronomical events in history on April 8, 2024 - The Solar Eclipse. For a period of time, many cities will be in the dark, and others in a dusk-like light in the middle of the day. Posted on 29 Mar MJM 42 Performance Cruiser arriving this spring
A uniquely styled Carolina Downeast express cruiser The MJM 42 is a uniquely styled Carolina Downeast express cruiser. She is the highest evolution of a couples liveaboard performance yacht. Posted on 29 Mar Introducing the Hood 42 LM
A new flybridge cruiser from C.W. Hood Yachts We have a rich history of building boats with Chris Hood, and together we've created the popular Hood 35 LM and the inspiring Hood 57 LM, yachts that are as well-designed, well-built, and well-loved as any afloat. Posted on 29 Mar ISA launches project UNICA 40m
The epitome of contemporary trends ISA Yachts announces the launch of the new 40-metre project UNICA, a semi-displacement and full-aluminum superyacht with a draft of just 2.2mt. Posted on 29 Mar Archipelago Yachts partners with Hefring Marine
To bolster yacht safety and efficiency across its range Archipelago Yachts has taken further steps in ensuring the safety, comfort and efficiency of all of its vessels by partnering with Hefring Marine. Posted on 28 Mar Meet the reimagined Tiara Yachts 43 LE
Boasting advanced interior amenities alongside a refined aft cockpit layout The newly redesigned 43 LE boasts advanced interior amenities alongside a refined aft cockpit layout. Posted on 27 Mar
Maritimo 2023 M600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy