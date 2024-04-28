Sail and power showcase at Singapore Yachting Festival with The Yacht Sales Co

The Yacht Sales Co incorporating Multihull Solutions team are set to showcase a sail and power display at the Singapore Yachting Festival © Gilles Martin-Raget / The Yacht Sales Co incorporating Multihull Solutions team are set to showcase a sail and power display at the Singapore Yachting Festival © Gilles Martin-Raget / www.martin-raget.com

by The Yacht Sales Co. & Multihull Solutions 3 Apr 13:33 PDT

Discover an ocean of world-leading brands at the Singapore Yachting Festival from 25 - 28 April 2024 with The Yacht Sales Co incorporating Multihull Solutions.

Representing the world's finest sail and power yacht brands including Fountaine Pajot, Dufour Yachts, Maritimo, ILIAD Catamarans, Tesoro Yachts, NEEL and LEEN Trimarans, and Cora Cat, yachting enthusiasts can visit the companies' Southeast Asia team at EB-12-13-14 in Sentosa Cove's ONE degrees15 Marina to discuss buying, selling and how to enjoy the yachting lifestyle in the region.

Visitors can pre-register to explore the MY6 from Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts, along with the Dufour 41 and Dufour 61 sailing yachts from Dufour Yachts. Secure an appointment with a brand specialist via The Yacht Sales Co website: yachtsalesco.com/events/2024-singapore-yachting-festival.

For those interested in Maritimo luxury motor yachts, there will be a dedicated team of Maritimo specialists available to assist with queries at The Yacht Sales Co booth during the show.

Those in the market to buy or sell a quality pre-owned yacht will also have the opportunity to speak with a team of brokerage specialists at the show.

Further information on the Singapore Yachting Festival display can be obtained by contacting The Yacht Sales Co incorporating Multihull Solutions team by emailing .